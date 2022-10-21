Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers Has 3-Word Message For Packers Fans
The Green Bay Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season following Sunday's surprising loss to the Washington Commanders. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense have looked pretty mediocre - at best - all season long. But we've seen Rodgers and the Packers go on big runs before. Can it happen...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Family Unhappy News
Life in the public eye is not easy. While everything can appear great for Patrick Mahomes and Co., there are often negative side effects of fame and notoriety, which the Chiefs quarterback and his family have plenty of. This week, Patrick's mom, Randi, took to social media with an unhappy...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Dallas Cowboys won’t make trade unless Deion Sanders comes knocking, Jerry Jones says
Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott was picture perfect in practice this week leading up to the Lions game and can help lead the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning
Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Nick Saban Reveals Why Alabama Player Hit Female Fan
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban opted to play Jermaine Burton on Saturday night, less than a week after the wide receiver was seen on video, appearing to hit a female Tennessee fan during the field storm. Saban had said that Alabama would handle the situation "internally," like they...
Christian McCaffrey Had Telling Comment After Trade To 49ers
Former Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey seems happy to land where he did. After being the subject of trade rumors for some time now, Carolina moved off the former All-Pro, sending him to Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers. Speaking at his introductory press conference, McCaffrey lauded San Francisco's defensive unit....
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Had 6-Word Message For Matt LaFleur Today
What the heck is going on with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?. The Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason and their offense has looked abysmal for much of the 2022 regular season. Sunday, it's been struggling once again. Rodgers is clearly frustrated, as he had...
College Football World Reacts To Utah Cheerleader Video
College football players and coaches aren't the only ones who show great emotion on the field. Last week, a Utah cheerleader went viral on social media for his wild faces during the game. "This Utah cheerleader has the spirit fingers of a young Sparky Polastri. P.S. If you get that...
Anonymous NFL Executive Identifies Problem With Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have looked pretty mediocre so far this season. The Packers are 3-3 on the year, following Sunday's surprising loss to the New York Jets. Rodgers has looked far from his MVP-level self, too.. One anonymous NFL executive believes Rodgers' body language is as...
Broncos Announce Quarterback Decision After Russell Wilson News
The Denver Broncos don't exactly have a ton of options at quarterback in the absence of quarterback Russell Wilson, who will miss tomorrow's game against the Jets with an injury. Nevertheless, the Broncos had to make an official announcement sooner or later. On Saturday, the Broncos confirmed that Brett Rypien...
NFL World Shocked By Cowboys' Performance Sunday
Dak Prescott's return to the field has not gone as planned. The Cowboys are trailing the Lions, 6-3, at halftime of Sunday's game. Dallas' offense has looked mediocre at-best with Prescott behind center. The Cowboys have made some unfortunate mistakes, too, including a fumble inside Detroit's 10-yard line. CBS analyst...
NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News
Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos
Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
Look: Joe Burrow Made NFL History On Sunday Afternoon
Joe Burrow put on a show Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback posted 481 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He also added 20 rushing yards and a score on the ground. As noted by StatMuse, he became the first player in NFL history...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Pete Carroll Tonight
Is Pete Carroll the early Coach of the Year in the National Football League?. The Seahawks head coach might be. Seattle, which traded Russell Wilson to Denver this offseason and appeared to be in tank mode heading into the regular season, will improve to 4-3 on the season following Sunday's win over the Chargers.
NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Big Decision News
Bill Belichick has made a big decision at the quarterback position. The Patriots are reportedly set to start second-year quarterback Mac Jones on Monday night against the Bears. Jones has been out with an injury for a couple of weeks. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has played well in his absence, leading New England to a couple of wins.
