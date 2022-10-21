Erin D. Michos, MD, MHS, FACC, FASPC: I think since we’ve been talking about ASCVD [atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease] risk assessment, the next thing we should talk about is treatment goals. I’m going to turn back to you, Dr Plutzky, to talk about the impact of LDL [low-density lipoprotein] lowering on the risk of ASCVD, and what recommendations or guidelines are you following for certain LDL goals for which types of patients?

3 DAYS AGO