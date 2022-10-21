Read full article on original website
straightarrownews.com
The Jones Act needlessly hobbles the US economy
The Jones Act is a century-old federal law that regulates maritime commerce in the United States, requiring goods shipped between U.S. ports to be transported on ships that are built, owned and flagged in America. It’s one reason Hawaii has one of the highest costs of living in the country. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues the U.S. economy would do a whole lot better if the law was repealed, decreasing its carbon footprint while strengthening its secondary cities.
We studied how economies tackle financial inclusion to see how well they might cope in a downturn. We found 4 categories–and then there’s the U.S.
The World Bank defines financial exclusion as people having access to useful and affordable financial products and services that meet their needs. A global inflationary crisis combined with aggressive monetary tightening have turned the tide on an era of easy financial conditions. Investors are searching for signs beyond traditional capital market assumptions which indicate how resilient markets may be in the face of a significant economic downturn.
Bill Gates says telling people to stop eating meat and buying big houses will never solve climate change
Bill Gates, pictured in July 2022, told Bloomberg’s “Zero” podcast that "not many people are prepared to be worse off because of climate requirements." Climate change will never be solved by asking or expecting others to live greener lifestyles, according to Bill Gates. Speaking on Thursday’s episode...
Saudi Arabia is reportedly trying to lure business executives with million-dollar paydays to work on the future city of Neom
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in September. Everything we know about Neom, Saudi Arabia’s large-scale architectural showpiece, has sounded like a fantasy. Flying elevators, zero-carbon zones and swimming as a way of commuting—none of it has been seen before at the scale envisioned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known informally as MBS.
7 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $60,000 a Year
According to the most recent Census Bureau report, the median annual salary in the United States is $67,521. If you'd like to make that amount or something close to it on your own, but you don't want...
Execs are starting to act like their Gen Z employees by ‘quick quitting’
In college, a career adviser told me that no matter how bad a job is, I really shouldn’t leave too soon. “In the business world, you can leave a job after less than one year—once,” he said firmly. “So pick your ‘once’ wisely.”
U.S. working parents are finally feeling optimistic post-pandemic—but still worry about economic instability
Working parents in the U.S. are starting to feel positive—and more so than their international cohorts, according to a new Adobe study.
Digiday
As economic uncertainty continues, marketers are watching consumer behavior, looking to experiment
It’s a confusing time to be in marketing. Despite ongoing warnings about a potential recession ahead, major advertising holding companies have continued releasing rosy forecasts even while brand marketers worry about having to make cuts. However, during Advertising Week in New York last week, the economy was only one piece of the conversation despite it being a massively important topic for marketers and consumers alike.
Measuring Productivity Only Tells Half the Story–Engagement Tells the Other Half
There's a tendency among policy and business leaders to assume workplace trends are entirely characterized by and specific to offices.
Woonsocket Call
Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Report Reveals Annual Cost of Compliance Increasing for Banks and FinTechs
Reykjavik, Iceland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- The most recent report into Anti-Money Laundering Solutions has revealed that the annual cost of compliance is continuing to increase. In fact, the research by LexisNexis shows a more than 13% rise in the expense of compliance for financial institutions across the United States and Canada. The research is done by polling professionals to identify what is changing in the world of financial crime. The rise in spending is a trend that is noticeable across banks and FinTechs who are spending more today on Anti-Money Laundering Solutions than before the pandemic. The total cost for banks and FinTechs in this part of the world is approximately $56.7 billion.
What Are the Biggest Logistics Question Marks in 2023?
From labor strikes at major ports and railroads to a crush of goods in transit to volatile freight rates or a warehousing crunch, the current logistics dynamic offers no shortage of unpredictability. While eye-watering freight rates were the major story of 2021 heading into 2022, the tide has changed over the past six months, said Erik Rosica, lead fashion consultant, OEC Group, in a panel at Sourcing Journal’s Fall Summit. “Barring any unforeseen circumstances, which we’re not out of the woods yet, I think after Chinese New Year, everybody will get a pretty favorable [rate] position,” Rosica said. “Whether you’re going direct...
Carver Bancorp Appoints Black Woman Banking and Regulatory Expert to Its Board
In a move that beef up its regulatory compliance acumen, Carver Bancorp, Inc. has appointed Robin L. Nunn as an independent member on its board of directors. Simultaneously, the holding company of Carver Federal Savings Bank reported the move allows it to add a Black woman director when the percentage of women of color on public company boards continues to be disproportionately low. Black Women on Boards noted that Black women only make up four percent of the board seats at S&P 500 companies.
waste360.com
Investors Call on Real Estate Industry to Step up Sustainability Practices
The real estate industry, like others, is being summoned to accelerate its sustainability practices, especially as investors pay attention to potential impact of climate risks on asset value. With that awareness, they are calling on the industry to not only deliver more resilient assets, but to leverage return on investments (ROI) generated from sustainability practices to strengthen their businesses.
Rep. Curtis leads conversation at inaugural Conservative Climate Summit
Regional leaders, focused on solving a global problem, joined one another in Salt Lake City Friday to discuss possible solutions. The inaugural Conservative Climate Summit was hosted by Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, and took place at the University of Utah’s David Eccles School of Business. Summit presentations centered on...
maritime-executive.com
Saudi Arabia Lures Supply Chain Investors With New $2B Initiative
With the push for supply chains resilience in top gear, Saudi Arabia is luring global corporations with the promise of better offshoring opportunities. On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (GSRI), through which the country aims to attract investments in supply chains to and from the Kingdom.
Energy agency: CO2 emissions rise in 2022, but more slowly
BERLIN (AP) — The International Energy Agency said Wednesday that it expects carbon emissions from the burning of fossil fuels to rise again this year, but by much less than in 2021 due to the growth in renewable power and electric cars. Last year saw a strong rebound in...
Letter: Disagree with argument in Harrop column
I am responding to “Harrop: There is no polio emergency. Stop saying there is.” (Oct. 5, 2022) Ms. Harrop asserts that “public officials should stop turning a concern centered on a few under-vaxxed communities into everyone’s problem.” I am a Nurse Practitioner and believe strongly that the health of every person matters, and that includes wanting to protect everyone from potential disease and suffering due to vaccine-preventable diseases. I also strongly support eradicating diseases when possible, and it is possible with polio, if we take it seriously.
aiexpress.io
Decentralized tech will propel the inclusive economics of Web3
The world of finance and investments has at all times been seen because the area of elites — a spot the place the rich play by completely different guidelines than everybody else. However a brand new wave of decentralized applied sciences is altering that, giving rise to a extra inclusive economic system the place everybody can take part.
wealthbriefingasia.com
The Governance Of Giving: Due Diligence, Philanthropy In The Channel Islands
The authors present arguments that affirm why both jurisdictions offer robust and efficient structures for philanthropists. The following article on philanthropy and the mechanics of how this works in the jurisdictions of Jersey and Guernsey comes from offshore law firm, Mourant. The authors are Gilly Kennedy-Smith, partner, and Fred Milner (pictured), counsel, in Mourant’s international trusts and private client team.
Business groups block action that could help tackle biodiversity crisis, report finds
Industry groups representing some of the world’s largest companies are “opposed to almost all major biodiversity-relevant policies” and are lobbying to block them, according to a new report. Researchers found that 89% of engagement by leading industry associations in Europe and the US is designed to delay,...
