Hickory, NC

elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon dance team buzzing about performance at Charlotte Hornets season opener

Elon University's dance team performing at the Sept. 23 football game where Elon beat Gardner Webb 30 to 24. Typically found supporting the Phoenix at all home football and basketball games, the Elon University dance team is buzzing about a unique opportunity in Charlotte tonight. The team will perform at...
ELON, NC
fordmuscle.com

726 Foxes Flocked To Foxtoberfest & We Picked 10 Favorites

If you have ever been into a band for years and other people suddenly take notice, you might hold it against the new fans. When it comes to cars, however, it is gratifying to see the cars you loved as a teenager enjoying their moment of nostalgia. In the case of this scribe, the 1979-1993 Mustangs built on the Fox platform are those cars and Foxtoberfest event is their homecoming.
CONCORD, NC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Sunday's Firing News

You can add another head coach to the 2022 college football firing list. Sunday morning, the Charlotte 49ers reportedly fired head coach Will Healy. The 49ers are off to a disappointing 1-7 start to the 2022 season. Healy is 15-24 as the program's head coach. He took over the program...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location

CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

2022 St. Jude Dream Dream Home winner announced!

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The winner has been revealed!. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, has won the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. In July, 26,000...
MONROE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 6-15

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 6-14. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From S. Kromer/TR, S. Kromer/TR, S. Kromer/TR and Stephen K. Kromer Revocable Trust to W. Haussmann, three tracts, Lots 1-3 of Northwood,...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Evening car show to be held at NTI

The final executive car evening event of 2022 will be happening at the Universal Technical Institute — or as it’s better known in Mooresville — the NASCAR Technical Institute. The event will be from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at NTI, located at 220 Byers Creek Road in Mooresville....
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

City of Salisbury looking for buyer-developer for The Plaza

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to purchase and redevelop the Plaza building located in downtown Salisbury. The mixed-use seven-story building, completed in 1910, was the tallest in North Carolina when it was constructed and still serves as an iconic image of the city.
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Catawba College in Salisbury Gets $42 Million Surprise Gift

SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College has received a $42 million gift from an anonymous donor, the college announced Friday. The gift will be placed in the school’s endowment. Friday’s announcement comes on the heels of a $200 million donation for its endowment announced last October. Both gifts support strategic initiatives, strengthening student scholarships, enhancing established programs in environment and sustainability, enriching student success programming, promoting a thriving workplace, and investing in faculty excellence.
SALISBURY, NC
