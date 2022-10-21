Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Webb County Drug and Alcohol Commission discusses detox facility
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A detox facility that has been in the works for several years could finally be seeing a completion date. According to the chair of the Laredo/Webb County Drug and Alcohol Commission, the facility could be ready to treat patients by the end of 2023. The project...
kgns.tv
COVID-19 subvariants could cause reinfections to spike
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several covid variants continue to be tracked across the country as the virus mutates. Currently, an omicron subvariant is once again demonstrating immune-dodging abilities, posing a threat. Reports suggest the subvariants BA-4.6 could drive reinfections. The Laredo Health Department’s Director, Dr. Richard Chamberlain is advising residents...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo signs MOU with TAMIU to provide students with opportunities
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a historical moment for both TAMIU and the City of Laredo as both signed a memorandum of understanding that will provide opportunities for local students. The MOU will allow TAMIU students to intern and work for different city departments based on the career field...
kgns.tv
Laredo Paranormal group investigates city park
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo has over 200 years of history, and a local group, Torres Paranormal Investigations has been visiting some of the oldest areas around town to see what lies beyond what we see. The paranormal team investigates areas that are prone to unusual activity, such as the...
kgns.tv
Children’s author from Nuevo Laredo promotes literacy in Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Joe A Guerra Laredo Public Library held a special book reading and signing presentation for a Mexican children’s author. Patricia Galvan, a bilingual educator, was at the library to promote her new bilingual book, “My grandparents told me”. Ms. Galvan dedicated several...
kgns.tv
Volunteers make a difference in Laredo, one tree at a time
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In celebration of National Make a Difference Day, hundreds of do-gooders got up bright and early Saturday morning to beautify a north Laredo Park. The City of Laredo Parks Department along with Keep Laredo Beautiful and even TAMIU gathered at North Central Park to plant trees all around the area.
kgns.tv
Monsters invade Laredo College South Campus
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was an all-out monster mash over at the Laredo College south campus Saturday afternoon as the college saw the return of the annual Fall Fest. South Laredoans were treated to an evening of wrestling, food, games, and music. Since Halloween is almost a week away,...
kgns.tv
Make a difference by planting a tree at a Laredo Park
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo along with Keep Laredo Beautiful is asking the community to wake up bright and early to help make a difference in our community. To coincide with Making a Difference Day, the parks department is asking for the community’s help in planting over 170 trees at a popular Laredo Park.
fox26houston.com
Texas DPS troopers stops human smuggling attempts twice
Videos from Texas Department of Public Safety show troopers stopping attempted human smuggling. Lieutenant Chris Olivarez with Texas DPS posted videos on Twitter showing two separate drivers smuggling suspected immigrants into the state. IMMIGRATION: New York City mayor declares state of emergency over busing of migrants from Texas. The first...
kgns.tv
Gloria Rendon retires from UISD
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A familiar face is leaving their position as Deputy Superintendent for Safety and Student Services at United Independent School District (UISD). Gloria Rendon has announced her retirement from the school district. Rendon will now become the Executive Director of Communities in Schools of Laredo in January...
kgns.tv
Hot Monday, Slight Shower Chance Monday Night
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight as the remains of the upper level circulation of what had been Hurricane Roslyn moves across central Mexico into our area late tonight. Any showers would be scattered, and light, most places will remain dry. Skies will clear, and we will be in hot air ahead of an approaching cold front from the Rockies during Monday afternoon. Scattered showers may briefly move through our area with the front Monday night, followed by drier air with warm fall-like afternoons. Another front brings a chance of scattered showers Thursday night/Friday morning.
kgns.tv
LPD welcomes two new officers to the department
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is welcoming two new officers to the force. On Thursday morning, the police department held a pinning ceremony to mark the special occasion. Officials with the department said there are over 520 officers with the department. Mario Vasquez and Rolando Alexis Rincon...
Malas Calles/Mean Streets
A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Mexican hats igniting green clover aflame for miles. along twisted mesquites muscling their mangled limbs. Plucking wild blackberries in abandoned lots we called woods. Our teeth & t-shirts stained with their blood juice. Never less lost never...
kgns.tv
Laredoans invited to Walk to End Alzheimer’s
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An annual walk to end a deadly disease is right around the corner. KGNS News and Telemundo Laredo are part of the effort to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The walk to end Alzheimer’s is held in more than 500 communities...
kgns.tv
Doctors Hospital to hold free health fair
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department wants to make sure residents keep their health in check. As a result, the health department has teamed up with health experts from the Laredo Physician Group and Doctors Hospital for a free health fair taking place this Friday. Organizers...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need help locating a man believed to be tied to a theft in south Laredo. Laredo Police say the incident was reported on October 2 at the 100 block of Los Fresnos Loop. The man was caught on camera wearing what an apparent Longhorn’s hat...
kgns.tv
Herd of walkers invade North Central Park
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Walking Dead invaded a popular Laredo park Saturday afternoon but have no fear, it was for a good cause. The Alexander High School Band held its 5K zombie run and fun walk at North Central Park. Participants got a chance to run a 5K while...
kgns.tv
Cigarroa Tops LISD Foe Nixon
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Toros take another step towards the playoffs with a 42-14 win over Nixon. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police arrest teen accused of robbery
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A teen accused of aggravated robbery is caught by authorities. Bryan Alexander Gutierrez, 17 was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. The incident was reported on October 12th at a store at the 3400 block of North Arkansas Avenue. Thanks to an anonymous tip from a...
kgns.tv
Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three people are injured after an apparent altercation broke out at a local club early Saturday morning. According to Laredo Police, the incident happened at the 6400 block of Crescent Loop at around 2 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found casing in the parking...
