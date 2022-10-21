Read full article on original website
Related
Health experts urge parents to take precautions as nation sees surge in pediatric RSV cases
Doctors say the surge in illnesses among children is putting a strain on pediatric hospitals.
An 'unprecedented' rise in respiratory viruses in children is overwhelming some hospitals
A surge in respiratory illnesses among children is beginning to put a strain on hospitals. In particular, hospitals are seeing a rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common cold virus that can be associated with severe disease in young children and older adults. Cases are rising in multiple US regions, with some already nearing seasonal peak levels, according to the latest real-time surveillance data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over 70% of pediatric hospital beds in US full amid surge of respiratory illnesses
A surge in children's respiratory illnesses continues across the country.
Babies born during coronavirus lockdowns developed communication skills at slower rate: Study
A peer-reviewed study in Ireland showed that children born during coronavirus lockdowns developed at a slower pace than children born in previous years.
Urgent warning to parents as just 1 in 20 know signs of deadly disease
PARENTS have been urged to brush up their knowledge when it comes to deadly meningitis and septicaemia. Experts have now warned that the illness is 'more than a rash', after it was revealed just one in 20 know the key signs of the conditions. The new poll also revealed that...
Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns
A study found babies conceived via fertility treatments and born to Black mothers are four times likelier to die as newborns than their white counterparts Babies conceived via assisted reproduction technology and born to Black mothers are more than four times as likely as their white counterparts to die as newborns, according to a new study. Published Tuesday in the American Academy of Pediatrics' Pediatrics journal, the results of the study, conducted "on all singleton births in the United States from 2016 to 2017," found that "neonatal mortality...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly
The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
iheart.com
Contaminated Medicine Linked To Deaths Of 99 Children
A contaminated medicine is suspected of being linked to the deaths of 99 children in Indonesia this year, the country's Food and Drug Monitoring Agency announced in a statement obtained by the Associated Press on Thursday (October 20). The agency said it found that five medicinal syrups used to treat...
Why are pediatric hospitals filling to capacity?
Nationally, pediatric bed capacity is the highest level it has been in two years, according to HHS.
Ebola outbreak in Uganda puts California doctors on alert
California officials are urging doctors to be on alert for any signs of Ebola symptoms among people who have recently traveled to Uganda, the East African nation currently undergoing a significant outbreak. So far, the Ebola outbreak in Uganda has been limited to rural areas of that East African country....
earth.com
Scientists raise alarm about long Covid prevalence
According to a recent comprehensive study led by University of Glasgow based on the experiences of nearly 100,000 participants, many people do not fully recover months after being infected with SARS-CoV-2 – a debilitating condition known as “long Covid.” The experts found that between six and 18 months after infection, one in 20 people had not fully recovered, and a staggering 42 percent of the participants reported only partial recovery. However, people with asymptomatic infections, as well as vaccinated individuals, appear to suffer less long-term effects.
After mother and son accidentally ingest poisonous mushrooms, UMass doctors work to find antidote
Kam Look was in a friend’s yard in Amherst at the beginning of October picking vegetables when she noticed some mushrooms near the edge of the woods. They looked like mushrooms the 63-year-old used to eat in her native Malaysia so she decided to pick them and bring them to their Amherst home along with the other vegetables.
EverydayHealth.com
Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths
WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 drove a dramatic increase in the number of women who died from pregnancy or childbirth complications in the U.S. last year, a crisis that has disproportionately claimed Black and Hispanic women as victims, according to a government report released Wednesday. The report lays out grim...
Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the growing concerns over a possible winter COVID surge
The nation’s top health officials are becoming more concerned over the possibility of another winter COVID surge. In recent months, the Biden administration has struggled to encourage Americans to get the updated vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, joins CBS News to discuss the administration’s efforts and a possible spike in new coronavirus cases this winter.
WAAY-TV
A spike in RSV for children leave hospitals overwhelmed
A surge in respiratory illnesses among children is beginning to put a strain on hospitals. CNN's Medical Correspondent Dr. Tara Narula explains.
Letter: Disagree with argument in Harrop column
I am responding to “Harrop: There is no polio emergency. Stop saying there is.” (Oct. 5, 2022) Ms. Harrop asserts that “public officials should stop turning a concern centered on a few under-vaxxed communities into everyone’s problem.” I am a Nurse Practitioner and believe strongly that the health of every person matters, and that includes wanting to protect everyone from potential disease and suffering due to vaccine-preventable diseases. I also strongly support eradicating diseases when possible, and it is possible with polio, if we take it seriously.
‘Trump is an unparalleled danger’ Woodward warns, following hours of interviews – live
Washington Post reporter says Trump continues to pursue ‘seditious conspiracy’ to overturn the 2020 election
Woman credits Intermountain Healthcare DNA study for catching cancer risk
Madison Certonio recently learned that her decision to participate in the world’s largest DNA mapping initiative may end up saving her life. During a press conference Wednesday, the 25 year-old said she learned from the study that she has the BRCA 2 gene that puts her at a 65% to 80% chance of developing breast cancer at some point in her life. She also has a higher risk of developing ovarian and skin cancers.
Facts You Should Know About The Flu Vaccine
The flu vaccine reduces the likelihood of having to see the doctor for the flu by up to 60%. Here's what you should know about the flu vaccine.
Pyramid
Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
Comments / 0