Read full article on original website
Related
Bubba Wallace Receives More Punishment: Fans React
Just recently, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. On Saturday, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin revealed NASCAR's punishment wasn't the only one Wallace received. He told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down.
Contender Boats 300 results from Homestead Miami Speedway
« Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Homestead-Miami Speedway NXS: Gragson dominates Contender Boats 300 to lock into Championship Four at Phoenix ». Latest from Speedway Digest Staff.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Accident Quote
CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang. WHAT HAPPENED OUT THERE? “The driver just made a mistake. I was really, really loose that run. We were really tight every other run. That green-flag run we tried to get really free on the other side of it and just started taking really hard. I was hanging on with everything I had. It felt like I was on ice. Honestly, I wasn’t even running hard. I was trying to just get to the caution. We kept getting freer. I got sideways and had the wheel all the way to the right and ended up head-on into the wall. It is really frustrating to have it be something of my own doing. I am better than to be crashing by myself. It is really unfortunate. It makes our job easier next week I guess. We don't have to worry about points. We gotta go to Martinsville and win.”
Frost Tops Tight Indy Lights Time Sheet at Griffis Test at IMS
Danial Frost staked his claim as a driver to watch for the 2023 Indy Lights championship by leading the Chris Griffis Memorial Test on Friday, Oct. 21 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Indy Lights veteran Frost, from Singapore, led the 16 drivers participating in the annual test with a top lap...
Toyota claims 13th Truck Series Manufacturer Championship
For the eighth time in the last 10 seasons, Toyota has won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Manufacturer’s title. It is Toyota’s 13th title overall in 19 seasons competing with the Tundra in the Truck Series. “It has been another exceptional season for our Truck Series organizations,”...
gmauthority.com
1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video
If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
Stafford Speedway Championship Video Series Launching October 24th
With the 2022 season in the rearview mirror it’s time to highlight the top finishers in the championship point standings. Beginning October 24th Stafford Speedway will feature daily videos with the top 5 finishers in all 5 weekly divisions as well as interviews with the top Rookies and improved drivers. Videos will be posted on Stafford’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Transcript: AJ Allmendinger Pit Road Interview - Homestead Miami Speedway
Q. AJ Allmendinger, finishing third yesterday in the Xfinity race, and another podium day today. You were so good here today. Did it feel that good in the car?. AJ ALLMENDINGER: The short runs it really did. The Ed Morris Automotive Group Chevy was really hooked up on the short runs.
RCR NXS Post Race Report: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 WAT/Whelen Chevrolet Team Rebound for a Top-20 Finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway. “My WAT/Whelen Chevrolet was one of the fastest cars on track tonight at Homestead-Miami Speedway and that was really encouraging. We got into the wall early in the first stage and had to make an unscheduled pit stop that put us down a lap and it was difficult to recover from there. The track was slicker than it was yesterday and the sun glare was really bad going into Turn One. I had the right-rear against the wall and it sucked the nose in and hit the wall. I did that two different times and cut down right-rear tires in the process. That put us in a deep hole and made it hard to rebound with not many cautions during the race today. However, this Richard Childress Racing team never gave up, and we were able to salvage a top-20 finish. I feel like I made three big mistakes today that cost us. It’s good to have those lessons and I can learn for next year."
Purdy Finishes 16th in Homestead Debut
Chase Purdy’s debut at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) culminated with a 16th-place finish as Toyota clinched the 2022 Manufacturer’s Championship. The driver of the No. 61 Toyota Tsusho Toyota Tundra TRD Pro made his fourth track debut of the season on Saturday afternoon and continues to maintain the 16th position in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series point standings with one race remaining.
