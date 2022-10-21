ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, IL

Related
agupdate.com

Locks and dams progress big win for corn growers

Marty Marr calls it a privilege to be president of the Illinois Corn Growers Association as it celebrates its 50th birthday this year. He has been a director for nine years, a member of several committees and worked his way up through leadership. He is active with national issues including fuel and transportation.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Local restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
RANTOUL, IL
Q985

Watch Illinois Man’s Genius Cat Ramp to Rescue Pet from a Tree

You can tell that an Illinois man paid attention in school. A new video shows a ramp he built that helped him rescue their cat from a tree. Based on the video description, this happened a few days ago in Saunemin, Illinois. The lady's cat was stuck up in a tree when her man came to the rescue. Here's how she described this heroic effort:
SAUNEMIN, IL
agupdate.com

Yields better than expected considering dry summer

OGDEN, Ill. — In areas where very little rain fell this summer, some farmers started this season’s harvest hoping for the best but expecting the worse. “For the weather we’ve had this year, the yields aren’t bad,” said Stan Harper in eastern Illinois. He farms...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

A second chance Saturday night for ‘Second Chance’

PEORIA, Ill. – Peorians of a certain age can, perhaps, relive some of their teen years with a series of performances Saturday night at an event venue that was once a popular hangout. “Another Second Chance” raises money for the TAPS animal shelter in Pekin. It’s at the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Festival of Lights under new leadership this year

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When the East Peoria Festival of Lights opens next month, it will be under new leadership. East Peoria’s new Director of Tourism and Special Events Kory Brown will begin chairing the Festival of Lights this year. Doug McCarty, who oversaw the Festival of Lights for the past eight years, has transitioned from working for the city into private sector employment.
EAST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria County flag contest winner revealed

PEORIA, Ill. – Sure, Peoria County has FLOWN a flag. But it wasn’t an OFFICIAL county flag. “I know we have something that flies over the courthouse,” said Andrew Rand, Peoria County Board Chairman (D-Dist. 4). “It’s got…the seal of Peoria County, but we don’t have a true flag. There’s a difference between a piece of white cloth with the county seal on it and a flag.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
WCIA

High-power voltage line falls down, starts fire in Piatt County

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A high-power voltage line fell down and started flames in three spots, the Mid-Piatt County Fire Department confirmed. Fire officials said they had to wait for Ameren to turn off the power before they could extinguish the fire with water. The crew put the fire out and let Ameren controls the […]
PIATT COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur Fire Department responds to kitchen fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Saturday evening. The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire at the 3200 block of Dove Dr. Upon arrival, the first responding unit found a bi-level home with light smoke coming from the front door and eves. Fire crews […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Rivian hosting hiring fair Saturday

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As they look to ramp up production of electric vehicles, Rivian is looking to add more members to its team. Saturday, the Normal-based company will hold a walk-up job fair in the lobby of its Normal plant. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., anyone interested in a production role at Rivian can walk in and expect a 30-45 minute interview with a hiring specialist.
NORMAL, IL
thechampaignroom.com

How YOU should feel about the rest of Illinois’ season

As your Fighting Illini head into Lincoln and Week 9 of the 2022 college football season, take a minute to look at the Big Ten West standings. Illinois is in sole possession of first place. Don’t make a comment. Don’t send a tweet. Don’t post it on Instagram....
CHAMPAIGN, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Lunch At First Bite - This Week: Castle’s Patio Inn

Back in August of this year, I heard that one of my favorite Peoria places, Castle’s Patio Inn, was starting a local author library, so I took two of my books, a few copies of POP magazine and donated them after having lunch with Michelle, who has just recently become the new owner of Castle’s Patio Inn!
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Cat missing from Curtis Orchard, visitors asked for help

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Curtis Orchard is asking for the public’s assistance in helping them find a cat that went missing on Monday. Orchard officials said Baby Boo, one of their foster kittens, disappeared between 3 and 5:30 p.m. on Monday. They said she is five months old and mostly white with unique markings or […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Early morning fire heavily damages Peoria Heights home

PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Peoria Heights Firefighters say one home suffered catastrophic damage, and two others suffered exterior damage after a fire early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:30 AM on East Rouse Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from all sides of the home,...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
foxillinois.com

One dead after crash in central Illinois

RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the victim from the crash in Rantoul. Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup says Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. on Friday. Northrup says Diaz-Rosales s died from blunt force chest injuries she received during the...
RANTOUL, IL

