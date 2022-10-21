ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitokc.com

KEM & LEDISI ANNOUNCE THE SOUL II SOUL TOUR COMING TO PAYCOM CENTER ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Oklahoma City. (October 24, 2022) – R&B legends, Kem and Ledisi, announce “The Soul II Soul Tour” is coming to Paycom Center on Friday, February 24. The Grammy® Award-recognized artists will take the stage with special guest Musiq Soulchild at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m, Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Oklahoma City

1,024 × 768 pixels, file size: 140 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg. It’s never a bad idea to visit a haunted place near Oklahoma City, especially with friends! There are many haunting, spooky, and frightening experiences near the city that can make your heart race wildly. Oklahoma City was established in 1889 and some older buildings still stand today, perfect for amateur ghost hunters and skeptics.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oknursingtimes.com

Norman Regional Nine Celebrates Grand Opening

Community members got their first look inside Norman Regional Nine recently. A grand opening celebration was held on October 22. The healthcare facility is located at 2000 Ann Branden Blvd., Norman, OK 73071. It includes a freestanding emergency department, primary and specialty care clinics, physical and occupational therapy, lab and imaging.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law

NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
NORMAN, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma Poison Center offers tips for a safer Halloween

OKLAHOMA CITY — With Halloween right around the corner, it is time to consider steps to increase chances of a safe holiday. Each year, Poison Centers across the country manage numerous exposures involving Halloween-related substances and products. The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information at the University of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City is the capital of Oklahoma and is famous for its flourishing agriculture and energy industries, as well as Native American heritage. The city is also rich in cowboy culture and operating oil wells. Moreover, it’s home to one of the fastest-developing entertainment districts in the American Southwest.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City woman robbed in her driveway, man still on the run

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman in her 70s was robbed in her own driveway and the man who robbed her is still on the run. The woman spoke to KOCO 5 in hopes of finding the man who robbed her. She said she was in her car when the man tried to open her door, then got in the backseat to steal her purse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy