This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Fall is here, and it is a new season on Earth. Just as the seasons transition, we must also learn how to transition in our everyday lives. Many view transitions as an ending - losing and letting go of something significant in our lives. During this season, think about how you can transition your thoughts, future, and life. Think about ways you could learn more about who you are and get to know more about where you come from and what you envision for yourself and your family. Questioning and self-reflect on the things that make you unique in this world during this time are essential. Remember that you are one of a kind, and no one on this Earth is like you. Everyone has purpose. It is time for you to learn what that purpose is. Time to find out, “who you are.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO