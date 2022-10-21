Read full article on original website
BBC
The racism row engulfing Australian netball
Next week, for the first time in more than two decades, an Aboriginal player is due to line up for Australia's national netball team - the Diamonds. It's a historic occasion and a remarkable personal achievement for Donnell Wallam, who only began playing the sport professionally about a year ago.
‘If it swings around, I’m happy’: Woakes hopes World Cup remains a bowler’s dream
Chris Woakes says fast and bouncy pitches will suit England’s bowling unit at the T20 World Cup in Australia
ESPN
Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources
Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
BBC
England World Cup squad: James Maddison among those trying to impress Gareth Southgate
James Maddison put in a performance in Leicester's 4-0 win at Wolves that will, according to Gary Lineker, have him "banging very loudly" on England boss Gareth Southgate's door. But Maddison is not alone in being something of a World Cup squad outsider putting in some strong recent performances. The...
BBC
Ian Baraclough: Why in-house appointment never got to grips with tough NI assignment
So, the internal one is no longer the current one. After 28 months and 28 games - seven wins, seven draws and 14 defeats - Ian Baraclough's time as Northern Ireland manager is over. Stepping up from the Under 21s, it was a job he just never seemed to get on top of.
BBC
Man City 3-1 Brighton: Analysis
Taken in isolation, this was a routine win for Manchester City. But looking at the bigger picture, it could end up being a significant one. Brighton are finding their feet under Roberto De Zerbi but evidently are an effective unit, which is how Graham Potter got them up to fourth.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek shines for Chelsea to give timely reminder to Southgate | Jonathan Wilson
Nearly four years on from his last England appearance, the 26-year-old showed why he could yet make the World Cup squad
ESPN
Arsenal's 8-game winning streak ends in draw to Southampton
Arsenal's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday as Mikel Arteta's side were held to a 1-1 draw away to Southampton. Midfielder Granit Xhaka opened the scoring on 11 minutes when he fired a half volley into the roof of the net, but Southampton levelled on 65 minutes through Stuart Armstrong.
BBC
Glenn Irwin: 'Decision on 2023 ride will be based on wanting to be BSB champion'
Glenn Irwin says his decision about which team to ride for in the 2023 season will be based on the machine he believes will give him the best chance to become British Superbike champion. The Carrickfergus rider finished in a career-best second place in this year's BSB series, including five...
Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’
Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
Portland Thorns defeat San Diego Wave in NWSL playoff after wild final minute of stoppage time
The Portland Thorns advanced to the NWSL championship game with a victory Sunday that came despite numerous off-field issues swirling around the team.
