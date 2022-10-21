Read full article on original website
Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million
The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
Why A Royal Insider Believes Season 5 Of The Crown Would Have 'Destroyed' Queen Elizabeth
In the years leading up to the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the long-reigning monarch was under a significant amount of stress thanks to several highly-publicized scandals. According to royal author Katie Nicholl, the late queen was "very hurt" by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the family. In her book, "The New Royals" (via Vanity Fair), Nicholl claimed a source informed her that the queen "was exhausted by the turmoil" of it all.
How Rich Are King Charles III and the Rest of the British Royal Family?
See how much Prince William is worth compared to his father and grandmother, among others.
Why Buckingham Palace Is Being Blamed For Scandals Surrounding The Crown
"The Crown" season 5 isn't even out yet, and it's causing drama. Thanks to some leaked plot points, some have been critical of the Netflix series and the potential for viewers to struggle to differentiate fact from fiction. One supposed plot point that's caused contention involves a conversation between King Charles III and former British prime minister John Major, suggesting that Queen Elizabeth II should abdicate the throne and put Charles in charge. A spokesperson for Major said that the series was "nothing other than damaging and malicious fiction" (via RadioTimes), while royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith added that "The Crown" was "doing significant damage to people's perception of history and their perception of the royal family" (via the Daily Mail).
Kate Middleton's Best Outfits In Every Color
While trends come and go, style is eternal, and perhaps no one has better displayed a sense of poise, elegance, and fashion in its purest form better than Catherine, Princess of Wales. Sure, her title and prominent role within the royal family have all but guaranteed an impressive wardrobe. Still, the princess balances royal expectations, gorgeous tailoring, and an element of relatability — she is a mom of three, after all. Catherine has absolutely dazzled on red carpets, at state events, and even looked stunning while mourning the late Queen Elizabeth II — she's also given us plenty of enviable day-to-day looks, with her white and navy striped boat shirt and paper bag shorts ensemble being an all-time favorite of ours. No matter the occasion, Catherine always looks picture perfect — and she always manages to outdo herself — a feat that not many of us can meet.
Copy Ciara's Flirty Dinner Date Look On A Budget
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When you think back to the music of the early-mid 2000s, it's probably pretty likely you've thought about Ciara, who dropped her first single, "Goodies," in 2004 at just 19 years old (via The Vogue). The singer married quarterback Russell Wilson in 2016 and the couple has since welcomed two children — she also shares a son with rapper Future, as People reported. The family's home is filled with "non-stop entertainment," the outlet said.
