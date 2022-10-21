ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Local Business Welcomes Trio Of Wolverines For NIL Opportunity

By Christopher Breiler
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pc9qr_0ihqYq5e00

With a high demand for shoes that are in limited supply, specialty stores geared specifically toward stocking those hard-to-find items have become an essential part of the shopping experience for sneakerheads across the country.

Fortunately for a trio of Wolverines who also classify themselves as sneakerheads, a local company graciously opened its doors to provide an exclusive red carpet shopping experience. On Wednesday, U-M's Mazi Smith, AJ Henning and Andrel Anthony took part in an NIL opportunity at Sonny's - a local high-end shoe and apparel store in Novi (Mich.). As part of the NIL experience facilitated by Winged Helmet Media , each player was given exclusive access to the full inventory of shoes and allowed to select any pair of their choosing.

For Sonny's owner Ali Koussan, the shoe culture is about far more than just the shoes themselves. With sneaker enthusiasts existing in literally every demographic from around the world, Koussan says diversity is something that really stands out. "If you walk into any type of retail shop, you're going to see a certain demographic," Koussan said. "Certain race, certain culture...and it's just one or two cultures mixed in. What I love about it - especially fashion and sneakers together - is you have everyone. Every race, every culture coming together."

Check out some the videos and pictures below of the NIL experience at Sonny's and our full discussion with owner Ali Koussan!

NIL Event with Michigan Football Players (; 5:55)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wbzo0_0ihqYq5e00
AJ Henning browses the selection at Sonny's in Novi (Mich.) at Twelve Oaks Mall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=128j9u_0ihqYq5e00
Mazi Smith scans selection of shoes at Sonny's in Novi (Mich.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJX1R_0ihqYq5e00
Andrel Anthony and AJ Henning at Sonny's in Novi (Mich.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fuu75_0ihqYq5e00

Comments / 0

 

