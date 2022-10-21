Read full article on original website
WSLS
Turning pain into something special: Roanoke family uses annual diaper drive to cope with loss
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke family who lost an infant to child abuse spread joy to other families in need with a diaper bag drive on Saturday. This was the third year of the Woody family diaper and diaper bag drive. Each year the drive continues to grow with more families needing items.
WSLS
How you can celebrate Dr Pepper Day in downtown Roanoke this year
ROANOKE, Va. – Seven years ago, the City of Roanoke declared Oct. 24 as the official Dr Pepper Day. This year, Dr Pepper Day will be held in Market Square in downtown Roanoke on Monday (Oct. 24). “Dr Pepper just wants to come out and say thank you to...
WSET
Festival of Lights returns for 3rd year at Hermitage Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Hermitage Roanoke is inviting folks to warm up the car, gather the family, and explore thousands of twinkling lights and holiday magic at their third annual drive-thru Festival of Lights. From December 3 until the end of the year, the grounds at Hermitage Roanoke will...
wfirnews.com
Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake
Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center helped bring Mexican street corn to the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the end of March 2022, Julia Rigney lost her job. The next day she was trying to find a new career in a room full of business owners. “Surrounded by all of these amazing women and hearing their stories everyone was coming up saying “what’s your business? What’s your business?” said Rigney. “And I never really thought about it before. And I was like I want to sell elote.”
WSLS
Southeast Roanoke celebrates new murals along the Roanoke River Greenway
ROANOKE, Va. – The city’s artwork continues to expand more and more as each day passes. On Saturday, the Roanoke Arts Commission along with members of the “I Love SE” network celebrated three new murals along the Roanoke River Greenway. More than 50 volunteers participated in...
wallstreetwindow.com
House fire at 120 Piney Forest Road, Lot 12 In Danville, Virginia
The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at the Danville Mobile Home Court, this afternoon, shortly after 4pm. First arriving units reported a single-wide mobile home with smoke showing from the front. All of the occupants were outside prior to the fire department’s arrival. Firefighters located three dogs inside, and they were removed with no injuries. The Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire and determined the cause to be an electrical short underneath the trailer. The home sustained minor smoke damage on the inside and minor fire damage underneath. The American Red Cross will be assisting the family with housing for the night. The fire department responded with eighteen personnel, assisted by the Danville Police Department and the Danville Life Saving Crew.
WDBJ7.com
Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of a boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.
WSLS
Counting down the days until WSLS Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Want to go trick or treating with the 10 News Team? WSLS Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms is back for another year of family fun. This year, Brittny, Rachel, Jeff, “Appy,” Jenna, Japhanie, Brittany, and Chris will be at the event, and more of us may join if we’re able to!
wallstreetwindow.com
Bridge Street Food Truck Rodeo In Danville This Saturday 10/22/2022
The Bridge Street Food Truck Rodeo will be back in downtown Danville in the River District this Saturday between 12 PM and 6PM. They have a Facebook event page with details that you can find here. They also posted this list of vendors.
Miss Roanoke Valley Competition Seeks Contestants
Ever dreamed of being Miss America? The journey to the crown starts here in Roanoke! The Miss Roanoke Valley 2023 competition takes place Saturday, November 12, 7:00 pm at the Dumas Center. Applications are open to compete for Miss Roanoke Valley (ages 18-25) and Miss Roanoke Valley’s Outstanding Teen (ages 13-17). The winner of each […]
WSLS
Henry County welding students create Halloween art
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Halloween is just under two weeks away, and students at the Career Academy in Henry County are trying their hand at new welding projects. These students are getting hands-on experience to prepare them for the workforce, and at the same time, they’re creating art.
wakg.com
Danville Fire Department Saves Three Dogs from Fire
Danville Firefighters rescued three dogs from a fire on Sunday afternoon. According to WSET, the Danville Fire Department responded to a call from the Danville Mobile Home Court just after 4 pm. When crews arrived they saw smoke coming from the trailer at 120 Piney Forest Road, lot 12. The...
WDBJ7.com
‘Meet the Bus’ event hosted by Durham School Services to hire more bus drivers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - School bus driver shortages have been affecting Durham School Services and causing students to be late to class. Now, the organization is trying to find a solution. Durham will host a community event called “Meet the Bus” Saturday, October 21. “We understand the frustration...
WSLS
Botetourt County man opens martial arts dojo in Buchanan
BUCHANAN, Va, – A Botetourt County man is teaching a unique style of martial arts that he said you can’t find anywhere else in Southwest Virginia. It’s called Bujinkan, which involves fighting with weapons, flips, and hand-to-hand combat. Joseph Rae is going on 30 years of studying...
WSLS
Franklin County girl donates money from her lemonade stand to local animal shelter
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A little girl in Franklin County is proving you’re never too young to give back. Abby donated the money she raised at her lemonade stand to the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood & Adoption Center. Abby also bought and donated two dog beds for the shelter.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville begins loose leaves pickup
Public Works Department crews have started loose-leaf vacuum collection from residential neighborhoods. City residents can rake or blow leaves to the curb or property line for pickup by the vacuum machines through Jan. 31. Loose leaves are collected on the same day as scheduled refuse and yard waste collection, as...
WBTM
God’s Storehouse Helping to Shed Out Hunger
God’s Storehouse and Commonwealth Document Management are collaborating to Shred Out Hunger in the area. For five items of non-perishable food or a monetary donation, community members can have a whole box of documents shredded in the Shred Out Hunger event. On Saturday, November 5th, from 9 am until...
WDBJ7.com
I-81N cleared in Roanoke Co. after tractor-trailer disabled
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: I-81 has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A disabled tractor-trailer is causing major delays along I-81N in Roanoke Co. Saturday night. The truck is at mile marker 138.7, according to VDOT. The right shoulder and lane are closed.
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 North in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting approximately 4.5 miles worth of backups on I-81 North due to a vehicle crash. VDOT says the crash is located in Montgomery County at mile marker 125.3 in the area of Seneca Hollow Road. Both the north left shoulder and left lane are closed.
