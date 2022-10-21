Read full article on original website
Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
thesource.com
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Money to Wrong Person, Asks Followers to help him get it back
Financial apps like Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle have made life easier for millions of people. However, they are still not foolproof from human error- a lesson that hip-hop artist Yung Joc learned the hard way earlier this week. Joc reportedly sent $1800 to the wrong person on Zelle. He shared...
suggest.com
Scarlett Johansson Explains How Ditching Her Magnifying Mirror Changed Her Life￼
She’s one of the highest-ranking box-office stars of all time. Her face has graced screens around the world, but even Scarlett Johansson struggles with her appearance in the mirror. Here’s how the Avengers star took back control by ditching her magnifying mirror. Even Scarjo Struggles With Her Appearance.
Here's Where You Can Follow The "House Of The Dragon" Cast On Instagram
"And now my watch begins." —me, scrolling through Instagram for Season 2 crumbs.
Kim Kardashian appears to respond to ex-husband Kanye West's Antisemitic Twitter rant: 'Hate speech is never OK'
Twitter locked Ye out of his account after an October 8 tweet in which he said he was going to go "death con 3" on Jewish people.
These singers joined Team Camila Cabello on ‘The Voice’
Who is Camila Cabello on “The Voice”? Who are the singers on Team Camila Cabello for “The Voice” 2022? Who is Reina Ley on “The Voice”? Who is Andrew Igbokidi on “The Voice” 2022? Sydney Kronmiller was eliminated on “The Voice.” Eric Who beat Sydney Kronmiller on “The Voice.”
CAA Cuts Ties With Kanye West As Hollywood Boycott Calls Grow
Amid calls to cut ties with Kanye West over his repeated antisemitic comments, CAA stopped representing the artist within the last month, a source tells The Hollywood Reporter. More to come. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Shows Off New Villain Kang"My God, This Could Run for 100 Years": 'The Resident' Exec Producers Reflect on Hitting 100 EpisodesHenry Cavill Confirms He Is "Back as Superman" for Future DC Movies
Lily James Joins Sean Durkin‘s ’The Iron Claw’ For A24
EXCLUSIVE: Lily James is the latest star to join the all-star ensemble of A24’s The Iron Claw. The film also stars Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Holt McCallany, Jeremy Allen White and Maura Tierney A24 and Access Industries are co-financing the pic, which Sean Durkin is writing and directing. Producing alongside A24 are Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Angus Lamont for House Productions. The film was developed by House Productions with the support of Access Entertainment and BBC Film. Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the...
suggest.com
Why Molly Ringwald Doesn’t Plan To Watch Her Classic ’80s Movies With Her Kids￼
Molly Ringwald is the original—and definitive—teen movie star. For many of us, watching Ringwald’s coming-of-age movies was a coming-of-age experience in itself. However, it’s not an experience the star plans to share with her own children. Molly Ringwald, John Hughes, And The Teen Movie Trifecta. She...
