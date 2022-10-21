Read full article on original website
Related
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL
If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
wvtm13.com
Voter registration drive held in Kingston area of Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As election day approaches, folks in the Kingston area of Birmingham were given a chance to register to vote. The Morrell Todd Homes Resident Council along with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference hosted a voter registration drive Saturday. The organizers held the event to stress the...
wvtm13.com
BCS hosts Magic City Marching Band Festival
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — High school students from across Birmingham had a chance to show off their musical talents on Sunday afternoon. Carver High School played host to the 34th annual Magic City Marching Band Festival. "It is just so awesome to see them out here, doing all that they...
wbrc.com
Pelham businesses react to proposed amphitheater in Birmingham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With talks of a possible amphitheater coming to Birmingham, we wanted to hear from business owners near the Oak Mountain Amphitheater about the impact it could have on them. The businesses that we talked to all say the same thing - they would hate to see...
Does This Alabama Homeless Man Have a Cash App?
I pass him almost everyday of the week, except Sunday of course that’s his day of “REST.”. I always LOVE when I am the first car at the RED LIGHT and he is RIGHT THERE SMILIN’ AT ME. I used to have a heart. But “FOOL ME...
wvtm13.com
Barricades block profits for City Walk businesses
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The frustration is heating up at Eugene's Hot Chicken. When the City Walk originally opened across the street in July, owner Zebbie Carney looked forward to a boost in business. “We went through 24 months and the pandemic and construction on both sides of us, so...
West Alabama Field to be Named After Late Tuscaloosa Businessman
The University of West Alabama's Tiger Stadium is currently undergoing major renovations that include expanded seating, new synthetic turf, and other upgrades that are planned to be announced in the upcoming months. In addition to the physical stadium upgrades, the university's Board of Trustees have approved of naming the field after UWA alumnus and former Tuscaloosa businessman, Terry Bunn.
wbrc.com
Prayer vigil for missing Bessemer man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family and friends of Ricardo Carlos Jefferson are holding a prayer vigil for him on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 5 p.m. The prayer vigil will be held at the corner of Center Street and Chestnut Avenue in Bessemer. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson will...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham youth homeless shelter opening soon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham's first youth homeless shelter was supposed to open earlier this year, but a number of issues kept that from happening. Now it's looking for some help. The Way Station is facing many challenges including funding and finding several staff members. Right now it's looking for...
wvtm13.com
Alabama cruises to victory 30-6 over Mississippi State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama cruised to a victory on homecoming weekend beating Mississippi State 30 – 6. The sixth-ranked Crimson Tide got off to a strong start taking a 24-0 lead into halftime. Bryce Young played an effective game completing 21 of 35 pass attempts for 249 yards...
birminghamtimes.com
Schedule of Events Planned During Magic City Classic Week in Birmingham
Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the 81st Magic City Classic. Here’s a listing of several dozen events leading up to the game. FRIDAY, OCT. 21. Plum Bar, 108 17th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203, has several...
wvtm13.com
Halloween trick-or-treating on University of Alabama's sorority row
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Trick or treating on Sorority Row at the University of Alabama takes place on October 25. Learn more in the video above.
Alabama Department of Public Health expecting “much more significant” flu season this year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health reports flu is widespread in six out of seven of the state’s public health districts. Currently only the Northern District has not seen significant flu activity. Compared to this time last year, Alabama is well above its baseline levels. “We’re anticipating a much more significant […]
wvtm13.com
10-year-old helps create wheelchair accessible Halloween event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hundreds of children were able to attend an accessible Halloween event at the Lakeshore Foundation on Saturday. The "Rolling Pumpkin Patch" was designed to accommodate children who use walkers or wheelchairs. The event was created in partnership with 10-year-old Lily Dobson, who uses a wheelchair herself, and her family.
Comeback Town: Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it...
Alabama man documenting journey of being ‘homeless on purpose’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.” Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa shooting leaves two injured, questions unanswered
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Ahead of a busy weekend in Tuscaloosa, police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a double shooting that happened on one of the city’s busiest streets. We spoke with investigators who say the two people shot have been released from the hospital....
wbrc.com
Project Share offers some Alabama Power customers help with bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program through Alabama Power and Salvation Army is helping Birmingham-area residents pay their bills. As we are already paying more for everyday goods, utility bills may soon go up because of the chilly temperatures outside. Project Share helps pay wintertime energy bills of low-income Alabamians who are 60 and up or disabled.
wvtm13.com
Expect cool mornings and warm afternoons this weekend
Expect October's finest for the weekend! Cool mornings greet us early, and fully sunny, dry afternoons make for near-perfect outdoor weather. Check the video forecast for the latest. THE WEEKEND. Expect cool mornings and warm afternoons; high temperatures top out in the middle and upper 70s with a gentle breeze...
wbrc.com
Flu cases quickly rising across Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s that time of the year. Flu cases are on the rise. One reason for the rise in flu cases is because this is the first time in three years people haven’t been under the mask mandate. The University of Alabama (UA) medical clinic...
Comments / 0