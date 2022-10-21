Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Heather Irene Joki, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather Gingery Joki, 42, of North Jackson, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Heather was born August 18, 1980, in Youngstown, the daughter of Elwood and Carol Gingery and was a lifelong area resident. She was a...
27 First News
Matthew Glenellen, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Glenellen, 46, died unexpectedly Thursday, October 20, 2022 at home. Matthew was born on June 6, 1976, in Youngstown, the son of John and Terri Crozier Glenellen. He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1994 and attended Youngstown State University. He worked for...
27 First News
Mary Jo Maize, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jo Maize, 93, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at UPMC Jameson Hospital. Mary Jo was born in Lansing, Michigan on July 4, 1929, the daughter of the late Onofrio and Laura (Congolese) Bartolone. She was a graduate of Bessemer High School.
27 First News
Margaret J. (Sarisky) Huda, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, October 25, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown for Margaret (Sarisky) Huda, 95, who died Saturday, October 22, at the Hospice House. Margaret was born May 5, 1927,...
27 First News
Duane A. Lehman, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Duane A. Lehman, 62, passed away, Thursday, October 20, 2022, in the comfort of his home. Duane was born January 14, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Duane O. Lehman and Julia “Judy” Romano Rolland. For the majority of his career, Duane...
27 First News
Michael James “Cold Cuts” Calautti, Sr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael James “Cold Cuts” Calautti, Sr. of Canfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the age of 98, by the side of his devoted wife of 64 years, Anna Maria Corsaro Calautti. Born on April 9,...
27 First News
Dawn Jones, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dawn Jones, 62, of Sharpsville, died unexpectedly at 5:16 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, in her residence. She was born on December 14, 1959, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Elaine (Sauve) Thiel of Hermitage and Leonard Thiel, deceased. She graduated from Hickory High School in...
27 First News
Karla Jo Mazzi, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karla Jo Mazzi passed away Friday, October 21. She was born as the second of four children to Arthur and Zella Worley in Alliance, Ohio on June 15, 1954. Karla loved being around children and worked for the Howland School System as a valued member...
27 First News
Shelba J. Newcomer, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shelba J. Newcomer, 82, died Friday, October 21, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem. Shelba was born on January 16, 1940, a daughter of the late Thomas and Thurza Yarwood. Shelba was a member of the Salem AMVETS and the Salem Slovak Club.
27 First News
James F. Mauk, Jr., Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Mauk, Jr., age 92, of Cortland, Ohio, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Lake Vista in Cortland. He was born February 11, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of James F. Mauk, Sr. and Louise (Riker). He was a 1949 graduate of Badger...
27 First News
Judith Frankford, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Frankford, 80, of Girard, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 20,2022 at Cleveland Clinic following a brief illness. Judith was born May 22, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to the late Morgan and Martha (Malinowski) Bixler. Judith was a 1960 graduate of...
27 First News
Kathleen M. Law, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen M. Law passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. She was born August 17, 1941. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathleen M Law, please visit our floral...
27 First News
Arnold Jerome Wagner, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Arnold Jerome Wagner, 83, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on October 4, 2022. He was born July 31,1939 in Youngstown, the first of three sons born to the union of Leonard S. and Louise F. Wagner. Arnold’s parents as well as his...
27 First News
JaVontae Allen Conner, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of JaVontae Allen Conner will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul AME, 1800 Tuscarawas E in Canton, Ohio. JaVontae, known to his family and friends as “Muff”, went home to be with the...
27 First News
Anthony Lawrence, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Anthony Lawrence, Sr., departed this life October 3, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital Belmont. Mr. Lawrence was born October 16, 1958 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Albert and Elizabeth Lawrence. He had been employed by Milford Fabricating as a Sheet Metal...
27 First News
Helen Povtak, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Povtak, 95, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 21, 2022. Mrs. Povtak was born on March 6, 1927, the daughter of Michael and Mary Kuchinsky of Cleveland, Ohio. She is survived by sons Tim (Sharlene)...
27 First News
Tony McCall, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tony McCall died on Saturday, October 17, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tony McCall, please visit our floral store.
27 First News
Clarence “Ed” Clayton, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence “Ed” Clayton, 88, died Thursday evening October 20, 2022 at Continuing Health Care. He was born October 3, 1934 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a son of Robert Charles and Lillian Clayton. Mr. Clayton, of the Protestant faith, was a 1953 graduate of Brookfield...
27 First News
Thelma Damron, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma Damron, 89, passed into her heavenly home at 7:53 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 from her worldly home with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Damron was born May 24, 1933 in Wytheville, Virginia, a daughter of the late Paul and Virginia (Dalton)...
27 First News
Marilyn A. Latell, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn A. Latell, 84, lifetime resident of Girard, passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, with her family by her side. Marilyn was born July 11, 1938 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and...
Comments / 0