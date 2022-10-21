ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cape Gazette

Sussex Central runs away from Homecoming, beats Cape 42-14

Kris Shields of Sussex Central ran the opening kickoff back to Cape’s 28-yard line. Four plays later, senior Andrew Long was in the end zone standing up at the end of a seven-yard touchdown run. The Ibrahim Leyva-Fojaco kick made the score 7-0. That quickly put Cape behind on...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
NJ.com

Buena over Schalick - Boys soccer recap

Geoff Blasberg made seven saves to preserve the shutout as Buena defeated Schalick 1-0 in Buena. Schalick (7-8) was also strong defensively as the game entered halftime scoreless. Jaden DelValle scored the lone goal of the game for Buena (7-5-2). Ethan Ennis was credited with the assist. The N.J. High...
BUENA, NJ
NJ.com

North Hunterdon over Somerville - Boys soccer recap

North Hunterdon edged out a 3-2 win over Somerville, in Annandale. The Lions (7-9-1) led 1-0 at the half. Mason Marchase and Angel Espino each tallied a goal for the Pioneers (12-5). Jake Cohen recorded nine saves in the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
Cape Gazette

Milton Little League holds softball tournament for Lenny Williams

Milton Little League hosted a charity softball tournament Oct. 15 to help raise money for the family of Lenny Williams, a 20-year-old Miltonian who tragically died Oct. 3 following a battle with cancer. The tournament started with remarks and a “play ball!” from Williams’ family, led by his stepmother, Christa...
MILTON, DE

