Tennessee State

CBS Sacramento

An 'unprecedented' rise in respiratory viruses in children is overwhelming some hospitals

A surge in respiratory illnesses among children is beginning to put a strain on hospitals. In particular, hospitals are seeing a rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common cold virus that can be associated with severe disease in young children and older adults. Cases are rising in multiple US regions, with some already nearing seasonal peak levels, according to the latest real-time surveillance data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
People

Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns

A study found babies conceived via fertility treatments and born to Black mothers are four times likelier to die as newborns than their white counterparts Babies conceived via assisted reproduction technology and born to Black mothers are more than four times as likely as their white counterparts to die as newborns, according to a new study. Published Tuesday in the American Academy of Pediatrics' Pediatrics journal, the results of the study, conducted "on all singleton births in the United States from 2016 to 2017," found that "neonatal mortality...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly

The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
iheart.com

Contaminated Medicine Linked To Deaths Of 99 Children

A contaminated medicine is suspected of being linked to the deaths of 99 children in Indonesia this year, the country's Food and Drug Monitoring Agency announced in a statement obtained by the Associated Press on Thursday (October 20). The agency said it found that five medicinal syrups used to treat...
earth.com

Scientists raise alarm about long Covid prevalence

According to a recent comprehensive study led by University of Glasgow based on the experiences of nearly 100,000 participants, many people do not fully recover months after being infected with SARS-CoV-2 – a debilitating condition known as “long Covid.” The experts found that between six and 18 months after infection, one in 20 people had not fully recovered, and a staggering 42 percent of the participants reported only partial recovery. However, people with asymptomatic infections, as well as vaccinated individuals, appear to suffer less long-term effects.
EverydayHealth.com

Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
CBS News

Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the growing concerns over a possible winter COVID surge

The nation’s top health officials are becoming more concerned over the possibility of another winter COVID surge. In recent months, the Biden administration has struggled to encourage Americans to get the updated vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, joins CBS News to discuss the administration’s efforts and a possible spike in new coronavirus cases this winter.
Pyramid

Letter: Disagree with argument in Harrop column

I am responding to “Harrop: There is no polio emergency. Stop saying there is.” (Oct. 5, 2022) Ms. Harrop asserts that “public officials should stop turning a concern centered on a few under-vaxxed communities into everyone’s problem.” I am a Nurse Practitioner and believe strongly that the health of every person matters, and that includes wanting to protect everyone from potential disease and suffering due to vaccine-preventable diseases. I also strongly support eradicating diseases when possible, and it is possible with polio, if we take it seriously.
Pyramid

Woman credits Intermountain Healthcare DNA study for catching cancer risk

Madison Certonio recently learned that her decision to participate in the world’s largest DNA mapping initiative may end up saving her life. During a press conference Wednesday, the 25 year-old said she learned from the study that she has the BRCA 2 gene that puts her at a 65% to 80% chance of developing breast cancer at some point in her life. She also has a higher risk of developing ovarian and skin cancers.
