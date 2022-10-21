Read full article on original website
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Woman Faces 51 Months In Prison For Embezzling, Defrauding EmployerTaxBuzzBethany Beach, DE
New Jersey's Antique Alley is Filled with TreasuresTravel MavenCape May County, NJ
delawarepublic.org
Work gets underway on new Millsboro Police Department
Ground has been broken for a new police station in Millsboro. The discussion about needing a new police station began in 2017. Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway says it's now ready to go forward using the 6th version of a design for the new building. “We’ve had several ups and...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Accident
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in the Milford area. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 6:26 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road. The Honda was traveling behind another vehicle that was not involved. At the time, a bicyclist entered the left, southbound lane of Route 1 attempting to cross from east to west. The bicyclist entered the path of the uninvolved vehicle causing it to stop suddenly. This action caused the Honda to change lanes into the right travel lane. The bicyclist was crossing the right travel lane and in the path of the Honda. The front of the Honda struck the right side of the bicycle and ejected the bicyclist.
chestertownspy.org
Automated Speed Enforcement on US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) Bridge Project Begins Monday
In an ongoing effort to improve work zone safety, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will deploy the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) system along the US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) bridge replacement project over the Chester River next week. On Monday, October 24,...
WGMD Radio
Phase 2 Ocean City Boardwalk Re-decking Starts Monday
After Sunfest exits Ocean City on Sunday, Phase 2 of the boardwalk re-decking project will get underway. This project will focus on the boardwalk from Wicomico Street to 15th Street. Benches, trash cans and other items will be removed from the east side of the boardwalk and pedestrian and bike traffic may be diverted. This project should be completed by late April.
WGMD Radio
Milford Man Dies after Bicycle Struck by Car Saturday
A Milford man has died after a crash Saturday evening on Bay Road just south of tub Mill Pond Road. Delaware State Police continue to investigate, but say a Honda was southbound behind another vehicle when a 36 year old man on a bike moved into the southbound lane. The first vehicle stopped suddenly – and the Honda swerved into the right lane – and struck the bicycle – ejecting the rider. The bicycle rider was flown to Christiana Hospital in critical condition – but died on Sunday. The 19 year old driver of the Honda was not injured.
WBOC
Man Killed While Riding Bike in Milford
MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man was killed after he was hit by a car while riding his bike Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound in the left lane of Route 1, just south of Tub Mill Pond Road, around 6:30 p.m. The Honda was traveling behind another car when a bicyclist entered the left lane of Rt. 1, attempting to cross the highway from east to west.
firststateupdate.com
Bicyclist Airlifter After Milford Accident Succumbs To His Injuries
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in the Milford area, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 22, 2022, at approximately 6:26 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road. The Honda was traveling behind another vehicle that was not involved. At the time, a bicyclist entered the left, southbound lane of Route 1 attempting to cross from east to west. The bicyclist entered the path of the uninvolved vehicle causing it to stop suddenly. This action caused the Honda to change lanes into the right travel lane. The bicyclist was crossing the right travel lane and in the path of the Honda. The front of the Honda struck the right side of the bicycle and ejected the bicyclist.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responds to camper fire in Big Oaks
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a report of a camper on fire at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 21 in the Big Oaks Campground off Wolfe Neck Road near Rehoboth Beach. Arriving units found heavy fire coming from an approximately 25-foot camper, with some extension to another camper.
Cape Gazette
Preliminary plans approved for Milton Village
The first phase of a residential-commercial complex west of Milton has been granted preliminary approval by the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. At its Oct. 13 meeting, the commission voted 5-0 to approve the preliminary plan for Milton Village Apartments, including 296 apartments in a 10-building complex on 21 acres near the intersection of Gravel Hill Road and Route 16. It's the first phase of a project that includes another 400 residential units and a commercial/office area on a 138-acre parcel.
