Martinsville, VA

WSET

Festival of Lights returns for 3rd year at Hermitage Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Hermitage Roanoke is inviting folks to warm up the car, gather the family, and explore thousands of twinkling lights and holiday magic at their third annual drive-thru Festival of Lights. From December 3 until the end of the year, the grounds at Hermitage Roanoke will...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake

Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
UNION HALL, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center helped bring Mexican street corn to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the end of March 2022, Julia Rigney lost her job. The next day she was trying to find a new career in a room full of business owners. “Surrounded by all of these amazing women and hearing their stories everyone was coming up saying “what’s your business? What’s your business?” said Rigney. “And I never really thought about it before. And I was like I want to sell elote.”
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

House fire at 120 Piney Forest Road, Lot 12 In Danville, Virginia

The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at the Danville Mobile Home Court, this afternoon, shortly after 4pm. First arriving units reported a single-wide mobile home with smoke showing from the front. All of the occupants were outside prior to the fire department’s arrival. Firefighters located three dogs inside, and they were removed with no injuries. The Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire and determined the cause to be an electrical short underneath the trailer. The home sustained minor smoke damage on the inside and minor fire damage underneath. The American Red Cross will be assisting the family with housing for the night. The fire department responded with eighteen personnel, assisted by the Danville Police Department and the Danville Life Saving Crew.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake

UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of a boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.
UNION HALL, VA
WSLS

Counting down the days until WSLS Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Want to go trick or treating with the 10 News Team? WSLS Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms is back for another year of family fun. This year, Brittny, Rachel, Jeff, “Appy,” Jenna, Japhanie, Brittany, and Chris will be at the event, and more of us may join if we’re able to!
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Miss Roanoke Valley Competition Seeks Contestants

Ever dreamed of being Miss America? The journey to the crown starts here in Roanoke! The Miss Roanoke Valley 2023 competition takes place Saturday, November 12, 7:00 pm at the Dumas Center. Applications are open to compete for Miss Roanoke Valley (ages 18-25) and Miss Roanoke Valley’s Outstanding Teen (ages 13-17). The winner of each […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Henry County welding students create Halloween art

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Halloween is just under two weeks away, and students at the Career Academy in Henry County are trying their hand at new welding projects. These students are getting hands-on experience to prepare them for the workforce, and at the same time, they’re creating art.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Danville Fire Department Saves Three Dogs from Fire

Danville Firefighters rescued three dogs from a fire on Sunday afternoon. According to WSET, the Danville Fire Department responded to a call from the Danville Mobile Home Court just after 4 pm. When crews arrived they saw smoke coming from the trailer at 120 Piney Forest Road, lot 12. The...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Botetourt County man opens martial arts dojo in Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Va, – A Botetourt County man is teaching a unique style of martial arts that he said you can’t find anywhere else in Southwest Virginia. It’s called Bujinkan, which involves fighting with weapons, flips, and hand-to-hand combat. Joseph Rae is going on 30 years of studying...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville begins loose leaves pickup

Public Works Department crews have started loose-leaf vacuum collection from residential neighborhoods. City residents can rake or blow leaves to the curb or property line for pickup by the vacuum machines through Jan. 31. Loose leaves are collected on the same day as scheduled refuse and yard waste collection, as...
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

God’s Storehouse Helping to Shed Out Hunger

God’s Storehouse and Commonwealth Document Management are collaborating to Shred Out Hunger in the area. For five items of non-perishable food or a monetary donation, community members can have a whole box of documents shredded in the Shred Out Hunger event. On Saturday, November 5th, from 9 am until...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 North in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting approximately 4.5 miles worth of backups on I-81 North due to a vehicle crash. VDOT says the crash is located in Montgomery County at mile marker 125.3 in the area of Seneca Hollow Road. Both the north left shoulder and left lane are closed.

Community Policy