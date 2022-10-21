TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - An 18-year-old was injured in a shooting in Texarkana, Texas Thursday night (Oct. 20). Police say it happened in the 900 block of Arizona Avenue. Dispatch got a 911 call from someone saying a man they didn’t know was at their front door and had been shot. When officers got there, they found the victim in the front yard. He had been shot in the neck. The teen was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to a hospital in Little Rock, Ark.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO