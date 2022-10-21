ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Receives More Punishment: Fans React

Just recently, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. On Saturday, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin revealed NASCAR's punishment wasn't the only one Wallace received. He told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Accident Quote

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang. WHAT HAPPENED OUT THERE? “The driver just made a mistake. I was really, really loose that run. We were really tight every other run. That green-flag run we tried to get really free on the other side of it and just started taking really hard. I was hanging on with everything I had. It felt like I was on ice. Honestly, I wasn’t even running hard. I was trying to just get to the caution. We kept getting freer. I got sideways and had the wheel all the way to the right and ended up head-on into the wall. It is really frustrating to have it be something of my own doing. I am better than to be crashing by myself. It is really unfortunate. It makes our job easier next week I guess. We don't have to worry about points. We gotta go to Martinsville and win.”
Speedway Digest

Frost Tops Tight Indy Lights Time Sheet at Griffis Test at IMS

Danial Frost staked his claim as a driver to watch for the 2023 Indy Lights championship by leading the Chris Griffis Memorial Test on Friday, Oct. 21 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Indy Lights veteran Frost, from Singapore, led the 16 drivers participating in the annual test with a top lap...
gmauthority.com

1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video

If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
Speedway Digest

Stafford Speedway Championship Video Series Launching October 24th

With the 2022 season in the rearview mirror it’s time to highlight the top finishers in the championship point standings. Beginning October 24th Stafford Speedway will feature daily videos with the top 5 finishers in all 5 weekly divisions as well as interviews with the top Rookies and improved drivers. Videos will be posted on Stafford’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Speedway Digest

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 WAT/Whelen Chevrolet Team Rebound for a Top-20 Finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway. “My WAT/Whelen Chevrolet was one of the fastest cars on track tonight at Homestead-Miami Speedway and that was really encouraging. We got into the wall early in the first stage and had to make an unscheduled pit stop that put us down a lap and it was difficult to recover from there. The track was slicker than it was yesterday and the sun glare was really bad going into Turn One. I had the right-rear against the wall and it sucked the nose in and hit the wall. I did that two different times and cut down right-rear tires in the process. That put us in a deep hole and made it hard to rebound with not many cautions during the race today. However, this Richard Childress Racing team never gave up, and we were able to salvage a top-20 finish. I feel like I made three big mistakes today that cost us. It’s good to have those lessons and I can learn for next year."
Speedway Digest

Purdy Finishes 16th in Homestead Debut

Chase Purdy’s debut at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) culminated with a 16th-place finish as Toyota clinched the 2022 Manufacturer’s Championship. The driver of the No. 61 Toyota Tsusho Toyota Tundra TRD Pro made his fourth track debut of the season on Saturday afternoon and continues to maintain the 16th position in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series point standings with one race remaining.
Speedway Digest

CHEVROLET NCS AT HOMESTEAD: Daniel Suarez Press Conference Transcript

HOW WOULD YOU RANK THE SUCCESS THIS YEAR AND DID YOU SEE THIS COMING LAST YEAR?. Yeah, I think that the season has been good. Its tough, because as a race car driver, I am very greedy. If I don’t win the championship, I wouldn’t say that it is a perfect season. With that being said, I feel that it was a huge step from first year of Trackhouse to second year of Trackhouse. Right now, I feel like we are working hard to build up our house, and we have done that. I feel like the 99 team has a lot of things still to prove. And for me, with how we are running, I know that there is potential for more, and that is very exciting. I am very happy with where I am, I am very happy with Trackhouse, and the 99 team. I have an amazing team and we are going to continue to fight. I wish I was still in the playoffs and fighting for a championship, but it just wasn’t in the cards for us. But we have the speed and honestly everything to give these guys a fight. We are going to continue to do that and close this season as strong as possible so we can start building momentum for next year.”
FLORIDA STATE
Speedway Digest

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Homestead-Miami Speedway

- Practice; After the completion of technical inspection on Friday afternoon teams would take to the 1.502-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) for a reduced 10-minute practice session after a delay for rain. Running 10 laps during his practice session, Myatt Snider would record a fast lap of 33.734 at 160.076 mph on Lap-1 placing the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet 22nd fastest of the 40 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Contender Boats 300 at HMS.
Speedway Digest

Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Kip Moore Adds New Role to His Sunday Slate at Homestead-Miami Speedway - Serving as Grand Marshal for Dixie Vodka 400

From his pre-race concert to the most famous words in motorsports, multi-platinum, country music artist Kip Moore is adding ’Grand Marshal’ to his Sunday (Oct. 23) resume at Homestead-Miami Speedway’s Dixie Vodka 400. Moore, already slated to perform the concert ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Speedway Digest

Young’s Motorsports Homestead-Miami Speedway October Truck Series Team Preview

Starting Position: 16th (Qualifying canceled due to inclement weather; field set per rule book) Still Truckin’: This weekend at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Kaz Grala as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the 12th time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.
FLORIDA STATE
Speedway Digest

Majeski Scores Dominating Win at Homestead

Ty Majeski earned a dominating win as the Wisconsin-native led 67 of 134 laps and drove to his second victory in the last three events to hold momentum going into the Championship 4 in Phoenix. He will be joined by fellow Toyota drivers Ben Rhodes, who finished sixth, and Chandler Smith, who was scored in tenth. Rhodes, who is the reigning champion, is going into his second consecutive Championship 4, while Smith and Majeski are in their first championship battle.
Speedway Digest

Gibbs Claims Runner-up Finish at Homestead

Ty Gibbs claimed a second-place result in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. For Gibbs it was his first experience at the unique South Florida speedway. With the runner-up result, Gibbs is now 30 points above the cut line heading to the penultimate race of the season at Martinsville Speedway next weekend. Toyota drivers Trevor Bayne (sixth) and Chandler Smith (seventh) also scored top-10 finishes. For Smith, it was his debut in the series racing for Sam Hunt Racing. Playoff contender and Toyota driver Brandon Jones (15th) will be in a must-win scenario at Martinsville to advance to the Championship 4 battle.
Speedway Digest

Ankrum Nets Consistent 11th-Place Run at Homestead

Tyler Ankrum scored an 11th-place finish on Saturday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway as Toyota secured the 2022 Manufacturer’s Championship. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD recorded his third straight finish of 11th or better. With one race remaining in the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, he continues to hold the 12th position in the drivers’ championship standings.
Speedway Digest

Burton Qualifies 21st at Homestead

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start 21st in Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Burton took that spot with a lap at 165.888 miles per hour in qualifying on Saturday. In a practice session held just prior to qualifying Burton was...
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy