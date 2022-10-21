Read full article on original website
Related
AT HOME WITH KAYLA PRICE 10/7: Evolution
Recently I was cleaning out a drawer in my old bedroom. Much of the stuff is this drawer was from college. In it was my old wallet. The contents were a time capsule of all things late 1980s and early ’90s. My old driver’s license with a photo of me with big hair. A unicard (folks from the ’80s know). A family photo. A mini version of a sorority chapter composite. And a pre-paid phone card.
LIFE’S FLAVORS 10/6- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
Haven Ashwood is the prince’s Companion Protector, after he found and saved her from the slave trade when she was nine years old. The two finished growing up together, her developing into a fierce protector, while Bell, the prince, continues to educate himself in the castle library. Not one to pick up a sword and practice defense, as a future king should, Bell would rather study and learn than play at learning war. Being stuck behind the castle walls in a world that has been cursed, is not Haven’s choice. She enjoys the prince’s company and takes her task seriously, since it was hard fought to achieve her position within the castle.
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 10/4
Meet Missy, who is available for adoption at Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter. She is a beautiful 2 year old German Shepherd who is fully vetted and microchipped. She is good with other dogs, but just needs some basic training. Missy would do best in a home with older kids as...
Meal A Day Menu for October 10-14
Meal-A-Day Menu for October 10-14 (next week). To sign up for Meal A Day call 903-885-1661 or email mealaday75482@gmail.com. NOTE: Meal A Day is in need of volunteers. Volunteers are needed every day of the week. Cooks start at 7:00 a.m. and finish at 10:30 a.m. You don’t have to...
Ungratefulness by Dr. Juan Harrison
We’re spoiled; I admit it. Not long ago I couldn’t get a large drink cup at my drive thru. Several other restaurants suffered the same fate. At times no tater tots. My wife couldn’t get cheese on her burger at another drive thru. We order smaller sizes, and they send us bigger ones. We make our grocery pick-up and have items dribble in by boxes delivered by people later because they weren’t available at the store.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0