FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
theeastcountygazette.com
D.C. Mayor Signs Law Permitting Visitors To The Nation’s Capital To Self-Certify For Medical Marijuana
The Washington, D.C., mayor authorized the petition legislation allowing non-residents to self-certify as medical marijuana patients. While visiting the nation’s capital without requiring a doctor’s recommendation. The move that supporters say will boost tourism. Residents of the District can already self-certify under a law passed over the summer....
mocoshow.com
Rockville Biotech Begins Withdrawing Clinical Trial Participants From Antiretroviral HIV Medication; “All 7 participants have already shown safety and blood markers of efficacy”
A Maryland biotech company has taken an important next step in their HIV Clinical Trial that they hope will lead to long-term remission for participants. Rockville-based biotech company American Gene Technologies® has begun withdrawing clinical trial participants from their antiretroviral HIV medication to determine whether the gene therapy treatment works. All 7 participants have already shown safety and blood markers of efficacy, according to the press release. Full press release below:
'Yes On 4' campaign makes push for legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland
BALTIMORE - With just weeks before midterm elections in Maryland, those in favor of the legalization of recreational marijuana are doubling down their efforts to get voters to vote "Yes" on Question Four.The "Yes On 4" campaign, Chaired by former Baltimore Raven Eugene Monroe held a news conference Thursday."It is important that although the polling is strong that we continue to amplify the voice of this campaign," Monroe said. MORE: WJZ voter's guideQuestion Four would legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 and up in Maryland next year. The state would join 19 others and Washington, D.C. that have already legalized marijuana.Recent polls...
WJLA
Democrat slams Loudoun County CA for getting 'as many people out of jail as possible'
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Several prosecutors in Northern Virginia were elected on a platform of reducing incarceration, but now some elected Democrats are raising new concerns about the impact some of the policies are having on community safety and county budgets. In Loudoun County, Democratic Supervisor Kristen Umstattd, an...
kentuckytoday.com
Confidence built since Maryland’s CROWN Act took effect
BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair. “He said, ‘You didn’t do that to your hair on purpose?’ Just me gallivanting upon...
Alexandria guaranteed income program will provide people with $500 every month for 2 years
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A guaranteed income pilot program in Alexandria, that is launching soon, will provide select residents with $500 every month for two years. The Virginia city announced Thursday that the application period for Alexandria's Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) will be available online starting on Oct. 31 through Nov. 9, 2022.
Bused Migrants Resettling In D.C. Say They Struggle To Access Health Care, Other Resources
Migrants who were bused to D.C. by Republican governors and decided to stay local are facing difficulties in accessing local resources — including identification cards and health coverage — they told the D.C. Council on Thursday. Those who testified described problems accessing Health Care Alliance — local health...
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
Half the population of a Virginia high school is mysteriously out sick
Stafford High School, located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, remains open as officials look into the main cause of the outbreak.
Laurel Man Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl, Cocaine, Marijuana Through US Mail: DOJ
Federal officials have sentenced a Maryland man to nearly two decades in prison for distributing kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana through the US mail. Laurel resident Michael Fisher, 47, also known as Mark Wilson, was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation that spanned from California to Maryland.
US Army reports ‘barricade situation’ at base outside DC
A “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement officials to a U.S. Army base outside the nation's capital Sunday, according to the official twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia.
D.C. Real Estate Companies To Pay ‘Landmark’ $10 Million Fine For Discriminating Against Voucher Holders
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine on Thursday announced that three related real estate companies and its executives will pay a “landmark” $10 million fine for illegally discriminating against low-income renters who use housing vouchers. The fine — the largest such penalty of its type in the U.S., according...
Alexandria to give people $500 monthly as part of pilot program
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A new pilot program coming to Alexandria could mean an extra $500 in the wallets of people across the city. The ARISE pilot is a guaranteed income program that city officials hope can help ease disparities and help uplift members of the Alexandria community both financially and in other […]
Person in custody after Va. barricade situation, FBI confirms
FORT BELVOIR, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was taken into custody after a “barricade situation” in Fort Belvoir, a U.S. Army base in Fairfax County, the FBI confirmed on Sunday. Police first responded around 8 a.m, according to the statement from the FBI. The situation was resolved and the person, whose identity was […]
popville.com
“This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.”
“Attorney General Karl Racine today announced a settlement requiring three real estate firms–DARO Management Services, DARO Realty, and Infinity Real Estate–and several individual defendants to pay a landmark $10 million in penalties for illegally discriminating against renters in the District who use Section 8 housing vouchers and other forms of housing assistance. This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.
The Flight Deal
Delta: Washington D.C. – Athens, Greece. $385 (Basic Economy) / $535 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
FBI: Person in custody after 'barricade situation' at northern Virginia base
The base tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that its law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI had responded “to a barricade situation” Sunday morning.
alxnow.com
Alexandria seeking qualified locals to receive $500 a month for two years
If you live alone and make less than $49,850 per year, you might be eligible to pick up a check for $500 every month. The City of Alexandria has put some of its Covid funding to use with a guaranteed basic income pilot a bit of a backronym: Alexandria’s Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE).
FL Gov candidate Charlie Crist's top staffer left campaign citing a 'family matter.' He was actually arrested
Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist's campaign manager was arrested days prior to the campaign announcing that he would leave for a "family matter."
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist Destination
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
