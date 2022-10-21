CORTLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced that the wildfires that worked their way into southern Lancaster County are currently under control and not spreading as of 8 p.m. on Sunday. First responders are still working on hot spots and making sure buildings are put out. They say they will continue to work through the night and are asking those that evacuated from fire zones not to return home yet. All others are asked to avoid the area.

