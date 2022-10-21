ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groveport, OH

NBC4 Columbus

$75M grant awarded to Lancaster ion battery recycler

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Part of the future of electric vehicle manufacturing is being invested in Ohio.   Earlier this month, Honda and LG Energy Solutions committed $3.5 billion to create a new electric vehicle battery plant in the state; the new plant is expected to create thousands of jobs. Cirba Solutions in Fairfield County, […]
LANCASTER, OH
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Honda, LG to Bring 2,200 Jobs to Ohio with EV Battery Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global automaker and its battery...
OHIO STATE
Times Gazette

Land bank begins properties demolition

The demolition of two out of 18 houses in Highland County got underway Monday beginning at 123 Hill St., Hillsboro, and 36 Maple St., Mowrystown. The projects are funded under a $500,000 grant received by the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) as part of the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which funds the demolition of dilapidated residential buildings. Sixteen other blighted structures will be demolished in the upcoming months. Next up for demolition are structures at 533 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, and 29 Maple St., Mowrystown. \Follow the Land Bank on Facebook @HiCoLandBank.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When Ohio organizations have failed to tell the public about drinking water issues

The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, […]
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Muskingum County Awarded $750,000 for CHIP Grant Disbursement

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Here in Muskingum County, housing has become an issue that is increasingly being noticed as well as addressed. Muskingum County Community Development Director Kyle Dunn met with the County Commissioners to discuss an upcoming housing grant program that low income homeowners will be eligible to apply for.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Jackson fire crews fight forest fire, warn against burning trash

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews in Jackson County, Ohio have been fighting a forest fire for several days. Jackson Fire Chief David Channell says a fire began when someone started burning trash on Thursday evening. The fire spread into the wooded areas of Lick Township near Fairgreens Road. Channell...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WTOL-TV

That’s a wrap on this year's Circleville Pumpkin Show

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The “Greatest Free Show on Earth,” is wrapping up Saturday night after bringing hundreds of thousands of people to the city of Circleville for the annual pumpkin show. Local business owners shared that the Circleville Pumpkin Show, which lasts for five days every year,...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fairfield County, OH

Located in the U.S. state of Ohio, Fairfield County covers an area of 509 square miles and is part of the Columbus, Ohio, Metropolitan statistical area. Apart from Lancaster—the county seat—Fairfield has other notable cities, including Carroll, Baltimore, Pleasantville, and Millersport. With its diverse attractions, Fairfield County offers...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus Area

If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you like Cantonese cuisine, you can't go wrong with Yau's Chinese Bistro, which is located in the University District neighborhood. Customer recommendations include the roast duck wonton noodles, chao gui dew (a delicious stir-fried rice noodle dish with shrimp and Chinese sausage), house pan fried noodles, and jeje chicken hot pot.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Overnight fire ruins Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A house has been destroyed after a fire claimed the second floor early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called at around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of St. Clair Avenue in the Milo-Grogan area to a house that was engulfed in flames. The cause has not been identified and the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rain & wind with cold front heading towards Central Ohio

Wednesday: Showers, breezy, not warming much, high 58. For the 4th straight day highs were in the mid to upper 70s even with a good deal of clouds this afternoon. This is ahead of the cold front that will push through our area into Wednesday morning. Clouds will increase ahead of this front, but temps will be slow to drop tonight.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters in Ross Co. battle large brush fire

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio —- Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in Ross County. The call came in shortly before 3 p.m. in the 12000 block of Route 50 West. Additional assistance was requested from all available fire departments. The cause of the blaze...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Brittany's Bites: Butter board

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. Using stand mixer, whip butter until light and fluffy. Spread a thin layer of the butter on a cutting board or serving dish. Top with a few red onion slices, lemon zest, pistachios, pomegranate seeds and rosemary. Drizzle with honey. Serve with crusty bread. Enjoy!
COLUMBUS, OH

