On Thursday, Seattle‘s air quality was the worst in the world, with dense fog and haze completely obscuring the skyline, the surrounding mountains, and the Space Needle. For the second day in a row, the city’s air quality was the worst in the world, even worse than in notoriously filthy cities like Beijing and Delhi. On Wednesday and Thursday, the AQI in Seattle topped 240, which is considered “extremely unhealthy” for all ages and genders. People donned masks to protect themselves from the airborne particles and the acrid smell of smoke, and it was difficult to see the top of a building even a block away.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO