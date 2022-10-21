ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Salon

Yes, Italy's new prime minister is really a fascist: The old-fashioned kind

BOLOGNA, Italy — The first woman to hold the office of prime minister in Italy is a fascist. This is not hyperbole or metaphor, or some headline-grabbing device used to smear a conservative. No. The fact is that Giorgia Meloni, leader of the largest party after Italy's recent elections, is fascist to her core. The old-fashioned, last-century, Roman salute-in-public kind of fascist.
ARTnews

American Tourist Smashes Ancient Statues at the Vatican After Being Denied a Meeting with the Pope

An American tourist smashed two 2,000-year-old statues after his request to speak with Pope Francis while visiting the Vatican’s Chiaramonti Museum was denied. The disgruntled man directed his anger toward an ancient bust, which toppled to the floor. While fleeing the scene, he also damaged another sculpture. The incident occurred earlier around 12 p.m. noon on Thursday in Rome. “The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities,” reads a statement from the Vatican. The statement continued, “Now the experts are weighing the damage and proceeding to recover the...
Idaho8.com

Italy’s pious village with a profane secret

Crunchy yet tender, sweet and high in calories, there’s a peculiar Italian snack which is sandwiched between two pieces of Christian communion wafers. The ostie piene, or “filled hosts” — a mouthwatering mix of almonds and honey stuffed between two wafers — are one of Italy’s most delicious cookies.
France 24

France sends gas to Germany, another step towards energy solidarity

Faced with a complete cut off of Russian gas supplies, European countries are relying on each other to get through the upcoming winter. In the case of France, the country has agreed to deliver gas to Germany in exchange for electricity. FRANCE 24 weighs up the stakes of this unprecedented agreement.
The Independent

Italy's Meloni steeped herself in far-right ideology as teen

Her heart steeped in far-right tenets, as a young teen Giorgia Meloni embarked on an ideological quest that has propelled her — 30 years later — to the height of government power.The Sept. 25 election victory of Brothers of Italy, a fast-growing, nationalist party with neo-fascist roots that she helped create a decade ago, gave Meloni a springboard into the Italian premiership. By forging coalition deals with right-wing and conservative allies, she created what will be Italy's first far-right-led government since the end of World War II. Scrappy and plain-talking, Meloni, 45, stands out in the clubby world of...
Thrillist

Sink Into Crypts and Underground Tombs in Italy

Descending into catacombs is always a bit creepy. It is a graveyard after all. Even the beautiful setting of Sicily—with all the stone buildings in Syracuse lining the sea—can’t detract from the eeriness of going underground. But when in Italy, one simply must admire all the ruins, the touchable history, and the dead who made it all happen. Which is how I found myself in the Catacombs of San Giovanni, a 6th century burial ground that’s home to over 10,000 graves.
The Associated Press

Germany, EU push to curb migration via Balkan route

BERLIN (AP) — Germany on Thursday hosted a meeting with representatives of the European Union and several European countries — including from the western Balkans — in an effort to curb migration via the so-called Balkan route. “We want to protect the people who flee to us...
The Associated Press

Pope, Macron meet at Vatican; Ukraine concerns loom large

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Monday met at the Vatican with French President Emmanuel Macron, with the war in Ukraine looming large in both leaders’ concerns. The nearly hour-long private audience was Francis’ third with Macron since becoming pontiff. Neither side immediately released details of their...
US News and World Report

Low-Key 'Fixer' Giorgetti Named Italy's Economy Minister

ROME (Reuters) - Giancarlo Giorgetti, Italy's new economy minister, is a veteran political wheeler-dealer viewed as a moderate and relatively pro-European member of his right-wing League party. A low-key counterweight to the party's fiery, eurosceptic leader Matteo Salvini, Giorgetti has spent most of his 26 years in parliament behind the...
abandonedspaces.com

A Sinkhole in the Heart of Rome Led to the Discovery of Ancient Ruins

In 2020, a substantial sinkhole appeared in front of the famed Pantheon in Rome. The hole provided archaeologists with remarkable insight that has helped further our understanding of the beautiful structure’s history. The Pantheon has been rebuilt three times. Marcus Agrippa built the first Pantheon between 25 and 27...
ROME, GA

