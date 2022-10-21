Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City
Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
Johnson City Press
Keep Carter County Beautiful praises successful cleanup on U.S. 321
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is reporting another successful cleanup on a highway in the county. This one was on U.S. Highway 321 between Johnson City and Elizabethton on Saturday, Oct. 15. The 3-mile stretch of highway connects the two cities and is heavily traveled,...
Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals presents Scary Stories at Fort Watauga on Thursday night
ELIZABETHTON — Strange things happen around All Hallows Eve, especially at an old fort by the river. Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will get a jump on Halloween with its annual Scary Stories at Fort Watauga, which will be presented on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. inside Fort Watauga, so guests are invited to bring a chair, dress for the chilly night, and enjoy the evening of scary stories, songs and tales that are sure to get everyone in the mood for Halloween. The event is free.
Johnson City Press
Clergy appreciation, unique art exhibit are 'Talk of the Town'
KINGSPORT — One of the best things about my job is the opportunity it presents to meet fascinating people from all walks of life. While I may meet and interact with some folks just once, the real gems are those with whom I cross paths on a more regular basis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to Words of Comfort, that circle grew to include a number of local faith leaders.
Family remembers skydiver who died in pre-game Musket Bowl jump
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The man who died after a skydiving accident in Jonesborough has been identified by his family. Richard Sheffield, the Elizabethton skydiver who died at the David Crockett Musket Bowl game Friday night, is survived by his wife Kim Sheffield, his twin sons Casey and Stacey and their families. Richard and Kim […]
Johnson City Press
Brief: South Central Ruritan Turkey shoot and Halloween event
South Central Ruritan, 2636 Highway 107, Chuckey, will host a turkey shoot Oct. 28. Registration starts at 5 p.m. and the shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served. South Central Ruritan will also be host a Halloween event on Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. The event will include hotdogs, candy and s’mores.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport library could soon modernized, renovated
A newly renovated and modernized Kingsport Public Library could soon become a reality after the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved moving ahead with a $5 million refurbishing. Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said updating the old library could happen within a year.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 24
Oct. 24, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported a variety of news accounts with a dateline of Johnson City and a date of Oct. 23. Several of the news accounts were reported with slightly differing details in a previous column. Among the items the newspaper reported on the 24th were “Harry Gump and Miss Cora Patton were married last Thursday evening, at the parsonage of Dr. L.B. Caldwell, who officiated. The marriage was kept quiet until Sunday, when the bride and groom boarded the train for Oliver Springs, where the bride’s sister lives, and for the Centennial. Miss Patton is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. D.A. Patton. Mr. Gump is the senior member of the firm of Gump Bros.”
Johnson City Press
Kiwanis honors Tim Broyles for service to his community
ELIZABETHTON — The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton has presented its Legion of Honor Award to one of its longest-serving members this month. During the club’s October meeting, Tim Broyles was presented the award for 30 years of Kiwanis service to the community. Boyles, who joined Kiwanis in October 1992, has served in a variety of club leadership positions. He was club president in 2001 and again in 2015. He has chaired the club’s holiday flag display and chili supper committees for a number of years.
LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend
(WJHL) — This fall weekend will see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures — especially for late October. News Channel 11 compiled a list of happenings and events to check out over the weekend. Saturday, Oct. 22 Kingsport Farmers Market Fall FestivalWhen: Beginning at 8 a.m.Where: 308 Clinchfield St. Kids Harvest PartyWhen: 1-4 p.m., rain […]
Johnson City Press
Region’s 53rd Fall Bird Count tallies one-day total of 125 species
The 53rd consecutive Elizabethton Fall Count was held last month, and conducted by 26 observers in nine parties. The weather was cool and cloudy, with scattered light showers in most areas. Counters covered parts of Carter County and territory in the adjacent counties of Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. According...
Johnson City Press
The City of Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller
CHURCH HILL– Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how the City of Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies...
Johnson City Press
Pound features fall events lineup
POUND – Late October and early November will be busy times in Pound, with stories, running, music and food. The Fifth Annual Red Fox Storytelling Festival has grown since some folks hiked to Killing Rock in 2017, built a campfire and told stories about U.S. Marshal, doctor and convicted killer Marshall Taylor – the Red Fox of Appalachian lore.
Johnson City Press
Pioneer Band celebrates 'excellent performance' at McChesney Band Festival
The David Crockett High School Pioneer Band recently participated in the McChesney Band Festival in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, for the first time in years, bringing home several first place wins for the school. The McChesney Band Festival is a friendly competition hosted by Union High School that brings together...
Johnson City Press
Annual fall leaf collection starts Oct. 31
The city of Johnson City’s annual fall leaf collection period will take place from Oct. 31 through Dec. 16. Several trucks will be used throughout the city, and a minimum of four leaf pickups should occur within each neighborhood during the leaf collection period.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Schools' cosmetology program helps students prepare for a career in the beauty industry
ROGERSVILLE– The cosmetology program at Cherokee and Volunteer High School teaches students hair, nail and makeup skills so they can become certified cosmetologists and help their clients feel better about themselves. The programs at CHS and VHS offer four classes: Cosmetology one thru four. In these classes students learn...
Johnson City Press
Award-winning conductor leading Department of Music
East Tennessee State University’s Department of Music, home to award-winning faculty and student ensembles, presents more than 200 events each year. Many are free. Others cost only what it takes to cover associated expenses.
Johnson City Press
Huschka House receives more than $10K in 14th 'Big Give'
JOHNSON CITY — Members of local giving circle 100+Tri-Cities Women Who Care selected Huschka House as the recipient of its 14th Big Give event and donated more than $10,000 to the nonprofit. Huschka House provides homeless young adults in Northeast Tennessee with a safe living environment, affordable housing and...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Times News celebrates shelter dogs living their best life
October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month! To celebrate, we invited our Times News Facebook followers to share photos of their shelter dogs living their best lives. Nearly 100 fur-ever families responded. Here are just a few of the lucky pups who got a new lease on life after being adopted. View more in our online gallery at TimesNews.net. If you're interested in adopting a pet, you can find a list of local shelters on the Pets page (E5) in today's edition.
Will County Commissioners Force the Closure of Brights Zoo for a Bitcoin Mine Operation
A proposed settlement with Red Dog Technologies and the Washington County Commission could have the Bitcoin mining operation in Telford relocated to the Washington County Industrial Park. The Washington County Industrial Park is just over two miles from Brights Zoo.
