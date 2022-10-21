Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 47.44%, 80.42% and 40.61% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
zycrypto.com
XRP Bulls Prepare For Liftoff As Ripple Acquires Long-Requested Documents Of Hinman’s Speech
Blockchain payments startup Ripple Labs has edged closer to a victory in the ongoing courtroom battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Ripple general counsel Stuart Alderoty has just confirmed that the securities watchdog has complied with the court’s order to turn over a veritable trove of emails and other correspondence authored by former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director William Hinman related to a speech where he declared Ethereum (ETH) was not a security.
u.today
Elon Musk Comments on Ripple CEO's Brutal Statement About SEC
An unexpected crossover occurred earlier today when the U.S. businessman and the world's richest man responded to comments made by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse regarding the U.S. Securities Commission. Garlinghouse's comments were quite harsh on the regulator and were made in response to the news that Ripple had received internal documents from former SEC chief William Hinman regarding his 2018 speech on Ethereum's status.
money.com
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
BitBoy Crypto Calls FTX And Coinbase CEOs “Devils” In His Aggressive YouTube Rant
BitBoy has accused Sam Bankman-Fried and Brian Armstrong of permanently ruining crypto via his official Twitter account. Ryan Adam’s claim of BitBoy not representing the people triggered an aggressive rant. The crypto influencer is often seen in the news for his controversial statements. He has previously accused former SEC...
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'
PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
zycrypto.com
Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Sees Bitcoin Tapping $100,000 ‘In A Matter Of Time,’ Says Bottom May Be In
Mike McGlone, a commodities strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes the bottom may be in for Bitcoin and sees its price surging to $100,000 “in a matter of time.”. During an interview with Stansberry Research, Mike noted that Bitcoin is at its most significant discount “for a while,” adding that the current macroeconomic conditions had prepared the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap for a decent rise. According to him, the bear market was now mainstream, and it was hard for the Fed to be much more aggressive than it already was, with the world tilting towards recession.
“The” Token Up 150% in the Last 24 Hours Since Ethereum’s Founder Vitalik Jokingly Suggests It
A meme project and token called the “The Protocol,” jokingly suggested by Vitalik Buterin, has been created, and the token has quickly started pumping. The THE token is up by 150% over the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $0.03. 24-hour trading volume is at $20.3 million.
mansionglobal.com
As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice
Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP and One Ethereum Competitor Are Now Flashing Bullish Signal: Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says one metric indicates bullishness for four crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The crypto analytics platform says that trader sentiment has turned positive for BTC, ADA, Binance Coin (BNB), and XRP on expectations of a market upturn in the fourth quarter. According to...
cryptoglobe.com
‘ADA Whale’ Says Cardano is Likely to ‘Have Its Ethereum Moment’ in Next Bull Cycle
Pseudonymous Cardano ($ADA) influencer “ADA whale” (“cardano_whale” on Twitter) explained why he believes that the people’s “favortie chain” is likely to “thrive” in the next bull cycle. On 15 March 2022, “ADA whale” explained why he is so bullish on Cardano:...
zycrypto.com
$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin
Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Ethereum Competitor Surges 30% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Move in Tight Range
An Ethereum (ETH) competitor is surging more than 33% this week while most of the crypto market remains stagnant. The Casper Network (CSPR) is a proof-of-stake layer one blockchain that aims to bring smart contracts and decentralized apps (DApps) to a global scale. The project’s native token, CSPR, is trading...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Be Entering an ‘Unstoppable Maturation Stage’, Says Bloomberg Strategist Mike McGlone – Here’s Why
A senior Bloomberg analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) is showing signs of entering a bullish maturation stage despite recent stumbles. Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone tells his 53,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin “may be entering an unstoppable maturation stage” based on it holding to its current price level since June and performing at its lowest volatility.
Elon Musk's Twitter takeover could leave banks holding $13 billion in debt, making it the biggest stalled deal ever, report says
Musk's Twitter deal could leave banks holding $13 billion in debt, The Wall Street Journal reported. That would make it the biggest "hung" deal and mean lenders may sell the debt when markets rebound. Banks involved in the $44 billion takeover include Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Barclays. Elon...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum at the center of centralization debate as SEC lays claim
Ethereum went through a key network upgrade on Sept. 15, shifting from its proof-of-work (PoW) mining consensus to a proof-of-stake (PoS) one. The key upgrade is dubbed the Merge. The Merge was slated as a critical change for the Ethereum network that would make it more energy efficient, with later...
CoinTelegraph
Pan-African crypto exchange Yellow Card wins virtual asset license
African crypto exchange Yellow Card has received a significant regulatory approval to continue expanding its operations across the continent. Yellow Card has obtained a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license from the Non-Bank Financial Institution Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA) of Botswana, according to the Oct. 19 announcement. The new license officially...
This Day In Market History: Stocks Begin Crash With Black Thursday
Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that happened on this date. On Oct. 24, 1929, the Dow Jones plunged 11% to kick off the first U.S. stock market crash. Where The Market Was. The S&P 500 was slipping from 27.99 at the start of October to...
