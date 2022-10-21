Read full article on original website
Flying car by California startup Alef attracts early Tesla investor
Oct 19 (Reuters) - The concept of a flying car is not new - inventors have been trying to add wings to wheeled motor vehicles for decades, with only limited success. Jim Dukhovny, founder of Alef Aeronautics, hopes to change that equation. His California-based firm has come up with a novel approach to moving terrestrial vehicles into the skies and has attracted at least one prominent venture capitalist.
StockX Taps Industry Veteran Paul Foley as Its Head of Brand Protection
StockX has added a new role created with verification and protecting the brand in mind, and has hired an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience for the job. The marketplace has hired Paul Foley as its head of brand protection at StockX. In the role, StockX said Foley will work alongside its existing supply chain, operations and verification team. Here, Foley will advance core verification capabilities while designing strategies to protect the StockX brand and related anti-counterfeiting of manufacturing brands that trade across the marketplace. “Protecting customers and ensuring they receive verified products is at the heart of our...
Andreessen Horowitz-backed startup takes on mass producing spacecraft
Apex Space, led by co-founders Ian Cinnamon and Max Benassi, aims to better produce spacecraft at scale. Apex has so far raised $7.75 million in a round led by Andreessen Horowitz, alongside other venture investors including XYZ, J2, Lux Capital and Village Global. "The one element holding everything back is...
Crypto Yield Platform Freeway Halts, Token Tanks 75%
Freeway, which offers users up to 43% returns via staking rewards, has suddenly halted services on its platform and left users out of pocket. Crypto investment startup Freeway has suspended service in response to “unprecedented” volatility in forex and crypto markets, again calling into question the long-term viability of centralized platforms offering high yield.
Binance Custody Enables Institutional Compliance with TRM Labs Integration
Binance Custody, an institutional-grade digital asset custody solution, has onboarded risk management tools from TRM Labs, a key player focused on blockchain analytics and intelligence technology. The integration “enables Binance Custody to ensure its regulatory compliance and risk management program for client holdings through TRM’s full-service platform.”. Despite...
Fidelity Investments Plans Hiring 100 Personnel For Crypto Division
Fidelity’s job board presently has 74 active results for digital asset-related opportunities. Massive layoffs seem to have freed up a pool of qualified crypto experts. In sharp contrast to the recent exodus of crypto-talent, the $4.5 trillion asset management business Fidelity Investments is allegedly planning to add another 100 individuals to support the firm’s developing digital assets division.
A crypto challenge for lawyers: How to cite blockchains and NFTs?
In a first for the legal world, a citation guide will explain how to cite smart contracts, NFTs, and other elements of the blockchain.
Fidelity Ups Digital Asset Hiring as Crypto Firms Struggle
Fidelity Investments will hire 100 more workers for its digital assets operations as it expands on its efforts to lure talent away from struggling crypto firms. A company representative told Bloomberg News that the new round of hiring will bring the headcount of Fidelity's digital asset business to about 500 by the end of the first quarter of 2023. The division had previously doubled its staff since May, the Sunday (Oct. 23) report from Bloomberg said.
Massive $154,000,000 Airdrop Handed Out to Early Users of Ethereum and Solana Rival
New layer-1 crypto project Aptos is giving out over 20 million APT tokens to early users of its network worth roughly $154,000,000 at time of writing. The Aptos Foundation, the non-profit behind the project, announced the airdrop via Twitter. “The Aptos Foundation has provided early network participants with APT tokens....
Israel Tech Investment Sinks in 2022, Hot Fintech Sector Cools
Like many other markets around the world, the hot tech sector in Israel is not as hot as it was last year. According to LeumiTech’s periodic report, in the first nine months of 2022, Israeli Tech companies raised $12.3 billion or 30% less than in the same period last year for 538 deals. While a significant decline, so far, 2022 is the second largest amount since LeumiTech started tracking the tech investment data.
Fidelity to beef up crypto unit by another 25% with 100 new hires
$4.5 trillion asset management firm Fidelity Investments is reportedly set to hire another 100 people to bolster the firm’s growing digital assets division — a stark contrast to the recent squeezing out of crypto-talent. A Fidelity representative told Bloomberg on Oct. 22 that the firm has begun a...
Google in talks to invest in AI startup Cohere, WSJ reports
Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google unit is in talks to invest at least $200M into artificial intelligence startup Cohere, which creates natural language processing software that developers can then use to build artificial intelligence applications for businesses, people familiar with the matter tell The Wall Street Journal’s Berber Jin and Miles Kruppa. As a part of the negotiations, Cohere also held discussions with chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) about a potential strategic investment, the report added. Reference Link.
ChainSafe Raises US$18.75 Million in Series A Funding to Accelerate Web3 Adoption
ChainSafe Systems, one of the world’s top blockchain infrastructure firms, announced today that it has secured US$18.75 million in an oversubscribed Series A funding round. The investment was led by Round13 with participation from new investors NGC Ventures, HashKey Capital, Sfermion, Jsquare, and returning investors Digital Finance Group, and Fenbushi Capital. Concurrent with the funding round, Khaled Verjee, Managing Partner of Round13’s Digital Asset Fund, is joining ChainSafe’s board of directors alongside founding members and current board member Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and founder of ConsenSys Mesh – a long time investor and supporter of ChainSafe.
Celestia Foundation raises $55M to develop and expand its modular blockchain infrastructure
Renowned modular consensus and data network Celestia Foundation has recently announced that it has raised $55 million in a funding round led by Polychain Capital and Bain Capital Crypto. According to the official blog post, the funding saw the participation of major names from the industry, including Placeholder, Galaxy, Delphi...
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Project Jumps After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds It to Listing Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin is rallying following news that top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the project to its listing roadmap. Lido DAO (LDO), a staking service for Ethereum and other blockchain projects, has seen more than a 16% price increase in the days following Coinbase’s announcement via Twitter.
Bezos-Backed Real Estate Startup Surpasses $65 Million In Funded Property Value
The housing market may have slowed down this year, but fractional real estate ownership is still heating up. The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched in 2021, becoming the first Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-qualified investment platform to offer shares of single-family rental properties to nonaccredited investors. The concept...
Driverless car quest has made a bonfire out of $75 billion
Autonomous vehicle companies and suppliers have collectively spent around $75 billion developing self-driving technology, with scant sign of meaningful revenue emerging from robo-car services after all that cash incineration. This has spelled disaster for Aurora Innovation, TuSimple Holdings and Embark Technology, whose shares have each plunged at least 80% this...
