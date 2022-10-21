ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Road test passed with Stuttgart’s 38-6 defeat of Heber Springs

Coach Josh Price is quick to admit that his Stuttgart teams have not traditionally played well on long trips. That was not the case Friday night as the Ricebirds used 422 rushing yards to pound the Heber Springs Panthers, 38-6. Quick start for the Ricebirds. Stuttgart marched 52 yards in...
Search underway for runaway Little Rock juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Miguel Rock of Jonesboro was last seen in Little Rock on October 22. He is described as being about 5'9" in height and weighing about 155 pounds. If you...
Obituary: Mae Willie Nichols Hancock of Stuttgart

Mae Willie Nichols Hancock passed away in the evening hours on October 18, 2022, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born August 28, 1946, in Stuttgart, Arkansas to the late John Henry Nichols and Mae Willie Walker Nichols. Because her mother passed away two months after her birth, she was raised, along with her sister Ora, by her maternal grandparents, the late Albert and Savannah Martin Holmes.
WRID receives $5 million for road crossing, pump station work

The White River Irrigation District (WRID) recently received $5 million to continue work on portions of the Grand Prairie Irrigation project. “We will use the funding to build five county road crossings,” Robert Moery, with WRID, said. “The funding will also be leveraged into matching federal dollars for completion of the pump station in DeValls Bluff.”
I-630 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle accident, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on I-630 in Little Rock has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident, according to traffic officials. The accident happened originally resulted in standstill traffic near mile marker 6.3 and impacted the left lane along Wilbur D. Mills Freeway. The stoppage was spanning from...
1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
Obituary: Regenia Earlywine of Stuttgart

Regenia Earlywine, 79, of Stuttgart, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Crestpark of Stuttgart. Mrs. Earlywine was born June 28, 1943, in Ozark, Ark. She was a graduate of Ozark High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Arkansas Tech University. She was a teacher in the Stuttgart Public Schools retiring after 40 years. She was a member of First Christian Church.
Candidate forum held at Grand Prairie Center; early voting starts today

A candidate forum was held at the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart last Thursday night. The event, which was sponsored by the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, East Arkansas Broadcasters (EAB), and the Stuttgart Daily Leader, featured candidates from four political races set to be decided on Nov. 8. Prior to...
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report

Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
