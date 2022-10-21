Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Road test passed with Stuttgart’s 38-6 defeat of Heber Springs
Coach Josh Price is quick to admit that his Stuttgart teams have not traditionally played well on long trips. That was not the case Friday night as the Ricebirds used 422 rushing yards to pound the Heber Springs Panthers, 38-6. Quick start for the Ricebirds. Stuttgart marched 52 yards in...
Search underway for runaway Little Rock juvenile
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Miguel Rock of Jonesboro was last seen in Little Rock on October 22. He is described as being about 5'9" in height and weighing about 155 pounds. If you...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Mae Willie Nichols Hancock of Stuttgart
Mae Willie Nichols Hancock passed away in the evening hours on October 18, 2022, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born August 28, 1946, in Stuttgart, Arkansas to the late John Henry Nichols and Mae Willie Walker Nichols. Because her mother passed away two months after her birth, she was raised, along with her sister Ora, by her maternal grandparents, the late Albert and Savannah Martin Holmes.
Morrilton re-opens Playland after 13-year closure
Playland is opening their doors yet again to the public, after a 13-year closure.
Arkansas State Fair attendance reaches 2nd highest ever with 2022 event
Attendance at the 82nd Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock reached a near record-breaking number by the time the gates closed on Sunday.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
WRID receives $5 million for road crossing, pump station work
The White River Irrigation District (WRID) recently received $5 million to continue work on portions of the Grand Prairie Irrigation project. “We will use the funding to build five county road crossings,” Robert Moery, with WRID, said. “The funding will also be leveraged into matching federal dollars for completion of the pump station in DeValls Bluff.”
Have You Heard About the Cannabis-Themed Eatery in Arkansas?
The next time you are in Little Rock, Arkansas and you have the munchies, Cheba Hut just might be the hippest place to go that's because it's the first cannabis-themed restaurant in Arkansas that's really groovy. Based out of Colorado, Cheba Hut Toasted Subs was founded in 1998 by Scott...
The Supernatural State – Old Arkansas State House
Among Little Rock's bustling downtown lies a piece of its history, the former seat of government and home to its earliest laws.
I-630 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle accident, officials say
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on I-630 in Little Rock has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident, according to traffic officials. The accident happened originally resulted in standstill traffic near mile marker 6.3 and impacted the left lane along Wilbur D. Mills Freeway. The stoppage was spanning from...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas’s official geographic center is marked with a marker near Bryant
Bryant, Arkansas – The official center of Arkansas is marked by a marker in Bryant. The memorial was erected in 1936 by the Daughters of American Colonists to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Arkansas, according to Rob Roedel, a council member for the City of Bryant.
KATV
1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Regenia Earlywine of Stuttgart
Regenia Earlywine, 79, of Stuttgart, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Crestpark of Stuttgart. Mrs. Earlywine was born June 28, 1943, in Ozark, Ark. She was a graduate of Ozark High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Arkansas Tech University. She was a teacher in the Stuttgart Public Schools retiring after 40 years. She was a member of First Christian Church.
Kait 8
SEARCHING FOR STEVE: Family looking for man who pulled son from burning car
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A family from North Central Arkansas is searching for a man who saved their son’s life. Randy Seale’s son was involved in a significant three-car accident on Highway 167 north of Batesville last Monday. The car his son was in started smoking and eventually...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heavy rain is finally here
Along with the beneficial rain, there is a risk of severe weather. There's a low risk for damaging winds and flooding, with a very low risk of hail and a spin-up tornado.
Arkansas barber changing the lives of special needs family one haircut at a time
BENTON, Ark. — Most parents know that sometimes taking their kid to get a haircut can be challenging— And that can be especially true if they have children who experience sensory issues. Children with special needs can come a long way if given the needed attention. For one...
Saracen Casino launches new million-dollar slot machine
The jackpots at Saracen Casino just got a whole lot bigger.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Candidate forum held at Grand Prairie Center; early voting starts today
A candidate forum was held at the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart last Thursday night. The event, which was sponsored by the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, East Arkansas Broadcasters (EAB), and the Stuttgart Daily Leader, featured candidates from four political races set to be decided on Nov. 8. Prior to...
Police: 1 dead after shooting at home on West 18th Street in Little Rock
Police in Little Rock say one person is dead following a shooting at a home, pushing the city's total homicide count for the year to the edge of a record.
Final weekend of the Arkansas State Fair brings food, music, rides and fun
For Arkansans that have not experienced the 2022 Arkansas State Fair yet, this weekend is their last chance.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report
Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
