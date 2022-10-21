Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin: Game came down to Steelers dropping interceptions, Dolphins catching theirs
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Sunday night’s loss to the Dolphins came down to one team’s defense being able to catch the football, and one team’s defense not. “You’ve got to compliment the Miami Dolphins,” Tomlin said. “They made the necessary plays to secure victory and we didn’t. Oftentimes when it’s a defensive battle like that developed into, it’s about who catches their interception opportunities and who doesn’t, and that’s the lens in which I see it. The Dolphins caught theirs and we didn’t catch ours, and that’s probably the difference in the game.”
NBC Sports
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers: I’m not worried about this squad
The Packers lost their third straight game on Sunday and are now 3-4 on the season, which has plenty of the team’s fans worried about what the future holds for this year’s club. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t dust off one of his old chestnuts and tell people to...
NBC Sports
What we learned as 49ers shredded by Mahomes in CMC's debut
SANTA CLARA -- The presence of newly acquired running back Christian McCaffrey brought a little more excitement to Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. But it was the Kansas City Chiefs who looked Super Bowl-ready in a 44-23 victory over the 49ers in Week 7 of the NFL season. The game...
NBC Sports
Willis diagnoses what went wrong for 49ers' defense vs. Chiefs
The 49ers' (3-4) Week 7 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday did not go the way fans might have hoped. In the 44-23 loss, San Francisco's defense was shredded by Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense throughout all four quarters. Legendary 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, who was on hand for the 2012 team reunion, revealed what he saw after the game.
NBC Sports
Broncos informed team of quarterback decision before start of Saturday walk-through
For the second straight weekend, a franchise quarterback missed a Saturday walk-through practice. This week, the franchise quarterback who missed practice had a good reason for it. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t participate in the walk-through because, at the outset of it, coach Nathaniel Hackett informed the team that Wilson...
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains what frustrated him most from 49ers' loss
Kyle Shanahan believes that the 49ers inflicted too much damage to themselves, resulting in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Although the Chiefs' offense exploded in the second half, racking up 30 points, the 49ers coach pointed out that San Francisco's mistakes disappointed him the most in the lopsided loss.
NBC Sports
Undefeated Eagles likely to have a high first-round draft pick, thanks to the Saints
The Eagles are the NFL’s only undefeated team, but even if they keep it up and end up winning the Super Bowl, they’re likely to be in position to add one of the elite players in the 2023 NFL draft. That’s because in addition to their own first-round...
NBC Sports
Dan Campbell: If you can’t hold onto the football, you can’t play for us
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a lead they never relinquished. Goff would throw another pick and fumble twice in the fourth quarter and running back Jamaal Williams also lost a fumble in the final 15 minutes.
NBC Sports
Why 49ers landing McCaffrey intensifies rivalry with Rams
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers' rivalry with the Los Angeles Rams doesn’t just take place on the field — it’s alive and well in the front offices too. After the 49ers trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was made official, general manager John Lynch spoke to the media and shared how the process, once again, boiled down to a competition with their division opponent.
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson out, Brett Rypien to start for Broncos
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play on Sunday against the Jets. Wilson, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, has been ruled out, according to multiple reports. Brett Rypien will start for the Broncos. It’s the second start of his career, and the first start, a win, was also against the Jets.
NBC Sports
Daniel Jones “disappointed” he snapped at Marcus Johnson in Sunday’s win
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has not developed a reputation for being a fiery sort during his NFL career, but he flashed some emotion during Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. Wide receiver Marcus Johnson dropped a fourth down pass near the end zone in the third quarter of the 23-17...
NBC Sports
Jourdan Lewis out for year after Lisfranc injury
The Cowboys beat the Lions on Sunday, but they lost a member of their secondary in the process. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis was carted to the locker room after hurting his foot while intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter. According to multiple reports, the injury will end Lewis’ season.
NBC Sports
Panthers place Pat Elflein on injured reserve
The Panthers will have a different offensive line combination this week, the first time this season their starting five has changed. The team placed starting center Pat Elflein on injured reserve Saturday. The Panthers had Elflein on the injury report with a hip issue, and he didn’t practice this week but was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
NBC Sports
Broncos sign Marlon Mack
Veteran running back Marlon Mack has found a new NFL home in Denver. The Broncos are signing Mack off the 49ers’ practice squad, and he will fly to London with the team to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, his agents told Adam Schefter. Denver has been trying to...
NBC Sports
CMC's message to 49ers fans after landing in Bay Area
Touchdown, Christian McCaffrey. After a stunning trade Thursday night in which the 49ers traded four future draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for McCaffrey, the star running back boarded a flight to the Bay Area on Friday morning. When the plane touched down, McCaffrey tweeted a message to 49ers fans.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: Bucs scored only three points, no one feels good about where we’re at
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said the results of the Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss to the Panthers speak for themselves. “Any time you score three points, that kind of sums it up,” Brady said. The Bucs have now suffered the two biggest upsets of this NFL season on back-to-back Sundays,...
NBC Sports
Sunday Night Football: Tua Tagovailoa passes for 180 yards in the first half as Dolphins lead 16-10
The Dolphins got Tua Tagovailoa back, and with him, their offense. Miami gained 246 yards in the first half as Tagovailoa threw for 180, and the Dolphins lead the Steelers 16-10 at halftime on Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins led 13-0, but the Steelers settled down and came roaring back....
NBC Sports
49ers' defense historically bad in ugly shellacking by Chiefs
SANTA CLARA -- There probably are at least a hundred adjectives that could be used to describe the 49ers' defensive performance in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Week 7. And not a single one of them is positive. Chiefs quarterback Patrick...
NBC Sports
Todd Bowles: It’s about as dark as it’s gonna be right now
The Buccaneers lost for the fourth time in five games and fell to 3-4 overall this season with a 21-3 loss to the Panthers that saw them fail to perform capably on either side of the ball. Carolina came into the game as 13-point underdogs after trading Christian McCaffrey and...
