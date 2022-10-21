Read full article on original website
Related
hcplive.com
High-Dose Maintenance Upadacitinib Lengthens UC Remissions
A 30 mg dose of upadacitinib led to a 1 month longer clinical remission and approximately 20% of patients had less severe disease at 52 weeks, when compared with a 15 mg dose for patients with active ulcerative colitis. Treatment with a 30 mg daily maintenance dose of upadacitinib (Rinvoq)...
hcplive.com
ACG Research Supports Efficacy of FMT for IBD
The study results are consistent with previous meta-analyses that show the efficacy of FMT in patients with IBD compared to placebo. The continued use of fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) to treat patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is supported by ongoing research. A team, led by Murtaza Hussain, MD, Hurley...
Fears of US ‘twindemic’ of flu, RSV grow with or without COVID-19
Fears of a U.S. “twindemic” are growing as the nation deals with children’s hospitals crowded with cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) just as the number of people with the flu also rise across the country. Experts have been talking about a “twindemic” in connection with a...
hcplive.com
Upadacitinib has a Positive Risk-Benefit for Ulcerative Colitis
The rate of serious infections was 5.9 events per 100 person-years in the placebo group, compared to 5.0 events in the upadacitinib 15 mg cohort and 3.2 upadacitinib 30 mg group. New data continues to show the benefit of upadacitinib in the treatment of adult patients with ulcerative colitis. New...
hcplive.com
Guselkumab Efficacy Consistent Across Subpopulations, Aligns with Previous Trials
The recent GUIDE study examined the efficacy of guselkumab for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, finding it consistent with previous trials. In the GUIDE study, results were consistent with previous trials on the efficacy of guselkumab for adults with plaque psoriasis, with the rate of super responders (SRes) being reported as higher for patients with a shorter disease duration.
hcplive.com
Patients with HIV and NAFLD at an Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Disease
Patients with NAFLD were more likely to have comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic respiratory disease, hypothyroidism, chronic kidney disease, sleep apnea, and hyperlipidemia. New data presented at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2022 annual meeting in Charlotte shows patients with HIV and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) are at...
hcplive.com
The Future of Tailored Alopecia Treatment
In consideration of emerging JAK inhibitor options, and the current prescribing availability of baricitinib. Baricitinib, the first therapy approved to treat hair loss in patients with alopecia areata, was a long time coming for dermatologists and clinicians previously without a single option for impacted patients. Now that it’s here, new...
hcplive.com
New ACG Confirms Bezlotoxumab is Effective Treating rCDI
Bezlotoxumab is a fully humanized monoclonal antibody approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the prevention of recurrent CDI. New data continues to show bezlotoxumab can be a safe and effective choice in preventing recurrence after initial Clostridium difficile infections (CDI) episodes. A team, led by...
hcplive.com
Atopic Dermatitis on Head, Face, Neck and Hands Linked to Worsened Quality of Life
Data from the ongoing TARGET-DERM AM observational study show patients with more exposed disease have generally worse severity and challenges linked to quality of life. Head, neck, face and hand involvement is associated with more significantly impacted health-related quality of life among patients with atopic dermatitis, according to findings from a cross-sectional analysis.
hcplive.com
Impact of Lipid Lowering on Risk for ASCVD
Erin D. Michos, MD, MHS, FACC, FASPC: I think since we’ve been talking about ASCVD [atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease] risk assessment, the next thing we should talk about is treatment goals. I’m going to turn back to you, Dr Plutzky, to talk about the impact of LDL [low-density lipoprotein] lowering on the risk of ASCVD, and what recommendations or guidelines are you following for certain LDL goals for which types of patients?
hcplive.com
Baricitinib Has Reinvigorated Patients with Alopecia Areata
Brett King, MD, PhD, discusses the newly available JAK inhibitor—the first systemic therapy approved for the hair-loss condition. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved oral baricitinib (Olumiant) for the treatment of severe alopecia aerata in adult patients in June, making the JAK inhibitor the first systemic therapy indicated for the common hair-loss disorder.
hcplive.com
Personalized Treatment for Patients with ASCVD
Erin D. Michos, MD, MHS, FACC, FASPC: One of the questions we had for you, Dr Busch, what is your approach to treatment goals? How do you personalize it for the individual patient versus following the guidelines with the same rules for everybody?. Robert Busch, MD: American College of Endocrinology...
hcplive.com
Facial Moisturizer with SPF35 Formulated for Skin of Color is Clinically Supported
The moisturizer was designed to address concerns regarding the suitability of sunscreens for individuals with skin of color and show the importance of "aesthetic elegance” to increase sunscreen utilization. Investigators evaluated the perception and product coverage of a specially formulated daily facial moisturizer (DFM) with SPF35 in individuals with...
Comments / 0