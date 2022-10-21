ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S DOT’s Pete Buttigieg cites Central Florida’s ‘strong vision’ for rail, air expansion

By Kevin Spear, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks during a press conference at Terminal C of the Orlando International Airport (MCO), on Friday, October 21, 2022. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

With Central Florida leaders collectively holding their breaths for potentially historic federal funding to expand passenger rail in conjunction with Brightline Trains, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg offered promising remarks that the region is in the right direction.

Speaking to the Orlando Sentinel on Friday, Buttigieg said the department has already signaled its recognition of the region’s infrastructure needs and potential, including with a $50 million grant for Orlando International Airport’s newly opened Terminal C, where the secretary will meet later Friday with local U.S. Reps. Val Demings and Darren Soto.

“We know that Central Florida is a region where travel and tourism is not a luxury but an economic lifeline,” Buttigieg said, adding that travel challenges extend beyond the airport’s capabilities.

“Part of it also means making sure you have the surface side connected up well, and the U.S. as a general rule has not had the best transit connections into airports and we really need to change that to make sure we are getting the most economic value out of our airports,” Buttigieg said.

A Central Florida coalition of counties, Orlando, the Florida Department of Transportation, Brightline Trains, Universal Orlando and others are collaborating on an ambitious plan for public and private investment to extend commuter and Brightline rail from the airport to International Drive and theme-park stations — and, for Brightline, along Interstate 4 to a Tampa station.

That expansion would mean connecting with the existing SunRail commuter-rail corridor that links four counties, running from DeBary in the north to near Poinciana to the south. It would mean also for Brightline achieving its cross-Florida corridor from Miami to Orlando to Tampa.

Two major developments are critical for that vision, local leaders say: Orange County voters approving a penny hike in sales tax in November and the U.S. Department of Transportation through its rail and transit agencies providing matching grants.

Local officials have ballparked the expansion vision as costing $6 billion, with federal agencies potentially underwriting half of the project.

“I obviously can’t speak to any applications that have come in, but I know there is a very strong vision here with what they want to do with transit broadly and Brightline specifically,” Buttigieg said.

The transportation secretary said that when regions apply for highly competitive transportation infrastructure funding from his department, those requests are evaluated on several levels, including their grasp of safety, ability to support a local economy and other aspects.

He noted that Brightline and the airport already have won significant federal grants for safety and design work and for Terminal C expansion.

“It reflects very well on the project sponsors that they have successfully competed for federal funds,” Buttigieg said.

After a roundtable meeting at the airport with Demings and Soto, along with Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and perhaps two dozen local government staffers and leaders, Buttigieg said his department has provided Florida with $2.6 billion “to improve roads, bridges and tunnels” and more.

“All of that was just in the first year’s worth of funding with this bipartisan infrastructure law,” Buttigieg said. “Imagine what we will be able to do over the next four years with that funding, and I know some of the folks here are going to be ready with applications.”

Asked for his perspective on Orange County’s proposed penny hike in sales tax for transportation, to be decided with the November ballot, the secretary said he was not versed in the initiative’s details but recognized its implications.

“When a community is ready to step up, including with taking on some level of cost and put skin in the game, that helps us be a better partner at the U.S. DOT,” he said. “I would say that whenever those investments can be matched, local, state and federal, it means that much more can be done.”

kspear@orlandosentinel.com