Cape Gazette
Lewes residents unhappy with builder, city officials
We, the undersigned, are residents of Highland Acres and other neighborhoods in the City of Lewes. Many of us attended the meetings around the controversial decision to approve Mariner's Retreat, previously Highland Heights. We appreciate Aaron Mushrush's article in the Oct. 14 Cape Gazette, but would like to add a few more details.
Cape Gazette
Killing the goose that laid the golden egg
I read with interest that the Black Oak development has been approved for New Road by the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. The current housing developments being planned for New Road include 292 homes in the Tower Hill development, 89 townhomes in Lewes Waterfront Preserve, 10 single-family homes on New Road and 127 homes in the Black Oak development behind the 10 homes. This is a total of 518 additional homes along New Road.
2 Drivers Dead In Wrong-Way Parkway Crash
Two drivers died in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday, Oct. 21, authorities said. Cortney Downey, of Northfield, and Michelle ross, of North Carolina, collided in Little Egg Harbor Township around 9:30 p.m., causing Ross' 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander to overturn, New Jersey State Police said. Downey, 32,...
Cape Gazette
Comp plan needs to change to save Sussex County
On Oct. 11, Sussex County Council heard an appeal by nearby residents of the proposed Coral Lakes development. The developer bused in “ambassadors,” upwards of 80 employees, and gave them stickers to wear above their hearts that had the company logo as well as the verbiage “Building Homes. Creating Jobs.” I say that it should have had another line reading, “destroying the natural resources.” The developer’s lawyers claim that landowners have a right to sell their land to be developed. The team also stated that just a handful of individuals who live adjacent to the Coral Lakes property don't want that in their backyard. Well, I, for one, live 10 miles away and don't want the destruction of more than 100 acres of mature forest on the proposed Coral Lakes parcel. Developers have a responsibility to the environment, the residents and future residents to keep some of the natural resources that make Sussex County so special for the next generation. This large 152-acre parcel of land contains 143 acres of forested lands. This parcel is in Level 4 state investment level which is not recommended for development. Level 4 supports agricultural and natural resource protection. The developer will remove more than 80% of the forest.
phillyvoice.com
Ocean City doubles price of daily, weekly beach tags in 2023 as shore town looks to increase revenue
It will be more expensive to sit on the beach in Ocean City next summer – in some instances twice as expensive – now that the city council unanimously voted raise the shore town's beach tag prices for 2023. The move will increase revenue, which city officials said...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Cooperative electric supplier announces that work is underway on solar projects in Delaware, Virginia
EDF Renewables North America and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) announced the start of construction on 22.5 megawatts of local solar projects representing the first phase of projects across the ODEC member service territories in Virginia and Delaware. The total portfolio will add approximately 50 megawatts to several ODEC member...
Cape Gazette
Updated rental program enacted in Sussex
After more than three years of meetings and public hearings, Sussex County Council has voted to approve an amended Sussex County Rental Program ordinance. A 2019 housing report, authored by consultant LSA, pointed to a need for more affordable workforce housing, especially in eastern Sussex County. The report also outlined options for county officials to consider. The previous ordinance, dating back to 2006, created a rental program, but only one project participated in the program.
WBOC
Sunfest Brings Potential for Increased Weekend Traffic at Bay Bridge
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Due to Sunfest in Ocean City, Md., motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations (when one lane of...
Cape Gazette
Pathways to Success healthy treats drive runs thru Oct. 31
The Jeanine O’Donnell State Farm team and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore team are once again supporting Pathways to Success. With a slightly different slant this year, instead of Snacks for Success, it’s Treats for Success!. Donations will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 31, from 9...
'Don't throw history away': Smithville Road, the address of history
Chances are you cannot remember your Sunday school teacher. They can on Smithville Road in Dorchester County.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 21, 2022
The Town of Ocean City was incorporated by the Maryland General Assembly on April 12, 1880. It included the land between N. Division Street and S. Division Street plus property on the south side including the vicinity of today’s Inlet. The Inlet did not exist at this time; it would be created during a storm in August 1933.
