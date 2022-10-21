ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 20-year-old American scored a first-round KO and continues his trajectory as one of boxing's emerging stars

By Alan Dawson
Insider
Insider
Floyd Schofield Jr.

Photo by Golden Boy Promotions

  • Floyd Schofield Jr. is proving to be a name to remember.
  • The 20-year-old American passed his biggest boxing test to date Thursday with a quick finish.
  • Keep scrolling for highlights form Schofield's latest win.

A 20-year-old American scored a first-round knockout Thursday and continues his trajectory as one of boxing 's emerging stars.

Meet Floyd Schofield Jr., a young fighter who, at five years old, told his dad — Floyd Schofield Sr. — that he was going to be a world champion one day.

Sr. said he took Jr. to boxing gyms with him in Texas, built him an enclosed pen while he worked out, and, as soon as Jr. was old enough to walk out of the pen, he'd start hitting the bags himself.

It seems Schofield was always destined to fight.

With nine knockouts from 11 wins heading into a midweek show at Fantasy Springs Casino, in Indio, California, he earned the ultimate nod from Golden Boy Promotions, whose organizers put the youngster in the main event of the evening.

Daniel Rosas — a 33-year-old Mexican with 28 matches under his belt — was supposed to be Schofield's toughest boxing test to date, but it was one he passed with ease as he scored a thumping finish after just 97 seconds.

Schofield's power was evident early as he stalked Rosas around the ring with clubbing shots.

It seemed only a matter of time before one, or more, of those punches would cause a problem.

And, sure enough, a left hook to the jaw sent Rosas to the floor, where he rolled around the canvas after the referee waved the entire contest off.

It was all over.

Watch the left hook knockout right here:

"I manifested this knockout, and I just feel so good right now," Schofield said in a statement sent to Insider following the 12th win of his unbeaten pro career.

There was significant Golden Boy power at the event, with partner Bernard Hopkins providing commentary duty, and company CEO Oscar de la Hoya backstage.

Schofield had to pinch himself to ensure that what he was living Thursday was real life.

"When Oscar came into my dressing room, I almost had a heart attack," he said. "I was like dang — this is real.

"I'm happy and I'm proud of myself and my team. It's a dream come true. I honestly feel like crying, but I am trying not to. I want everyone in my division."

Golden Boy returns with another Southern California boxing event Saturday, October 29.

Jo Jo Diaz fights William Zepeda in the event's headliner at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

