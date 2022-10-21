Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundJeffery MacIredell County, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
A Down Syndrome Employee was Fired from Wendy's After 20 Years of Service, Then Offered His Job Back. Big Mistake.Zack LoveStanley, NC
Related
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon dance team buzzing about performance at Charlotte Hornets season opener
Elon University's dance team performing at the Sept. 23 football game where Elon beat Gardner Webb 30 to 24. Typically found supporting the Phoenix at all home football and basketball games, the Elon University dance team is buzzing about a unique opportunity in Charlotte tonight. The team will perform at...
fordmuscle.com
726 Foxes Flocked To Foxtoberfest & We Picked 10 Favorites
If you have ever been into a band for years and other people suddenly take notice, you might hold it against the new fans. When it comes to cars, however, it is gratifying to see the cars you loved as a teenager enjoying their moment of nostalgia. In the case of this scribe, the 1979-1993 Mustangs built on the Fox platform are those cars and Foxtoberfest event is their homecoming.
Duo behind Flipside Café bringing Flip Out Burger to The Power House in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The husband-and-wife team behind Flipside Café will hone their skills with a new, chef-driven burger concept at The Power House. That $18 million adaptive-reuse project — part of Rock Hill’s University Center — is under construction. It will incorporate a brewery, bar and a food hall on the lower level.
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mooresville locks up at least a share of GMC title
Mooresville locks up at least a share of GMC title. KANNAPOLIS—Mooresville rallied to beat Kannapolis A.L. Brown on Friday 27-26. The win clinched no worse than a share of the Greater Metro Conference championship. The Blue Devils trailed 14-0 and 20-7 but regrouped to snap the Wonders’ two-game winning...
Fayetteville State crashes another homecoming, this time at Johnson C. Smith
Fayetteville State knocked off another CIAA South foe at its own homecoming. The post Fayetteville State crashes another homecoming, this time at Johnson C. Smith appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Spectators witness the Carolina balloon festival
Hot Air Balloons were our earliest form of sustained human flight, going back to the 1700s.
College Football World Reacts To Sunday's Firing News
You can add another head coach to the 2022 college football firing list. Sunday morning, the Charlotte 49ers reportedly fired head coach Will Healy. The 49ers are off to a disappointing 1-7 start to the 2022 season. Healy is 15-24 as the program's head coach. He took over the program...
'Coming here for years': Rowan County farm draws big crowds with pumpkin patch and corn maze
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Fall is in the air and seasonal festivities are in full swing across the Carolinas, including Patterson Farm Market and Tours in Rowan County, where families enjoyed the pumpkin patch, corn maze and hayrides this weekend. It’s a tradition for Robert Carney to visit with...
WBTV
Former UNC coach speaks about the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Matt Doherty’s history with the Atlantic Coast Conference extends back several decades. In the 1980s he played for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In 1982 he helped the team win a national championship. Doherty went on to coach the Heels for a brief stint in...
Raleigh News & Observer
Midwest hardware store chain makes NC debut in Ballantyne, aims to be woodworkers hub
A Minnesota woodworking and hardware store chain is making its North Carolina debut in Ballantyne, and also will offer classes and have a lumber outlet. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware will open its 42nd U.S. store Oct. 27 at 5335 Ballantyne Commons Parkway in Charlotte, the supply store said Friday in a news release.
These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location
CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
WBTV
2022 St. Jude Dream Dream Home winner announced!
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The winner has been revealed!. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, has won the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. In July, 26,000...
Salisbury ghost tour doesn’t disappoint history, paranormal seekers
SALISBURY, N.C. — When John Tucker begins his ghost tour in front of the Rowan County office building on West Innes Street, he wastes no time in whetting the appetite of anyone interested in the paranormal. He explains that the tour, which covers several blocks of downtown Salisbury and...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 6-15
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 6-14. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From S. Kromer/TR, S. Kromer/TR, S. Kromer/TR and Stephen K. Kromer Revocable Trust to W. Haussmann, three tracts, Lots 1-3 of Northwood,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Evening car show to be held at NTI
The final executive car evening event of 2022 will be happening at the Universal Technical Institute — or as it’s better known in Mooresville — the NASCAR Technical Institute. The event will be from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at NTI, located at 220 Byers Creek Road in Mooresville....
WBTV
City of Salisbury looking for buyer-developer for The Plaza
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to purchase and redevelop the Plaza building located in downtown Salisbury. The mixed-use seven-story building, completed in 1910, was the tallest in North Carolina when it was constructed and still serves as an iconic image of the city.
7 Ghosts Towns in North Carolina You Can Visit
North Carolina is the 28th largest and 9th most populous state in the United States. The Hardaway Site in North Carolina has the oldest evidence of human occupation in the state, dating back 10,000 years.
Man with special needs, fired from Wendy’s, becomes honorary North Carolina officer for the day
"He selected us. He could have chosen anybody, and he selected the Mount Holly Police Department," said Police Chief Brian Reagan.
wccbcharlotte.com
Catawba College in Salisbury Gets $42 Million Surprise Gift
SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College has received a $42 million gift from an anonymous donor, the college announced Friday. The gift will be placed in the school’s endowment. Friday’s announcement comes on the heels of a $200 million donation for its endowment announced last October. Both gifts support strategic initiatives, strengthening student scholarships, enhancing established programs in environment and sustainability, enriching student success programming, promoting a thriving workplace, and investing in faculty excellence.
moderncampground.com
North Carolina’s Midway Campground Invites Campers to Tour Property Virtually
Guests considering a night or more at Midway Campground can now see exactly where they’ll stay before they book, thanks to a 360-degree virtual tour by Campground Views. The Statesville, North Carolina campground recently released the full campground virtual tour of the park. “We are always looking to improve...
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0