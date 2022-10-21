ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zycrypto.com

XRP Bulls Prepare For Liftoff As Ripple Acquires Long-Requested Documents Of Hinman’s Speech

Blockchain payments startup Ripple Labs has edged closer to a victory in the ongoing courtroom battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Ripple general counsel Stuart Alderoty has just confirmed that the securities watchdog has complied with the court’s order to turn over a veritable trove of emails and other correspondence authored by former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director William Hinman related to a speech where he declared Ethereum (ETH) was not a security.
u.today

Elon Musk Comments on Ripple CEO's Brutal Statement About SEC

An unexpected crossover occurred earlier today when the U.S. businessman and the world's richest man responded to comments made by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse regarding the U.S. Securities Commission. Garlinghouse's comments were quite harsh on the regulator and were made in response to the news that Ripple had received internal documents from former SEC chief William Hinman regarding his 2018 speech on Ethereum's status.
money.com

The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market

Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
EWN

BitBoy Crypto Calls FTX And Coinbase CEOs “Devils” In His Aggressive YouTube Rant

BitBoy has accused Sam Bankman-Fried and Brian Armstrong of permanently ruining crypto via his official Twitter account. Ryan Adam’s claim of BitBoy not representing the people triggered an aggressive rant. The crypto influencer is often seen in the news for his controversial statements. He has previously accused former SEC...
zycrypto.com

Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Sees Bitcoin Tapping $100,000 ‘In A Matter Of Time,’ Says Bottom May Be In

Mike McGlone, a commodities strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes the bottom may be in for Bitcoin and sees its price surging to $100,000 “in a matter of time.”. During an interview with Stansberry Research, Mike noted that Bitcoin is at its most significant discount “for a while,” adding that the current macroeconomic conditions had prepared the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap for a decent rise. According to him, the bear market was now mainstream, and it was hard for the Fed to be much more aggressive than it already was, with the world tilting towards recession.
mansionglobal.com

As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice

Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP and One Ethereum Competitor Are Now Flashing Bullish Signal: Santiment

Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says one metric indicates bullishness for four crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The crypto analytics platform says that trader sentiment has turned positive for BTC, ADA, Binance Coin (BNB), and XRP on expectations of a market upturn in the fourth quarter. According to...
zycrypto.com

$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin

Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Be Entering an ‘Unstoppable Maturation Stage’, Says Bloomberg Strategist Mike McGlone – Here’s Why

A senior Bloomberg analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) is showing signs of entering a bullish maturation stage despite recent stumbles. Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone tells his 53,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin “may be entering an unstoppable maturation stage” based on it holding to its current price level since June and performing at its lowest volatility.
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum at the center of centralization debate as SEC lays claim

Ethereum went through a key network upgrade on Sept. 15, shifting from its proof-of-work (PoW) mining consensus to a proof-of-stake (PoS) one. The key upgrade is dubbed the Merge. The Merge was slated as a critical change for the Ethereum network that would make it more energy efficient, with later...
CoinTelegraph

Pan-African crypto exchange Yellow Card wins virtual asset license

African crypto exchange Yellow Card has received a significant regulatory approval to continue expanding its operations across the continent. Yellow Card has obtained a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license from the Non-Bank Financial Institution Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA) of Botswana, according to the Oct. 19 announcement. The new license officially...

