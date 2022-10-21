Read full article on original website
27 First News
Steven Joseph Mondak, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Steven Joseph Mondak, age 81, of Austintown, Ohio passed away in Heath Knolls Nursing Facility after a brief illness. He was born in Youngstown on December 20, 1940 to Steven and Pearl Mondak. Steve is survived by his fiancée, Jean...
27 First News
Judith Ann Schepka, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Schepka, 69, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, after almost two years of rehabilitation and complications following open heart surgery. She was born on May 15, 1953, along with her twin sister, Jeanne, to the late Joseph and Lena (Bellanca) Schepka. Judi...
27 First News
Heather Irene Joki, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather Gingery Joki, 42, of North Jackson, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Heather was born August 18, 1980, in Youngstown, the daughter of Elwood and Carol Gingery and was a lifelong area resident. She was a...
27 First News
Franklin H. Drummond, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Franklin H. Drummond, Sr., 56, of Warren, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born August 20, 1966, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Franklin Lee and Delphia Peters Drummond. Franklin was a steel worker for Alliance Tubular Products.
27 First News
James F. Mauk, Jr., Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Mauk, Jr., age 92, of Cortland, Ohio, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Lake Vista in Cortland. He was born February 11, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of James F. Mauk, Sr. and Louise (Riker). He was a 1949 graduate of Badger...
27 First News
Duane A. Lehman, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Duane A. Lehman, 62, passed away, Thursday, October 20, 2022, in the comfort of his home. Duane was born January 14, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Duane O. Lehman and Julia “Judy” Romano Rolland. For the majority of his career, Duane...
27 First News
Shelba J. Newcomer, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shelba J. Newcomer, 82, died Friday, October 21, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem. Shelba was born on January 16, 1940, a daughter of the late Thomas and Thurza Yarwood. Shelba was a member of the Salem AMVETS and the Salem Slovak Club.
27 First News
Arnold Jerome Wagner, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Arnold Jerome Wagner, 83, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on October 4, 2022. He was born July 31,1939 in Youngstown, the first of three sons born to the union of Leonard S. and Louise F. Wagner. Arnold’s parents as well as his...
27 First News
Helen Povtak, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Povtak, 95, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 21, 2022. Mrs. Povtak was born on March 6, 1927, the daughter of Michael and Mary Kuchinsky of Cleveland, Ohio. She is survived by sons Tim (Sharlene)...
27 First News
Mary Jo Maize, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jo Maize, 93, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at UPMC Jameson Hospital. Mary Jo was born in Lansing, Michigan on July 4, 1929, the daughter of the late Onofrio and Laura (Congolese) Bartolone. She was a graduate of Bessemer High School.
27 First News
Marilyn A. Latell, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn A. Latell, 84, lifetime resident of Girard, passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, with her family by her side. Marilyn was born July 11, 1938 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and...
27 First News
Kathleen M. Law, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen M. Law passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. She was born August 17, 1941. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathleen M Law, please visit our floral...
27 First News
Thelma Damron, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma Damron, 89, passed into her heavenly home at 7:53 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 from her worldly home with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Damron was born May 24, 1933 in Wytheville, Virginia, a daughter of the late Paul and Virginia (Dalton)...
27 First News
Clarence “Ed” Clayton, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence “Ed” Clayton, 88, died Thursday evening October 20, 2022 at Continuing Health Care. He was born October 3, 1934 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a son of Robert Charles and Lillian Clayton. Mr. Clayton, of the Protestant faith, was a 1953 graduate of Brookfield...
27 First News
Mary E. Robinson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mary Robinson was born to this earth on January 6, 1928 and delivered to God on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born in Youngstown, to the late Frank and Ada L. Murphy Cobbin. Mary was a 1945 graduate of Scienceville High School and...
27 First News
Prospero “Bert” Bertilacci, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Prospero “Bert” Bertilacci of Niles passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:15 a.m. He was 82 years old. Bert was born on December 14, 1939, in Youngstown, the son of the late James and Ann Maletsky Bertilacci. He was a...
27 First News
Westminster holds off late Grove City rally
Westminster held off a late Grove City rally in a 24-17 victory on Saturday in President's Athletic Conference battle. Westminster held off a late Grove City rally in a 24-17 victory on Saturday in President's Athletic Conference battle. Plane crash sends father, son to hospital. Ohio State Highway Patrol were...
27 First News
Highlights: Newton Falls vs. Crestview
Local police dept. shares coffee with community members. Liberty Township police officers enjoyed coffee with community members Sunday at C's Waffles on Belmont Avenue. ‘Cars, Cats, Canines’ event raises funds for local …. Flynn Auto Group and Angels for Animals hosted the first-ever Cars, Cats and Canines event to...
27 First News
Isaiah D. Metz, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Isaiah David Metz, age 19, went home to be with the Lord following a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born on August 28, 2003 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Catherine Elizabeth (Wood) and Jason Eugene Metz. Isaiah was a...
27 First News
Ruth L. Carmichael, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth L. Carmichael passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was born March 16, 1925. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruth L Carmichael, please visit our floral...
