Stuttgart, AR

THV11

Deputies identify victim in McAlmont Community Park homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — Update: The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood of North Little Rock. On the night of October 21, deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at McAlmont Community Park. Authorities confirmed that one male subject was deceased at...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KATV

Deputies identify victim of Friday's McAlmont Park shooting

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County deputies have identified the victim of a Friday night shooting incident that left one North Little Rock man dead. 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood was identified as the victim who was shot to death at the GT Ashley McAlmont Community Park off Arkansas Highway 161.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Mae Willie Nichols Hancock of Stuttgart

Mae Willie Nichols Hancock passed away in the evening hours on October 18, 2022, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born August 28, 1946, in Stuttgart, Arkansas to the late John Henry Nichols and Mae Willie Walker Nichols. Because her mother passed away two months after her birth, she was raised, along with her sister Ora, by her maternal grandparents, the late Albert and Savannah Martin Holmes.
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Regenia Earlywine of Stuttgart

Regenia Earlywine, 79, of Stuttgart, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Crestpark of Stuttgart. Mrs. Earlywine was born June 28, 1943, in Ozark, Ark. She was a graduate of Ozark High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Arkansas Tech University. She was a teacher in the Stuttgart Public Schools retiring after 40 years. She was a member of First Christian Church.
STUTTGART, AR
KTLO

Prosecutors ask to drop charges against Arkansas ex-senator

FILE — In this Feb. 22, 2012, file photo, state Sen. Gilbert Baker, R-Conway, is seen at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock. Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to dismiss wire fraud and bribery charges against Baker, who was set to go to trial next month for a second time after a jury deadlocked last year. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
ARKANSAS STATE

