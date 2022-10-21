ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Speedway Digest

Solid Run For MHR Drivers At Homestead-Miami

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing drivers Colby Howard and Derek Kraus each had a solid run at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200. They both charged into the top 10 at different points of the event and both came away with a top-15...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Speedway Digest

Saturday Homestead-Miami Speedway Notebook

HOMESTEAD, Fla. _ Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won the pole position for Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a lap of 166.389 mph in the No. 24 Chevrolet – his first pole position of the 2022 season and eighth of his career.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Speedway Digest

NCS: What to watch for in today’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway

Playoff race returns to Miami: Following a two-year absence of Miami the Playoffs return to Miami this weekend for the Dixie Vodka 400 in the round of eight marking now the 17th season the track has been part of the playoffs and first since 2019 when the track last hosted the championship events. In total 11 different drivers have won a Playoff event at Homestead with Greg Biffle leading the way with three over Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch’s two wins each including Kyle Busch’s 2019 championship run.
MIAMI, FL
Speedway Digest

Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Kip Moore Adds New Role to His Sunday Slate at Homestead-Miami Speedway - Serving as Grand Marshal for Dixie Vodka 400

From his pre-race concert to the most famous words in motorsports, multi-platinum, country music artist Kip Moore is adding ’Grand Marshal’ to his Sunday (Oct. 23) resume at Homestead-Miami Speedway’s Dixie Vodka 400. Moore, already slated to perform the concert ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff...
HOMESTEAD, FL
