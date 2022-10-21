Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
Locks and dams progress big win for corn growers
Marty Marr calls it a privilege to be president of the Illinois Corn Growers Association as it celebrates its 50th birthday this year. He has been a director for nine years, a member of several committees and worked his way up through leadership. He is active with national issues including fuel and transportation.
Local restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
Watch Illinois Man’s Genius Cat Ramp to Rescue Pet from a Tree
You can tell that an Illinois man paid attention in school. A new video shows a ramp he built that helped him rescue their cat from a tree. Based on the video description, this happened a few days ago in Saunemin, Illinois. The lady's cat was stuck up in a tree when her man came to the rescue. Here's how she described this heroic effort:
Evanston-based owners of Urbana nursing home threaten to close facility
The Evanston-based owners of a nursing home in Urbana that was purchased three years ago from Champaign County with an agreement to keep it running are threatening to close the 243-bed facility, the largest in the area.
agupdate.com
Yields better than expected considering dry summer
OGDEN, Ill. — In areas where very little rain fell this summer, some farmers started this season’s harvest hoping for the best but expecting the worse. “For the weather we’ve had this year, the yields aren’t bad,” said Stan Harper in eastern Illinois. He farms...
1470 WMBD
A second chance Saturday night for ‘Second Chance’
PEORIA, Ill. – Peorians of a certain age can, perhaps, relive some of their teen years with a series of performances Saturday night at an event venue that was once a popular hangout. “Another Second Chance” raises money for the TAPS animal shelter in Pekin. It’s at the...
agupdate.com
Northeast Illinois family pleased with higher-than-average yields
KINSMAN, Ill. — Unlike some of farmers not far away, Nick Baudino was happy to see better- than-average yields during harvest this year in Grundy County in Northeast Illinois. Because of timely rains here, yields are pretty good. “To the south of us and to the north of us,...
Central Illinois Proud
Festival of Lights under new leadership this year
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When the East Peoria Festival of Lights opens next month, it will be under new leadership. East Peoria’s new Director of Tourism and Special Events Kory Brown will begin chairing the Festival of Lights this year. Doug McCarty, who oversaw the Festival of Lights for the past eight years, has transitioned from working for the city into private sector employment.
Nursing home owners say they ‘don’t need’ county approval to close a third Champaign-Urbana facility
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Representatives for the owners of the former Champaign County Nursing Home say they can close the facility in as few as 60 days without permission from the County Board that sold them the home in 2019 under the agreement it remains a nursing home until 2028. Thus, the future of the […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria County flag contest winner revealed
PEORIA, Ill. – Sure, Peoria County has FLOWN a flag. But it wasn’t an OFFICIAL county flag. “I know we have something that flies over the courthouse,” said Andrew Rand, Peoria County Board Chairman (D-Dist. 4). “It’s got…the seal of Peoria County, but we don’t have a true flag. There’s a difference between a piece of white cloth with the county seal on it and a flag.
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
High-power voltage line falls down, starts fire in Piatt County
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A high-power voltage line fell down and started flames in three spots, the Mid-Piatt County Fire Department confirmed. Fire officials said they had to wait for Ameren to turn off the power before they could extinguish the fire with water. The crew put the fire out and let Ameren controls the […]
Decatur Fire Department responds to kitchen fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Saturday evening. The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire at the 3200 block of Dove Dr. Upon arrival, the first responding unit found a bi-level home with light smoke coming from the front door and eves. Fire crews […]
Central Illinois Proud
Rivian hosting hiring fair Saturday
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As they look to ramp up production of electric vehicles, Rivian is looking to add more members to its team. Saturday, the Normal-based company will hold a walk-up job fair in the lobby of its Normal plant. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., anyone interested in a production role at Rivian can walk in and expect a 30-45 minute interview with a hiring specialist.
thechampaignroom.com
How YOU should feel about the rest of Illinois’ season
As your Fighting Illini head into Lincoln and Week 9 of the 2022 college football season, take a minute to look at the Big Ten West standings. Illinois is in sole possession of first place. Don’t make a comment. Don’t send a tweet. Don’t post it on Instagram....
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Lunch At First Bite - This Week: Castle’s Patio Inn
Back in August of this year, I heard that one of my favorite Peoria places, Castle’s Patio Inn, was starting a local author library, so I took two of my books, a few copies of POP magazine and donated them after having lunch with Michelle, who has just recently become the new owner of Castle’s Patio Inn!
Cat missing from Curtis Orchard, visitors asked for help
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Curtis Orchard is asking for the public’s assistance in helping them find a cat that went missing on Monday. Orchard officials said Baby Boo, one of their foster kittens, disappeared between 3 and 5:30 p.m. on Monday. They said she is five months old and mostly white with unique markings or […]
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire heavily damages Peoria Heights home
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Peoria Heights Firefighters say one home suffered catastrophic damage, and two others suffered exterior damage after a fire early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:30 AM on East Rouse Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from all sides of the home,...
foxillinois.com
One dead after crash in central Illinois
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the victim from the crash in Rantoul. Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup says Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. on Friday. Northrup says Diaz-Rosales s died from blunt force chest injuries she received during the...
Comments / 0