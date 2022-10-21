ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theeastcountygazette.com

D.C. Mayor Signs Law Permitting Visitors To The Nation’s Capital To Self-Certify For Medical Marijuana

The Washington, D.C., mayor authorized the petition legislation allowing non-residents to self-certify as medical marijuana patients. While visiting the nation’s capital without requiring a doctor’s recommendation. The move that supporters say will boost tourism. Residents of the District can already self-certify under a law passed over the summer....
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Rockville Biotech Begins Withdrawing Clinical Trial Participants From Antiretroviral HIV Medication; “All 7 participants have already shown safety and blood markers of efficacy”

A Maryland biotech company has taken an important next step in their HIV Clinical Trial that they hope will lead to long-term remission for participants. Rockville-based biotech company American Gene Technologies® has begun withdrawing clinical trial participants from their antiretroviral HIV medication to determine whether the gene therapy treatment works. All 7 participants have already shown safety and blood markers of efficacy, according to the press release. Full press release below:
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Yes On 4' campaign makes push for legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland

BALTIMORE - With just weeks before midterm elections in Maryland, those in favor of the legalization of recreational marijuana are doubling down their efforts to get voters to vote "Yes" on Question Four.The "Yes On 4" campaign, Chaired by former Baltimore Raven Eugene Monroe held a news conference Thursday."It is important that although the polling is strong that we continue to amplify the voice of this campaign," Monroe said. MORE: WJZ voter's guideQuestion Four would legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 and up in Maryland next year. The state would join 19 others and Washington, D.C. that have already legalized marijuana.Recent polls...
MARYLAND STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Confidence built since Maryland’s CROWN Act took effect

BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair. “He said, ‘You didn’t do that to your hair on purpose?’ Just me gallivanting upon...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Laurel Man Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl, Cocaine, Marijuana Through US Mail: DOJ

Federal officials have sentenced a Maryland man to nearly two decades in prison for distributing kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana through the US mail. Laurel resident Michael Fisher, 47, also known as Mark Wilson, was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation that spanned from California to Maryland.
LAUREL, MD
DC News Now

Person in custody after Va. barricade situation, FBI confirms

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was taken into custody after a “barricade situation” in Fort Belvoir, a U.S. Army base in Fairfax County, the FBI confirmed on Sunday. Police first responded around 8 a.m, according to the statement from the FBI. The situation was resolved and the person, whose identity was […]
FORT BELVOIR, VA
popville.com

“This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.”

“Attorney General Karl Racine today announced a settlement requiring three real estate firms–DARO Management Services, DARO Realty, and Infinity Real Estate–and several individual defendants to pay a landmark $10 million in penalties for illegally discriminating against renters in the District who use Section 8 housing vouchers and other forms of housing assistance. This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy