Playoff race returns to Miami: Following a two-year absence of Miami the Playoffs return to Miami this weekend for the Dixie Vodka 400 in the round of eight marking now the 17th season the track has been part of the playoffs and first since 2019 when the track last hosted the championship events. In total 11 different drivers have won a Playoff event at Homestead with Greg Biffle leading the way with three over Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch’s two wins each including Kyle Busch’s 2019 championship run.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO