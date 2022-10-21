ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Volume One

Quilters Piece Together a Tour to Benefit Bridge to Hope

Local quilt groups hoping for a resumption of in-person quilt shows got their wish this year as the Bridge to Hope benefit Quilt Tour will return to four Menomonie churches on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9:30am to 3:30pm. Included are:. First Congregational Church, 420 Wilson Ave., Common Thread Quilters and...
MENOMONIE, WI
Volume One

For Halloween, Give ’Em Hell(cat)

The 2022 Hellcat bicycle scavenger hunt is scheduled for Oct. 29 this year – just in time for Halloween! This popular Alleycat-style ride is a favorite amongst local bikers and people just wanting to get out one last time before the cold swallows us whole. Bring your messenger style...
EAU CLAIRE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy