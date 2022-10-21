Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Sussex Central runs away from Homecoming, beats Cape 42-14
Kris Shields of Sussex Central ran the opening kickoff back to Cape’s 28-yard line. Four plays later, senior Andrew Long was in the end zone standing up at the end of a seven-yard touchdown run. The Ibrahim Leyva-Fojaco kick made the score 7-0. That quickly put Cape behind on...
South Jersey Times boys soccer notebook: Gloucester Catholic hoping for home cooking
Gloucester Catholic has been known for fantastic fan support over the years, with both the boys and girls basketball teams and the baseball program regularly drawing loud, enthusiastic crowds. The boys soccer team has not had the benefit of that backing in a home playoff game since 2016, but that...
Buena over Schalick - Boys soccer recap
Geoff Blasberg made seven saves to preserve the shutout as Buena defeated Schalick 1-0 in Buena. Schalick (7-8) was also strong defensively as the game entered halftime scoreless. Jaden DelValle scored the lone goal of the game for Buena (7-5-2). Ethan Ennis was credited with the assist. The N.J. High...
North Hunterdon over Somerville - Boys soccer recap
North Hunterdon edged out a 3-2 win over Somerville, in Annandale. The Lions (7-9-1) led 1-0 at the half. Mason Marchase and Angel Espino each tallied a goal for the Pioneers (12-5). Jake Cohen recorded nine saves in the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
Boys soccer: Paterson Kennedy upsets No. 10 Clifton to capture Passaic County crown
Luis Portillo scored a goal in overtime in the 84th minute of the game to give third-seeded Paterson Kennedy the 1-0 upset over top-seeded Clifton, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in the finals of the Passaic County Tournament at Passaic Tech High School in Wayne. The win over...
Watchung Hills captures SCT girls soccer title
BRIDGEWATER – While Ava Prisco didn’t think it was such a pretty goal, the result was as beautiful to Watchung Hills fans as any work of art hanging in the Met or the Louvre Museum. Her goal off a rebound gave the Warriors the lead and Alexa Christou...
Boys soccer recap: Korolev’s goal sparks Ocean Township to victory over Monmouth
Alexander Korolev’s goal was the difference as Ocean Township edged Monmouth Regional, 1-0, Saturday in Tinton Falls. Jacob Gomez had the assist while goalie Zach Frabizio made four saves for the Spartans (7-7-1) who won their second game in a row. Monmouth Regional fell to 7-9-1. The N.J. High...
Volleyball: Gorski, Chauhan propel Montville to first Morris County Tournament title
Being the champion of the Morris County girls volleyball tournament is not an easy club to gain membership to. Before Sunday night’s final, only five of the county’s 27 schools had ever taken home the crown in the tournament’s 24-year history. By the time all was said...
Sports scores, highlights: Durfee soccer teams post weekend victories, Case stays unbeaten
The fall sports season is heading into the final month before the start of tournament time for Fall River area teams. Take a look at highlights from Saturday's local high school action:. Field hockey: Joseph Case vs. New Bedford. SCORE: Joseph Case 2, New Bedford 0. LOCATION: Joseph Case. RECORD:...
Milton Little League holds softball tournament for Lenny Williams
Milton Little League hosted a charity softball tournament Oct. 15 to help raise money for the family of Lenny Williams, a 20-year-old Miltonian who tragically died Oct. 3 following a battle with cancer. The tournament started with remarks and a “play ball!” from Williams’ family, led by his stepmother, Christa...
