ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
suggest.com

Scarlett Johansson Explains How Ditching Her Magnifying Mirror Changed Her Life￼

She’s one of the highest-ranking box-office stars of all time. Her face has graced screens around the world, but even Scarlett Johansson struggles with her appearance in the mirror. Here’s how the Avengers star took back control by ditching her magnifying mirror. Even Scarjo Struggles With Her Appearance.
The Hollywood Reporter

CAA Cuts Ties With Kanye West As Hollywood Boycott Calls Grow

Amid calls to cut ties with Kanye West over his repeated antisemitic comments, CAA stopped representing the artist within the last month, a source tells The Hollywood Reporter. More to come. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Shows Off New Villain Kang"My God, This Could Run for 100 Years": 'The Resident' Exec Producers Reflect on Hitting 100 EpisodesHenry Cavill Confirms He Is "Back as Superman" for Future DC Movies
Deadline

Lily James Joins Sean Durkin‘s ’The Iron Claw’ For A24

EXCLUSIVE: Lily James is the latest star to join the all-star ensemble of A24’s The Iron Claw. The film also stars Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Holt McCallany, Jeremy Allen White and Maura Tierney A24 and Access Industries are co-financing the pic, which Sean Durkin is writing and directing. Producing alongside A24 are Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Angus Lamont for House Productions. The film was developed by House Productions with the support of Access Entertainment and BBC Film. Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the...
suggest.com

Why Molly Ringwald Doesn’t Plan To Watch Her Classic ’80s Movies With Her Kids￼

Molly Ringwald is the original—and definitive—teen movie star. For many of us, watching Ringwald’s coming-of-age movies was a coming-of-age experience in itself. However, it’s not an experience the star plans to share with her own children. Molly Ringwald, John Hughes, And The Teen Movie Trifecta. She...

Comments / 0

Community Policy