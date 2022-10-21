ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a cleaning whizz – here’s how to banish rust from your bathroom for 79p without using bleach

By Claudia Jackson
 3 days ago
RUST is sometimes unavoidable in bathrooms and it can feel like you need to constantly clean to keep it at bay.

But rust is more than just ugly and annoying to clean, it can cause permanent damage to metal taps and fixtures overtime.

It might be tempting to reach for the bleach to try and solve the problem, but it often isn't the best way to fix the issue.

Cleaning pro Melissa Maker explained: "Avoid any products that contain bleach, as this will speed up the rusting process."

Instead you can make your own salt paste to banish rust without causing more damage.

Simply mix salt and lemon juice to form a thick paste and then apply a thick layer to affected areas in your bathroom.

Equal parts of salt and lemons will usually do the trick, but you can always add more salt if you need a thicker grit.

For the best results leave the paste on the rust for a few hours, or even over night.

Then scrub the paste in with a small brush or old toothbrush and the rust should easily lift off.

The natural cleaner will smell loads better than bleach and leave your bathroom looking just as clean, without damaging our fixtures.

You can also use a damp pumice stone to help work the rust off if there is a lot of get rid of.

It might take a bit of work but your bathroom will come op sparkling.