CHEVROLET NCS AT HOMESTEAD: Daniel Suarez Press Conference Transcript
HOW WOULD YOU RANK THE SUCCESS THIS YEAR AND DID YOU SEE THIS COMING LAST YEAR?. Yeah, I think that the season has been good. Its tough, because as a race car driver, I am very greedy. If I don’t win the championship, I wouldn’t say that it is a perfect season. With that being said, I feel that it was a huge step from first year of Trackhouse to second year of Trackhouse. Right now, I feel like we are working hard to build up our house, and we have done that. I feel like the 99 team has a lot of things still to prove. And for me, with how we are running, I know that there is potential for more, and that is very exciting. I am very happy with where I am, I am very happy with Trackhouse, and the 99 team. I have an amazing team and we are going to continue to fight. I wish I was still in the playoffs and fighting for a championship, but it just wasn’t in the cards for us. But we have the speed and honestly everything to give these guys a fight. We are going to continue to do that and close this season as strong as possible so we can start building momentum for next year.”
Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Homestead-Miami Speedway
- Practice; After the completion of technical inspection on Friday afternoon teams would take to the 1.502-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) for a reduced 10-minute practice session after a delay for rain. Running 10 laps during his practice session, Myatt Snider would record a fast lap of 33.734 at 160.076 mph on Lap-1 placing the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet 22nd fastest of the 40 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Contender Boats 300 at HMS.
Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Kip Moore Adds New Role to His Sunday Slate at Homestead-Miami Speedway - Serving as Grand Marshal for Dixie Vodka 400
From his pre-race concert to the most famous words in motorsports, multi-platinum, country music artist Kip Moore is adding ’Grand Marshal’ to his Sunday (Oct. 23) resume at Homestead-Miami Speedway’s Dixie Vodka 400. Moore, already slated to perform the concert ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff...
Young’s Motorsports Homestead-Miami Speedway October Truck Series Team Preview
Starting Position: 16th (Qualifying canceled due to inclement weather; field set per rule book) Still Truckin’: This weekend at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Kaz Grala as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the 12th time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.
South Boston Win Gives Kvapil Cars Tour Late Model Stock Car Title; Sawalich Scores 6th Pro Late Model Victory
Carson Kvapil’s focus in the 125-lap Late Model Stock Car race that comprised half of Saturday afternoon’s CARS Tour Commonwealth 225 doubleheader at South Boston Speedway was to land a solid finish that would lead to an easy path to the series title in the season’s final race.
Majeski Scores Dominating Win at Homestead
Ty Majeski earned a dominating win as the Wisconsin-native led 67 of 134 laps and drove to his second victory in the last three events to hold momentum going into the Championship 4 in Phoenix. He will be joined by fellow Toyota drivers Ben Rhodes, who finished sixth, and Chandler Smith, who was scored in tenth. Rhodes, who is the reigning champion, is going into his second consecutive Championship 4, while Smith and Majeski are in their first championship battle.
Gibbs Claims Runner-up Finish at Homestead
Ty Gibbs claimed a second-place result in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. For Gibbs it was his first experience at the unique South Florida speedway. With the runner-up result, Gibbs is now 30 points above the cut line heading to the penultimate race of the season at Martinsville Speedway next weekend. Toyota drivers Trevor Bayne (sixth) and Chandler Smith (seventh) also scored top-10 finishes. For Smith, it was his debut in the series racing for Sam Hunt Racing. Playoff contender and Toyota driver Brandon Jones (15th) will be in a must-win scenario at Martinsville to advance to the Championship 4 battle.
Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Homestead-Miami Speedway October Event Preview
Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy Drink and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Ford Mustang this weekend. Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway is the 18th race of 2022 and 49th race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner.
Ankrum Nets Consistent 11th-Place Run at Homestead
Tyler Ankrum scored an 11th-place finish on Saturday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway as Toyota secured the 2022 Manufacturer’s Championship. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD recorded his third straight finish of 11th or better. With one race remaining in the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, he continues to hold the 12th position in the drivers’ championship standings.
Burton Qualifies 21st at Homestead
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start 21st in Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Burton took that spot with a lap at 165.888 miles per hour in qualifying on Saturday. In a practice session held just prior to qualifying Burton was...
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0