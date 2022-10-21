ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

ct.gov

Governor Lamont Announces Workers’ Compensation Rates Will Decrease in 2023

Connecticut Insurance Department Approves Ninth Consecutive Year of Rate Decreases. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that Connecticut businesses will see another rate decrease in workers’ compensation insurance beginning on January 1, 2023. The Connecticut Insurance Department has approved an annual filing with decreases of 3% to workers’ compensation pure premium loss costs. There will be no change in rates for assigned risk.
i95 ROCK

The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
darientimes.com

CT residents will have another chance to see a rocket launch

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut residents will be able to view a rocket launch on Nov. 6. But only if they wake up before sunrise. NASA plans to launch its Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket that Sunday at 5:50 a.m. from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, located on the Eastern shore of Virginia.
Nancy on Norwalk

Affordable housing in CT’s elections: What is 8-30g and why is it a major issue?

With less than 30 days until the 2022 elections, affordable housing has emerged as a key issue in Connecticut’s state and local races. Despite its liberal image — and with Democrats controlling the legislature for the last 25 years and the governor’s residence for 11 — Connecticut is one of the most segregated states in the country. For years, Connecticut’s affordable housing has been concentrated in poor cities and towns, an imbalance that has not budged.
Connecticut by the Numbers

Connecticut Launches Rebranding Initiative for State

The State of Connecticut is embarking on an ambitious endeavor: a transformative state branding campaign to serve as the identity for Connecticut for years to come. The effort is beginning with a survey of key stakeholders to “help to inform this transformative state branding campaign” and “ to provide a diverse and inclusive vision for our state.”
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: New Technology Aims to Deter Wrong Way Drivers

Keeping Connecticut drivers on the right side of the road, the correct side, continues to be a challenge. Already this year, 22 people have died in wrong way crashes. Now, the state is trying to do something about it, adding a system that includes special wrong way signs. Department of...
FOX 61

Gov. Lamont announces launch of streamlined DMV website

HARTFORD, Conn. — Lamont announced on Thursday that the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles has launched a new website for the state that streamlines all of the online services it offers in order to make completing transactions for customers easier, faster, and more convenient. The website will include more...
wiltonbulletin.com

NOAA predicts warmer-than-average temperatures for Connecticut this winter

On Oct. 20, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released a report predicting that the ongoing "La Niña" will drive warmer temperatures for Connecticut and the rest of the Atlantic region this winter. The report, which maps out potential winter conditions for December, January and February, is meant to help minimize the weather’s impact on lives and livelihoods by informing the public.
darientimes.com

What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut

The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
ctexaminer.com

Free Speech is Suffocating Under Blue-Captured Connecticut’s ‘Iron Cloak’ of Corporate Media

Five years ago, the huge and sprawling Hearst Media corporation established Hearst Connecticut Media Group (HCMG) to acquire CT media properties. HCMG now owns nine daily newspapers, 13 weekly papers and CT Magazine. Though some have state-wide reach, most are centered in, and focused on Fairfield County. The acquired news outlets range from the larger Connecticut Post, to small town papers such as the Trumbull Times. In Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District alone, Hearst has acquired the leading town paper in 13 of the 17 towns in the district. The Hearst corporation is a major player in the national network of what is derisively referred to as corporate media, or as it is the open enemy of anything not on the Progressive Left, the ‘Enemedia’ for short. With its editorials and story slant, Hearst has proven itself as no friend of the free-speech rights of Republicans, or any citizen on the right side of the political spectrum. Independent media outlets are practically drowned out of the community conversation and the reporting of news.
