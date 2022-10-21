Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
Community honors life of Margaret Abbott 14 years after shooting death
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s been 14 years since Margaret Abbott’s life was taken in Shreveport. Margaret had bipolar schizophrenia. Late at night on Nov. 23, 2008, she wandered away from her home and was shot five times. Ever since then, her family has been looking for answers and wondering who fired those shots.
KTBS
Shooting at Towne Oaks South apartment complex in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting occurred at 7800 Youree Drive at the Towne Oaks South apartment complex in Shreveport on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Shreveport Police said one man was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
ktalnews.com
MOMs On A Mission walk to stop the violence in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – MOMs On A Mission will hold a “Stop the Violence: Walk for Peace and Unity” on Saturday in Shreveport. “The violence here in Shreveport,” says President and Founder Martha Tyler said of the inaugural walk. The mother of five says she hopes...
Detectives looking for owner of stray cow
Bossier sheriff's detectives are looking for the owner of this bull who was found in by a farmer in south Bossier Parish.
ktalnews.com
Man sentenced to 10 years for abusing infant daughter
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was sentenced to ten years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to abusing his infant daughter. Caddo District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr sentenced 34-year-old Tyshun Washington to a decade in prison for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Washington pleaded guilty to the charges on August 18, 2022, just four days before his trial was scheduled to start.
KSLA
Home in Bossier destroyed by fire
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Bossier City early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 24 around 7:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Edgar Street. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Officials believe a homeless individual may have been staying in the abandoned home. Nobody was found inside after the fire.
KTBS
2 children, 1 man dead following a murder-suicide in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man and two children are dead following a murder-suicide in Shreveport Tuesday night. According to authorities, a dispute involving a man and woman occurred around 8 p.m. at a mobile home on Klug Pines Road. The woman was injured and the man involved then took the two children from the home by force to Bill Cockrell Metro Park on Pines Road.
KSLA
Blaze severely damages mobile home, chars about 5 acres of land in rural Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Fire severely damaged a mobile home and charred about five acres of land in rural Caddo Parish. The fire at Louisiana Highway 789 at Preston Road was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s about 4.5 miles west...
KSLA
Head-on collision sends several to hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to reports of a wreck just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The incident occurred near Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and Hearne Avenue. Officials say there was a head-on collision. Several people have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ktalnews.com
Gilliam man IDd as pedestrian crash victim, SPD investigates
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Gilliam man was fatally injured after he was hit by a truck in a north Shreveport parking lot early Friday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified 67-year-old Larry Williams of Adger Road in Gilliam as the victim. According to the coroner, Williams was struck...
KTBS
Ex-Bossier cop charged with stealing from programs intended for children
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A disgraced former Bossier City police sergeant, already facing charges of prescription-drug fraud and abuse of his police powers, was charged Thursday with stealing money from the police officers’ union he headed -- including donations intended for underprivileged children. Federal prosecutors in Shreveport charged B.J. Sanford...
KSLA
18-year-old shot in neck in Texarkana; man wanted
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - An 18-year-old was injured in a shooting in Texarkana, Texas Thursday night (Oct. 20). Police say it happened in the 900 block of Arizona Avenue. Dispatch got a 911 call from someone saying a man they didn’t know was at their front door and had been shot. When officers got there, they found the victim in the front yard. He had been shot in the neck. The teen was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to a hospital in Little Rock, Ark.
q973radio.com
Shreveport Band Director Allegedly Called Vulgar Names To Students Mom
This is wild… the band director at Southwood High School allegedly called the parent of a student a vulgar name in a selfie video. In the video posted by KTBS-TV, Lennard Holden, the band director, looked directly into the camera and called the mother of a student a vulgar name.
ktoy1047.com
Second child dies after murder-suicide in Shreveport
Two children were kidnapped from an address on Klug Pines Road after a domestic dispute. 25-year-old Anthony Smith then drove the two children to a nearby park before shooting two-year-old Ronnie Marter, 10-month-old Lillian Rose, and then turning the gun on himself. Marter survived the initial gunshot but died Wednesday morning at Ochsner LSU Health Center.
KSLA
Caddo Parish Courthouse evacuated after mechanical issue triggers fire alarm
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Caddo Parish Courthouse has been evacuated. Officials say a fire alarm went off in the building and it is not a drill. Upon investigation by the Caddo Commission, they say the alarm was triggered due to a...
Emergency Evacuations Ordered In Caddo Parish Due To Chemical Leak
A fire west of Shreveport has forced emergency evacuations in Caddo Parish. Authorities say a fire at a water treatment plant in Greenwood has caused the release of a chlorine gas cloud. With the toxic gas in the air, officials with the Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office have issue emergency evacuations.
Coroner IDs toddler, infant and shooter from Bill Cockrell Park murder-suicide
One child was found dead and another in critical condition at Bill Cockrell Metro Park & Community Center in the Fox Crossing neighborhood late Tuesday.
Bossier Crime Stoppers Searching for Wallet Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On 9/15/2022 a wallet was stolen from a employee at Willis Knighton. The victims credit/debit cards were later used at several stores at Pierre Bossier Mall. The two suspects are described as...
Bossier City Police Department Searching for Tool Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On October 13, 2022 the Subject entered Walmart located on Airline Dr. He then proceeded to select multiple tools and went to the self check out register. After scanning all of the items and placing them in bags, he placed them in a shopping cart and exited the store without paying for them.
Walmart Thieves Wanted by Bossier City Police
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On October 15,2022 the two females entered Walmart and stole several items from the store. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is...
