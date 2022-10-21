ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

The racism row engulfing Australian netball

Next week, for the first time in more than two decades, an Aboriginal player is due to line up for Australia's national netball team - the Diamonds. It's a historic occasion and a remarkable personal achievement for Donnell Wallam, who only began playing the sport professionally about a year ago.
ESPN

Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources

Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
BBC

M﻿an City 3-1 Brighton: Analysis

Taken in isolation, this was a routine win for Manchester City. But looking at the bigger picture, it could end up being a significant one. Brighton are finding their feet under Roberto De Zerbi but evidently are an effective unit, which is how Graham Potter got them up to fourth.
ESPN

Arsenal's 8-game winning streak ends in draw to Southampton

Arsenal's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday as Mikel Arteta's side were held to a 1-1 draw away to Southampton. Midfielder Granit Xhaka opened the scoring on 11 minutes when he fired a half volley into the roof of the net, but Southampton levelled on 65 minutes through Stuart Armstrong.
BBC

Glenn Irwin: 'Decision on 2023 ride will be based on wanting to be BSB champion'

Glenn Irwin says his decision about which team to ride for in the 2023 season will be based on the machine he believes will give him the best chance to become British Superbike champion. The Carrickfergus rider finished in a career-best second place in this year's BSB series, including five...
The Guardian

Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’

Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.

