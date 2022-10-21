ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Community honors life of Margaret Abbott 14 years after shooting death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s been 14 years since Margaret Abbott’s life was taken in Shreveport. Margaret had bipolar schizophrenia. Late at night on Nov. 23, 2008, she wandered away from her home and was shot five times. Ever since then, her family has been looking for answers and wondering who fired those shots.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shooting at Towne Oaks South apartment complex in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting occurred at 7800 Youree Drive at the Towne Oaks South apartment complex in Shreveport on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Shreveport Police said one man was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

MOMs On A Mission walk to stop the violence in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – MOMs On A Mission will hold a “Stop the Violence: Walk for Peace and Unity” on Saturday in Shreveport. “The violence here in Shreveport,” says President and Founder Martha Tyler said of the inaugural walk. The mother of five says she hopes...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Man sentenced to 10 years for abusing infant daughter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was sentenced to ten years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to abusing his infant daughter. Caddo District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr sentenced 34-year-old Tyshun Washington to a decade in prison for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Washington pleaded guilty to the charges on August 18, 2022, just four days before his trial was scheduled to start.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Home in Bossier destroyed by fire

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Bossier City early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 24 around 7:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Edgar Street. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Officials believe a homeless individual may have been staying in the abandoned home. Nobody was found inside after the fire.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

2 children, 1 man dead following a murder-suicide in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man and two children are dead following a murder-suicide in Shreveport Tuesday night. According to authorities, a dispute involving a man and woman occurred around 8 p.m. at a mobile home on Klug Pines Road. The woman was injured and the man involved then took the two children from the home by force to Bill Cockrell Metro Park on Pines Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Head-on collision sends several to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to reports of a wreck just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The incident occurred near Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and Hearne Avenue. Officials say there was a head-on collision. Several people have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Gilliam man IDd as pedestrian crash victim, SPD investigates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Gilliam man was fatally injured after he was hit by a truck in a north Shreveport parking lot early Friday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified 67-year-old Larry Williams of Adger Road in Gilliam as the victim. According to the coroner, Williams was struck...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Ex-Bossier cop charged with stealing from programs intended for children

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A disgraced former Bossier City police sergeant, already facing charges of prescription-drug fraud and abuse of his police powers, was charged Thursday with stealing money from the police officers’ union he headed -- including donations intended for underprivileged children. Federal prosecutors in Shreveport charged B.J. Sanford...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

18-year-old shot in neck in Texarkana; man wanted

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - An 18-year-old was injured in a shooting in Texarkana, Texas Thursday night (Oct. 20). Police say it happened in the 900 block of Arizona Avenue. Dispatch got a 911 call from someone saying a man they didn’t know was at their front door and had been shot. When officers got there, they found the victim in the front yard. He had been shot in the neck. The teen was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to a hospital in Little Rock, Ark.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Second child dies after murder-suicide in Shreveport

Two children were kidnapped from an address on Klug Pines Road after a domestic dispute. 25-year-old Anthony Smith then drove the two children to a nearby park before shooting two-year-old Ronnie Marter, 10-month-old Lillian Rose, and then turning the gun on himself. Marter survived the initial gunshot but died Wednesday morning at Ochsner LSU Health Center.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Crime Stoppers Searching for Wallet Thieves

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On 9/15/2022 a wallet was stolen from a employee at Willis Knighton. The victims credit/debit cards were later used at several stores at Pierre Bossier Mall. The two suspects are described as...
KEEL Radio

Bossier City Police Department Searching for Tool Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On October 13, 2022 the Subject entered Walmart located on Airline Dr. He then proceeded to select multiple tools and went to the self check out register. After scanning all of the items and placing them in bags, he placed them in a shopping cart and exited the store without paying for them.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Walmart Thieves Wanted by Bossier City Police

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On October 15,2022 the two females entered Walmart and stole several items from the store. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

