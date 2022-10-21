Read full article on original website
WCJB
Crash on U.S. 301 leaves one dead, two hurt
ORANGE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash on U.S. Highway 301 on Thursday night. Florida Highway Patrol, Alachua County Fire Rescue, Melrose Fire Department, and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office went to the scene in the area of Orange Heights.
villages-news.com
Villager who has neighborhood on edge due in court this week
A Villager who has his neighborhood on edge is due in court this week. Brian Keith Kissinger, 53, who lives at 7571 SE 171st Sun Valley Place in the Ashleigh Villas, is set to appear at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Marion County Court to answer to a charge of criminal damage to property.
WCJB
Box truck fire blocks I-75 near High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - All lanes of Interstate 75 Southbound were blocked after a box truck burst into flames. High Springs Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire on I-75 at the County Road 235A overpass. Since the incident began, one lane southbound was...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Semi catches fire on I-75
A tractor trailer fire along I-75 closed down the southbound lanes early Friday afternoon. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) press release, ACFR and High Springs Fire Department units responded to a commercial vehicle fire at the 402 mile marker south of High Springs exit 402 at 2:37 p.m.
WCJB
Alachua County Fire Rescue saves burning mobile home in Waldo
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say nobody was hurt in a fire near Waldo. Crews on Friday responded to Northeast CR 1471. The fire started in a shed, and moved into a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters were able to put the flames. TRENIDNG STORY: Family prepares...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for waving gun at car full of people
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Morgan Widmayer, 26, was arrested last night and charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a gun at a car full of people. At about 10 p.m. last night, the victims were traveling on SW 20th Avenue; Widmayer was...
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
ocala-news.com
Ocala man killed after pickup truck crashes into tree, catches fire
A 41-year-old man from Ocala was killed on Wednesday morning after his pickup truck crashed through a fence, struck a tree, and caught on fire. At approximately 9:30 a.m., the man was traveling southbound on SE 134th Place in Marion County when his vehicle veered off the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department offers safety tips for pedestrians, drivers
The Ocala Police Department has responded to over 30 crashes this year involving pedestrians, and four of those pedestrians died as a result of their injuries. “Pedestrians are some of the most vulnerable road users,” stated OPD in a social media post. “They are unprotected and can be easily injured or killed in a collision.”
mycbs4.com
41-year-old Ocala man dies in single car crash in Marion County
Marion County — Florida Highway Patrol reports a 41-year-old Ocala man died in a single car crash Wednesday morning. FHP says the crash happened around 9:30 AM at NE 134th place in Marion County, when the driver veered off the road, hit a wooden fence, kept going, and then hit a tree.
alachuachronicle.com
Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
mycbs4.com
63-year-old man hit and killed after standing in Marion County road
Marion County — a 63-year-old Ocala man was hit and killed Thursday morning in Marion County, Florida Highway Patrol reported. FHP says the man was standing in the road, as a car hit him at about 7:15 AM. FHP says this happened at Juniper Road and Juniper Pass Drive.
WCJB
Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County. According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening. The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26. We’ll have more details as they become available.
alachuachronicle.com
Convicted felon pulled over during shooting investigation and arrested for gun possession
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Zacchaeus Scarborough, 22, was arrested early this morning after deputies pulled him over because they believed he had been involved in a shooting; a loaded firearm was found in the car, and he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.
Missing Webster teen found by authorities
WEBSTER, Fla. — Editor's note: 13-year-old Keadan Golladay has been found by authorities later Sunday morning in Marion County after being missing. The previous story is down below. --- A missing child alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old last seen in Webster, according to the Florida Department...
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle School
A troubled teenager in Marion County, Florida steals $13,500 from her grandmother and began handing it all out to her classmates at Lake Weir Middle School. Now police and school officials are trying to recover the stolen money.
villages-news.com
Trail of trash leads police to tent where homeless woman living
A trail of trash led police to a tent where a homeless woman was living in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake police department had received reports about concerns of trash dumping in the 300 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441. This past Tuesday, an officer spotted a trail of trash that led to a tent where 35-year-old Sarah Kilby has been living.
WCJB
Family prepares to sue after inmate death at Alachua County Jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of an inmate who authorities say committed suicide in the Alachua County jail is preparing to sue. Central Florida Attorney Orlando Sheppard confirmed to TV20, he is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the family of Caleb Fink, 24, who died in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
‘You have to always watch your back’: Residents react to inmate captured after escaping the Gilchrist County jail
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s not every day an inmate escapes jail, but around 11am at the Gilchrist County jail 51-year-old Frank DeSalvo threw his clothes over the razor wire, scaled the fence, and ran into nearby woods. The correctional deputies were outside with him in a secure location...
WCJB
VIDEO: GPD officer gives Narcan to fellow officer exposed to drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is releasing additional information about an incident where two officers were given medical treatment for apparent drug exposure. Officers say in August, two officers were exposed to a white powdery substance, initially thought to be fentanyl, while arresting someone accused of stealing...
