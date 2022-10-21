Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie to host three upcoming events; vintage sale to take place Saturday

Read full article on original website
Halloween Cuteness: Coker Hampton’s Annual Cutest Trick-or-Treater photo contest starts today!
Photo entries can be submitted in Coker Hampton’s Annual Cutest Trick-or-Treater Photo Contest. The contest is sponsored by Coker Hampton Drug Company and Gift Shop in Stuttgart, the Stuttgart Daily Leader, and EAB Radio. Photos of trick-or-treaters in costume can be entered through Tuesday, Nov. 1, at midnight. Voting...
Stuttgart C.O.D.E. to hold block party on Wednesday in celebration of Red Ribbon Week
Stuttgart C.O.D.E. (Community Organization for Drug Education) will hold a block party on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on South Main between 4th and 6th Streets in Stuttgart. Officer Paul Colvin, a school resource officer with Stuttgart C.O.D.E., said the event is to celebrate Red Ribbon Week.
Final weekend of the Arkansas State Fair brings food, music, rides and fun
For Arkansans that have not experienced the 2022 Arkansas State Fair yet, this weekend is their last chance.
Celebrate conservation with the AGFC at the Wetlands and Wildlife Festival, formerly known as ‘Boo on the Bayou’, Oct. 29
PINE BLUFF — The Gov. Mike Huckabee Delta Rivers Nature Center will again host its annual Wetlands and Wildlife Festival from noon to 5 p.m., on Oct. 29. This family-friendly celebration of conservation is a great way to enjoy an afternoon with family and friends learning about all the outdoors has to offer.
Gallery: Humane Society of Pulaski County hosts pet adoption event
Some four-legged friends jumped in cars and headed to their forever homes Saturday as part of a special adoption event.
America’s Street Foods | This Arkansas restaurant is hidden in a gas station
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — One of our favorite things to do is find hidden gems, and we’ve done just that!. It's called America’s Street Foods, a one-table restaurant nestled within a gas station in west Pulaski County on Highway 10. Let us emphasize, this isn’t your average gas station food!
Obituary: Mae Willie Nichols Hancock of Stuttgart
Mae Willie Nichols Hancock passed away in the evening hours on October 18, 2022, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born August 28, 1946, in Stuttgart, Arkansas to the late John Henry Nichols and Mae Willie Walker Nichols. Because her mother passed away two months after her birth, she was raised, along with her sister Ora, by her maternal grandparents, the late Albert and Savannah Martin Holmes.
These Neighborhoods in Little Rock, Arkansas Are a Must-Visit
Little Rock, Arkansas, is filled with history and natural beauty, and if this up-and-coming city isn’t on your family’s travel radar, we think that should change. After spending a few days in the capital city, we were delighted to discover everything from a meandering river district to a hip enclave south of Main Street.
Yikes! Did You Know These Restaurants in Arkansas Are Haunted?
We hear about real haunted houses and hotels. We also hear the urban legends of haunted roads and cemeteries but did you know there are a few restaurants in Arkansas that are haunted too?. Vino's Brewpub in Little Rock. Located in downtown Little Rock at 923 W. 7th St. No...
Arkansas’ Little Rock Zoo Needs Your Help, Vote to Name 3 Tiger Clubs
Have I told you how much I love cats? My love for cats started with my love and fascination with big cats thanks to the movie Born Free. Now there are three little tiger cubs at the Little Rock Zoo that need our help naming them. The three female Malayan...
Little Rock's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Little Rock, Arkansas, is a vibrant, exciting city with much to offer. However, it also has some problems. Crime is one big issue the city faces. And Little Rock has some dangerous neighborhoods.
Pumpkin patchin': Arkansas pumpkin patches to visit this fall season
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's officially fall, so that means it’s the time of the year to break out the hot chocolate, light your pumpkin spice candles, and make family memories with your kiddos by visiting some of central Arkansas’ favorite pumpkin patches. During the months of...
Pine Bluff community reacts to grocery store closure
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A Pine Bluff neighborhood is upset after hearing that one of its grocery stores will be closing in less than two weeks. People in the east side of the town have relied on this store since they don't have many grocery options close by. The...
Road test passed with Stuttgart’s 38-6 defeat of Heber Springs
Coach Josh Price is quick to admit that his Stuttgart teams have not traditionally played well on long trips. That was not the case Friday night as the Ricebirds used 422 rushing yards to pound the Heber Springs Panthers, 38-6. Quick start for the Ricebirds. Stuttgart marched 52 yards in...
Little Rock police investigation shooting on Geyer Springs Road
Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.
Pine Bluff Fire Department fights fire at area restaurant, 5 fire companies called out
A fire at a Pine Bluff restaurant brought out multiple fire companies Wednesday afternoon.
Arkansas’s official geographic center is marked with a marker near Bryant
Bryant, Arkansas – The official center of Arkansas is marked by a marker in Bryant. The memorial was erected in 1936 by the Daughters of American Colonists to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Arkansas, according to Rob Roedel, a council member for the City of Bryant.
Obituary: Regenia Earlywine of Stuttgart
Regenia Earlywine, 79, of Stuttgart, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Crestpark of Stuttgart. Mrs. Earlywine was born June 28, 1943, in Ozark, Ark. She was a graduate of Ozark High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Arkansas Tech University. She was a teacher in the Stuttgart Public Schools retiring after 40 years. She was a member of First Christian Church.
Little Rock police make arrest in 2021 Green Mountain Dr. deadly shooting
Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a 2021 homicide that happened on Green Mountain Drive.
Getting to know Stuttgart’s new police chief David Parker
Stuttgart’s new police chief David Parker dreamed of becoming a police officer at a young age. “I remember I was in the third grade, and we were living in Little Rock when I met an officer assigned to foot patrol in our neighborhood. During the summer and after school every day, I walked with this young officer. Because of him, I knew what I wanted to do as soon as I turned 21,” Parker said.
