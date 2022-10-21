Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Omaha police identify shooting victim who showed up at hospital Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. — A shooting victim showed up at an Omaha hospital Sunday night. In a news release, police said Rashad Lee, 32, arrived at Nebraska Medicine around 9:30 p.m. suffering from two gunshot wounds. He told police he was driving near Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street when he was hit.
iheart.com
5th teen suspect arrested in connection to south Omaha carjacking, shooting
(Omaha, NE) -- A 5th teen is arrested in connection to an armed carjacking and shooting in south Omaha. Omaha Police say on October 12th, a group of teens carjacked a woman at gunpoint at Spring Lake Park. Investigators say as the suspects were fleeing the area in the woman's car, they shot multiple times at a passing vehicle. The driver, 32 year old Jorge Garcia, was hit by gunfire. He was taken to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.
WOWT
Southern Lancaster County Fires
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large grass fires just south of the county. Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Monday night on Sept. 27, 2022. Hanson Park gazebo fire. Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:17 PM UTC. Omaha Fire investigators...
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest fifth teen connected to carjacking, shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've arrested a fifth teen in connection with a carjacking and shooting. The carjacking turned shooting happened Wednesday, Oct. 12 near Spring Lake Park. Officers said the group of teenagers stole a pregnant woman's car at gunpoint, then shot at a different vehicle.
klkntv.com
Stranger steals Lincoln man’s bike after hitting him with metal object
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A biker found himself on the ground and without a bike late Wednesday night after a stranger hit him with a metal object, Lincoln Police say. Just after 10:30 p.m., a 22-year-old man was riding his gas-powered bicycle into his apartment complex near 33rd and Superior Streets.
klin.com
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Lincoln Crash
A crash involving a motorcycle injured two people late Saturday night at 27th and Highway 2. Sergeant Justin Armstrong tells KLIN News a 2004 Lexus and a Harley Davidson were both westbound around 11:20 p.m. when they collided in the intersection. Armstrong says after the collision the motorcycle slid off...
News Channel Nebraska
Man from Lincoln sentenced to over 20 years of prison time
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Omaha federal court sentenced a Lincoln man to 26 years in prison for firearm charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 35-year-old Blake Ruel, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 322 months' imprisonment on Friday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Ruel will serve an eight-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
kios.org
Speeding Stop Turns Up $1 Million Worth Of Fentanyl
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office seizes tens of thousand of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop near Lincoln. The sheriff's office says deputies stopped a car for speeding on Interstate-80 Wednesday afternoon and found a backpack with about 60-thousand fentanyl pills in it. The sheriff's office says the drugs weighed over 13 pounds and are worth over one-million dollars. Luis Salazar of Omaha is in custody on drug charges.
1011now.com
Lancaster County wildfires confined, public told to avoid area
(KOLN) - Lancaster County Emergency Management says as of 9:00 p.m. Sunday, the wildfires in Lancaster County are confined to an area bordered by SW 86th to SW 100th, Panama Rd to Apple Rd. That confinement zone is mostly in Lancaster County, but also stretches into Gage County. Firefighters from 18 agencies are involved in the incident. They will be on scene throughout the night. The public is advised to avoid the area. Any displaced residents should not return home this evening.
KETV.com
Woman rams Omaha police cruiser after getting caught allegedly trying to cash fraudulent checks
OMAHA, Neb. — A woman reportedly drove her car into a police cruiser after being caught allegedly trying to pass fraudulent checks at a bank in Omaha, according to authorities. Authorities said they were called to First Interstate Bank, located near N 60th Street and Northwest Radial Highway, around...
WOWT
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to south Lincoln fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near the 1500 block of F Street on Sunday at 12:50 p.m. According to LFR, when they arrived, black smoke was billowing from a second-story window. One person jumped from a window on the second-floor and was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.
UPDATE: SW Lancaster County fire 'under control' but avoid area
Due to a fire threat in Lancaster County, evacuations are in order for Southwest Lancaster County. More details to come.
Traffic Stop Uncovers Drugs With Power to Kill 600,000 People
A simple traffic stop turned into a staggering find for authorities Wednesday afternoon. A driver was pulled over for speeding at approximately 2:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on westbound I-80 near Lincoln, Nebraska. The driver would later tell authorities that he was on his way to York, Nebraska, less than an hour west of Lincoln. What they found in the vehicle was scary to think about.
klin.com
Lincoln Man Robbed While Riding His Bike
Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened near 33rd and Folkways Blvd around 10:30 Wednesday night. Captain Todd Kocian says a 22-year-old man told officers he was driving his motorized bike into his apartment complex when a black four door sedan stopped near him. “A Hispanic female said something...
klkntv.com
Crime Stoppers: Two high-dollar thefts from north Lincoln Home Depot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help with two possibly connected thefts from the Home Depot near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway. On Oct. 12, a blond woman entered the store, loaded her cart with $1,500 worth of merchandise and quickly left. She loaded the items...
klkntv.com
Woman sentenced to federal prison for selling meth in Lincoln area
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman caught selling methamphetamine was sentenced Friday to almost 19 years in prison. Vanessa Lynn Ludeke, 33, will spend 18 years and nine months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
1011now.com
Wildfires in Lancaster, Gage, Saline counties under control
CORTLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced that the wildfires that worked their way into southern Lancaster County are currently under control and not spreading as of 8 p.m. on Sunday. First responders are still working on hot spots and making sure buildings are put out. They say they will continue to work through the night and are asking those that evacuated from fire zones not to return home yet. All others are asked to avoid the area.
klkntv.com
Stolen boat engine found through social media, Lancaster County sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A deputy recovered a stolen boat engine Wednesday after it was posted for sale on social media, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. Around 5:15 p.m., a University of Nebraska-Lincoln rowing team member reported that the engine had been stolen sometime in the last week at the Pawnee Lake marina.
1011now.com
Two injured after two-vehicle crash in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash near 27th Street and Highway 2 on Saturday. According to Lincoln Police, the two vehicles, a sedan and a motorcycle, were traveling west on Highway 2 when the two collided near 27th Street at 11:21 p.m. The motorcycle then lost control and crashed.
klin.com
UPDATE: Evacuations Ordered in SW Lincoln and Lancaster County Due to Vegetation Fire
Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency: -EMERGENCY MESSAGE If you are between 54th and 38th Firth to Olive Creek, please Evacuate now to the north and east. Nebraska State Patrol: Troopers are assisting emergency management with evacuations of some areas in southern Lancaster County and northern Gage County due to a large fire.
