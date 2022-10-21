CONVICTED FELON CHARGED IN DEADLY INTERSTATE CRIME SPREE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: October 2, 2022 TIME: 11:04 p.m.

PIO #22-10-2 WPBPD Case #2022-0015358

(Attempted murder #15356, Carjacking #15375)

West Palm Beach police homicide detectives have arrested the gunman who went on a violent, interstate crime spree that involved a home invasion and murder in Georgia, then an attempted murder, murder, and armed carjacking in Florida.

Around 9:30 p.m. October 2, a 22-year-old woman was shot in the face inside a vacant house in the 600 block of Douglass Avenue. The victim, name withheld (Marsy’s Law), at-large, was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries and is recovering. Detectives recovered evidence at the scene and an eyewitness identified the shooter by the first name of Patrick and said, “unprovoked, he just stood up and shot the victim in the face before fleeing on foot.”

At 11:04 p.m., a ShotSpotter alert was received while a police officer in the area heard a gunshot in the 1400 block of 9 Street. Officers quickly responded to the location and found a man dead in the street with a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim, 43, name withheld (Marsy’s Law), of West Palm Beach, was also shot in an unprovoked attack.

While detectives were simultaneously working both cases, an armed carjacking was reported at 8:57 a.m. October 3 in the 900 block of 6 Street. The stolen car was located at 5405 Eadie Pl. in unincorporated Palm Beach County. A search warrant was obtained, and the suspect identified as Patrick Tirrell Brockman, 43 (D/O/B 9/27/79), of 904 4 St., West Palm Beach. With assistance from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the warrant was executed, and Brockman ran out the back door of the house and was apprehended. He was initially charged for the shooting of the woman and armed carjacking. Through investigation and cooperation with the Valdosta, Georgia Police Department, Brockman has been identified as the suspect in another murder October 1 and home invasion September 29 in Valdosta. Georgia authorities have obtained an arrest warrant for murder for Brockman. In Florida, Brockman is now facing murder with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm charges, in addition to the existing charges. He remains in the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office West Detention Center.

This release by:

Mike Jachles/PIO

10/21/22 1130