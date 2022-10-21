Read full article on original website
NME
Watch Paramore perform ‘All I Wanted’ for the first time at When We Were Young Festival
Opened their headline set at When We Were Young Festival by giving ‘All I Wanted’ its live debut – check out footage and the complete setlist below. The emotional track featured on Paramore’s third album, 2009’s ‘Brand New Eyes’ but has never been performed live before.
NME
The Reytons announce huge homecoming show at Sheffield Arena
The Reytons have announced details of a huge homecoming show next year. The band will play will play the Sheffield Arena in September 2023 and tickets go on general sale from 10am on October 28. You can buy tickets for the show here. The band’s last South Yorkshire show saw...
NME
Lewis Capaldi has no “artistic desire” to reinvent himself or his music
Lewis Capaldi has spoken about his upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, describing it as “the same” as what’s come before. Due for release May 19, 2023, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ is the follow-up to Capaldi’s 2019 debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ and has been teased by new single ‘Forget Me’.
NME
Johnny Depp to tour UK with Hollywood Vampires in 2023
Hollywood Vampires have announced a UK tour with Johnny Depp for summer 2023 – check out the full list of tour dates and ticket details below. The rock supergroup – comprising Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen – will perform six UK dates next July in Scarborough, Swansea, Manchester, London, Birmingham and Glasgow.
NME
Maya Hawke announces UK and European ‘Tactless Tour’ for 2023
Maya Hawke has announced her 2023 UK and European ‘Tactless Tour’ – find the full list of dates and ticket details below. The singer will perform six dates across February and March, starting in Milan, Italy on February 25 and finishing up at London’s Lafayette on March 6.
Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman
A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
NME
Beyoncé seemingly confirms 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour via auction
Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed a 2023 world tour in support of new album ‘Renaissance’. Over the weekend, the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala auctioned “two concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour” alongside a backstage tour from Beyoncé’s mum, Miss Tina.
NME
Taylor Swift currently outselling Arctic Monkeys with fastest-selling album of 2022
Taylor Swift is leading this week’s chart battle for Number One ahead of the Arctic Monkeys. Swift’s latest album, ‘Midnights‘ has taken the lead against the Sheffield four piece’s seventh album, ‘The Car‘. Both have sold well over 100,000 copies according to data...
NME
Newsreader pulled off air after “gleeful” reaction to Boris Johnson news
BBC presenter Martine Croxall has been taken off air over a “potential breach of impartiality” after Boris Johnson pulled out of the Conservative leadership race. During the BBC News channel segment The Papers on Sunday (October 23), which aired at 10.30pm after Johnson made the announcement at 9pm, Croxall said she was “gleeful” during her introduction.
NME
Arctic Monkeys reflect on lasting impact of ‘A Certain Romance’
Arctic Monkeys have reflected on the lasting impact of ‘A Certain Romance’, describing it as the song that showed the band they had ambitions “beyond what we once thought we were capable of”. Speaking to NME in their recent Big Read cover interview, frontman Alex Turner...
NME
Matt Skiba says he wrote “almost a whole album” of new material with Blink-182 before exit
Matt Skiba has revealed that he wrote “almost a whole album” of new material with Blink-182 before he left the group. The Alkaline Trio vocalist joined Blink-182 in 2015 following the departure of guitarist Tom DeLonge. Skiba recorded two albums with the group – 2016’s ‘California’ and 2019’s ‘Nine’ – before leaving earlier this year to make way for DeLonge’s return.
NME
Elton John reschedules Liverpool shows due to Eurovision
Elton John has confirmed he’s moving two of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ headline shows to avoid preparations for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. John was set to play at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on April 22 and 23 2023 but following the news that the venue will be hosting Eurovision 2023, the shows have been shifted forwards to March 23 and 24. Original tickets remain valid.
NME
Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner says ‘The Car’ songs are ripe to “hang out in a stadium”
Arctic Monkeys‘ songs from their new album ‘The Car‘ are ripe to “hang out in a stadium”, singer and guitarist Alex Turner has said. In this week’s Big Read cover interview with NME Turner addressed the fact that his band are playing a full stadium tour across the UK for the first time ever next summer, saying the time didn’t feel right before.
Vox
How does the UK come back from crisis?
After three prime ministers in as many years, where does the UK Conservative Party go next?. The immediate question of who will succeed Liz Truss as the party and the UK’s leader, after she announced she would resign just six weeks into her volatile tenure, will be answered in the next week. But while Truss’s downfall was swift, it was the culmination of years of economic and political shortsightedness — and those years weren’t just contained to Brexit. How her Conservative Party and the country overall chart a path forward is far from clear.
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ finale recap: fiery ending sets up the mother of all wars
Ten episodes later, House of the Dragon draws to a close. Was it all-out war? Was it the anti-climax that the end of Game Of Thrones was? Read on…. The finale – ‘The Black Queen’ – begins at Dragonstone, with Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), now 14, telling his mother Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) that when Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) dies he can’t be Lord of the Tides – because he gets seasick. Rhaenyra tells him that she was frightened to accept her destiny as well; he’ll be all right, she says, kissing him on the head. Why are we beginning the episode with this exchange? Ah, well, you’ll see…
NME
L.S. Dunes tackle hatred and fear on biting new single ‘Bombsquad’
L.S. Dunes have returned with their third single, a raging assault on political fanatics titled ‘Bombsquad’. In a press release, frontman Anthony Green (formerly of Circa Survive) said the lyrics for ‘Bombsquad’ stemmed from a poem he’d written in the wake of the United States Capitol attack – when on January 6, 2021, far-right zealots violently stormed the Capitol building in Washington, DC to “protest” Donald Trump’s loss in the previous year’s Presidential election.
NME
The 1975 add extra Melbourne show, update Adelaide venue for 2023 Australasian tour
The 1975 have added a second Melbourne date, and upgraded their Adelaide venue, following high demand for the Australian and New Zealand leg of the ‘At Their Very Best’ tour. The run, announced last week, will mark The 1975’s first tour of two countries in three years. They...
90% of schools in England will run out of money next year, heads warn
Exclusive: Heads say they will be in deficit next academic year, even without cuts Jeremy Hunt is planning
Large greenfield sites part of 35 low-tax investment zone bids in England
FoI request reveals council plans including commercial units and large housing developments
getnews.info
London School of Emerging Technology (LSET) is organising an Advanced Interview Preparation Workshop
“Advanced Interview Preparation Workshop Workshop Organised by the London School of Emerging Technology (LSET)”. Get Ready for the Interview with Our Advanced Interview Techniques Workshop. Date: 30th October 2022. Time: 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. LSET is organising a much-needed Advanced Interview Preparation workshop on 30th October 2022 at 11...
