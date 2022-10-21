Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tours musical in Oklahoma City, OK Feb 24th, 2023 – presale code
The Soul II Soul Tour presale code everyone has been asking for is here: This is your best chance to get The Soul II Soul Tour musical tickets earlier than the public. You might not get another chance to watch The Soul II Soul Tour’s musical in Oklahoma City so make sure that you use this presale passcode !
visitokc.com
KEM & LEDISI ANNOUNCE THE SOUL II SOUL TOUR COMING TO PAYCOM CENTER ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24
Oklahoma City. (October 24, 2022) – R&B legends, Kem and Ledisi, announce “The Soul II Soul Tour” is coming to Paycom Center on Friday, February 24. The Grammy® Award-recognized artists will take the stage with special guest Musiq Soulchild at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m, Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
Jewel Box Theatre in NW OKC torn down after roughly 7 decades
A piece of Oklahoma history that is close to the hearts of many was torn down Tuesday morning.
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Oklahoma City
1,024 × 768 pixels, file size: 140 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg. It’s never a bad idea to visit a haunted place near Oklahoma City, especially with friends! There are many haunting, spooky, and frightening experiences near the city that can make your heart race wildly. Oklahoma City was established in 1889 and some older buildings still stand today, perfect for amateur ghost hunters and skeptics.
osoblanco.org
Who was Jakob Miller, and what was his cause of death? Oklahoma Man died in an Accident Details Explained
An accident claimed the life of Jakob Miller in Oklahoma and has gained more attention on social media nowadays. He died a few months ago in a deadly car accident, and as per the report, he died in the car accident held on April 19, 2022. Most people on social media are curious to know more about the cause of his death.
oknursingtimes.com
Norman Regional Nine Celebrates Grand Opening
Community members got their first look inside Norman Regional Nine recently. A grand opening celebration was held on October 22. The healthcare facility is located at 2000 Ann Branden Blvd., Norman, OK 73071. It includes a freestanding emergency department, primary and specialty care clinics, physical and occupational therapy, lab and imaging.
Hobby Lobby owner announces he’s giving away the company, for God
CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, David Green, announced Friday that he plans to give away ownership of Hobby Lobby.
KOCO
Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law
NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
New Class Of Future OKC Firefighters Kicks Off Training
A brand new class of future Oklahoma City firefighters kicked off training this week. Recruits started off with the basics, navigating their gear and hooking up hoses to fire hydrants. They'll train for 16 weeks on everything from scaling buildings putting out flames to first aid and water rescues. Training...
Oklahoma Poison Center offers tips for a safer Halloween
OKLAHOMA CITY — With Halloween right around the corner, it is time to consider steps to increase chances of a safe holiday. Each year, Poison Centers across the country manage numerous exposures involving Halloween-related substances and products. The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information at the University of...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away ownership of the company, removes ‘burden of wealth’ from family
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The founder of Hobby Lobby says he’s giving away ownership of the Oklahoma-based company. The decision was announced in an opinion piece written for Fox News. In an editorial called, “I Choose God,” David Green says he’s walked away from the company and transferred...
OU Basketball: New Faces Shine for Oklahoma in Exhibition Win Over OCU
Seven new Sooners made their debut on Tuesday night in OU's lone exhibition contest of the season.
15-year-old shot during alleged dispute in Watonga
A 15-year-old boy from Blaine County is fighting for his life after his family said he was shot in the head.
News On 6
Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
OKC Woman Recounts Moments Possible Tornado Tore Roof Off Home
A metro woman talked to News 9 Monday about a possible tornado that caused significant damage to her home in southwest Oklahoma City. The possible small tornado touched down around 8:30 a.m. near Southwest 59th Street and South Cimarron Road. After the cyclone appeared out of thin air, Sheila Owen...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City is the capital of Oklahoma and is famous for its flourishing agriculture and energy industries, as well as Native American heritage. The city is also rich in cowboy culture and operating oil wells. Moreover, it’s home to one of the fastest-developing entertainment districts in the American Southwest.
KOCO
Oklahoma City woman robbed in her driveway, man still on the run
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman in her 70s was robbed in her own driveway and the man who robbed her is still on the run. The woman spoke to KOCO 5 in hopes of finding the man who robbed her. She said she was in her car when the man tried to open her door, then got in the backseat to steal her purse.
Fast-Food Employee Saves Man After Bike Crash
A man says he was saved this weekend by a fast-food employee after a serious bike crash just off of Broadway in Edmond. David Ermon says the cause of the crash is still a bit fuzzy. “I really don’t remember,” said Ermon, “I really don’t.”. He...
Edmond Police: Motorcycle officer critically injured in pursuit now out of ICU
The Edmond Police Department says one of their own is making great strides in his recovery after being injured during a pursuit back in September.
Oklahoma DB Robert Spears-Jennings' Big Hit Gives Sooner Coaches, Teammates Confidence
Will Billy Bowman's injury, "RSJ" had practiced well enough to get playing time at safety, and he delivered with a good performance against Kansas.
