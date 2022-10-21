Read full article on original website
Deputies identify victim in McAlmont Community Park homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — Update: The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood of North Little Rock. On the night of October 21, deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at McAlmont Community Park. Authorities confirmed that one male subject was deceased at...
KATV
Deputies identify victim of Friday's McAlmont Park shooting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County deputies have identified the victim of a Friday night shooting incident that left one North Little Rock man dead. 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood was identified as the victim who was shot to death at the GT Ashley McAlmont Community Park off Arkansas Highway 161.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Mae Willie Nichols Hancock of Stuttgart
Mae Willie Nichols Hancock passed away in the evening hours on October 18, 2022, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born August 28, 1946, in Stuttgart, Arkansas to the late John Henry Nichols and Mae Willie Walker Nichols. Because her mother passed away two months after her birth, she was raised, along with her sister Ora, by her maternal grandparents, the late Albert and Savannah Martin Holmes.
Little Rock police make arrest in 2021 Green Mountain Dr. deadly shooting
Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a 2021 homicide that happened on Green Mountain Drive.
ASP: Two injured in I-430 shooting Friday night
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after two people were injured by gunfire on Interstate 430 South Friday night.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Regenia Earlywine of Stuttgart
Regenia Earlywine, 79, of Stuttgart, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Crestpark of Stuttgart. Mrs. Earlywine was born June 28, 1943, in Ozark, Ark. She was a graduate of Ozark High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Arkansas Tech University. She was a teacher in the Stuttgart Public Schools retiring after 40 years. She was a member of First Christian Church.
Little Rock police investigation shooting on Geyer Springs Road
Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.
Family and friends mourn the death of Benton grandfather killed in Little Rock shooting
"The right place at the wrong time."
KATV
1 in critical condition following Friday shooting near Arkansas State Police headquarters
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is in critical condition following a Friday night shooting near state police headquarters in Little Rock. According to the Little Rock police, one person was shot around 6 p.m. in the 8200 block of Geyer Springs Road. "One victim was taken to an...
KATV
In a span of 6 hours, 3 bodies were found in vehicles in Pine Bluff; 1 crack pipe located
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Within a span of six hours on Monday morning, Pine Bluff police located three people dead inside of vehicles. According to incident reports obtained Thursday, two of the deceased were found parked outside of the Jefferson Regional Medical Center emergency room entrance and another was discovered in a Popeyes parking lot.
KATV
1 dead following Friday night shooting at a community park in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is dead following a Friday night shooting at a community park in North Little Rock. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, one male died after being shot at the GT Ashley McAlmont Community Park off Arkansas Highway 161. There was no word...
KTLO
Prosecutors ask to drop charges against Arkansas ex-senator
FILE — In this Feb. 22, 2012, file photo, state Sen. Gilbert Baker, R-Conway, is seen at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock. Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to dismiss wire fraud and bribery charges against Baker, who was set to go to trial next month for a second time after a jury deadlocked last year. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
KATV
BOLO Alert: Man wanted in North Little Rock after robbing a gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in connection with a robbery that happened Thursday afternoon. According to a social media post, the subject robbed the Exxon Station at 9128 Highway 161 in North Little Rock at approximately 2:00 p.m. Police said...
Little Rock police release new details in deadly shooting on I-30 frontage road
Little Rock police have released additional information on the arrest of a Benton man after two shooting deaths and a three-year-old child being wounded Monday night.
Police: Man suspected in deadly Little Rock West 12th Street shooting surrenders to detectives
Little Rock police said Tuesday that a man suspected in a deadly shooting from last week surrendered to detectives.
Victims of deadly fire at Shorter Garden College apartments identified
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — On Tuesday, October 4, an early morning fire devastated the Shorter College Gardens Apartments in North Little Rock and left three dead. The victims have now officially been identified as 64-year-old Wanda Freeman, 63-year-old Kenneth Jackson, and 71-year-old Allewese Childs. Detectives with the North...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas’s official geographic center is marked with a marker near Bryant
Bryant, Arkansas – The official center of Arkansas is marked by a marker in Bryant. The memorial was erected in 1936 by the Daughters of American Colonists to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Arkansas, according to Rob Roedel, a council member for the City of Bryant.
Little Rock police investigate overnight homicide on Leander Drive
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the 1400 block of Leander Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 11:40 p.m. where they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital and later died as...
Police: Man dead after shooting in Little Rock
Little Rock police are investigating Wednesday morning after a deadly shooting in Little Rock.
North Little Rock police searching for woman appearing to steal package
North Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who many may call a porch pirate.
