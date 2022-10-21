Read full article on original website
Snag with State Pier project could cost Connecticut another $7 million
The State Pier project in New London has run into more issues clearing underwater obstructions that could delay its transformation into a hub for the offshore wind industry.
ct.gov
Governor Lamont Announces Workers’ Compensation Rates Will Decrease in 2023
Connecticut Insurance Department Approves Ninth Consecutive Year of Rate Decreases. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that Connecticut businesses will see another rate decrease in workers’ compensation insurance beginning on January 1, 2023. The Connecticut Insurance Department has approved an annual filing with decreases of 3% to workers’ compensation pure premium loss costs. There will be no change in rates for assigned risk.
CT’s 211 housing hotline may end 24/7 service. Providers helping curb homelessness are concerned.
A “front door” phone line for people experiencing homelessness in Connecticut could soon be cutting back its hours.
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
darientimes.com
CT residents will have another chance to see a rocket launch
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut residents will be able to view a rocket launch on Nov. 6. But only if they wake up before sunrise. NASA plans to launch its Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket that Sunday at 5:50 a.m. from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, located on the Eastern shore of Virginia.
Unemployment no longer factors into CT applicants seeking cannabis licenses
The Connecticut Social Equity Council redefined what a “disproportionately impacted area" is in light of updated census information.
Affordable housing in CT’s elections: What is 8-30g and why is it a major issue?
With less than 30 days until the 2022 elections, affordable housing has emerged as a key issue in Connecticut’s state and local races. Despite its liberal image — and with Democrats controlling the legislature for the last 25 years and the governor’s residence for 11 — Connecticut is one of the most segregated states in the country. For years, Connecticut’s affordable housing has been concentrated in poor cities and towns, an imbalance that has not budged.
Connecticut Launches Rebranding Initiative for State
The State of Connecticut is embarking on an ambitious endeavor: a transformative state branding campaign to serve as the identity for Connecticut for years to come. The effort is beginning with a survey of key stakeholders to “help to inform this transformative state branding campaign” and “ to provide a diverse and inclusive vision for our state.”
sheltonherald.com
Winners of CT cannabis licenses spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to improve chances in lottery
The businesses that won approval for licenses to grow and sell cannabis in Connecticut spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in total to submit thousands of applications to improve their chances of being selected in the lottery. The winning applicants for retail and micro-cultivator licenses flooded the lottery system with...
branfordseven.com
Record fish caught in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Connecticut from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Sen. Miner asks Gov. Lamont for executive order to allow guns in Connecticut state parks following bear attack
MORRIS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut state senator is urging Gov. Ned Lamont to sign an executive order that would allow hikers to carry guns in state parks following a black bear attack over the weekend. “I can tell you, there are times when they don’t go away,” Sen. Craig Miner (R-District 30). “They just […]
sheltonherald.com
CT stink bug home invasion: how to control them and why they're set to expand across the U.S.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As Connecticut residents turn on the heat for autumn temperatures, a familiar foe is also looking to escape the cold. October is usually the time when the brown marmorated stink bug, an invasive species from Asia, looks for shelter...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: New Technology Aims to Deter Wrong Way Drivers
Keeping Connecticut drivers on the right side of the road, the correct side, continues to be a challenge. Already this year, 22 people have died in wrong way crashes. Now, the state is trying to do something about it, adding a system that includes special wrong way signs. Department of...
branfordseven.com
What manufacturing workers make in Connecticut
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Connecticut using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Gov. Lamont announces launch of streamlined DMV website
HARTFORD, Conn. — Lamont announced on Thursday that the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles has launched a new website for the state that streamlines all of the online services it offers in order to make completing transactions for customers easier, faster, and more convenient. The website will include more...
Connecticut lawmaker looks to reign in hospital mergers
Earlier this month, YNHH signed an agreement to take over Waterbury, Manchester Memorial and Rockville General, along with Prospect CT Medical Foundation and Visiting Nurse and Health Services of CT. Combined, the hospitals include 708 certified beds.
wiltonbulletin.com
NOAA predicts warmer-than-average temperatures for Connecticut this winter
On Oct. 20, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released a report predicting that the ongoing "La Niña" will drive warmer temperatures for Connecticut and the rest of the Atlantic region this winter. The report, which maps out potential winter conditions for December, January and February, is meant to help minimize the weather’s impact on lives and livelihoods by informing the public.
darientimes.com
What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut
The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
ctexaminer.com
Free Speech is Suffocating Under Blue-Captured Connecticut’s ‘Iron Cloak’ of Corporate Media
Five years ago, the huge and sprawling Hearst Media corporation established Hearst Connecticut Media Group (HCMG) to acquire CT media properties. HCMG now owns nine daily newspapers, 13 weekly papers and CT Magazine. Though some have state-wide reach, most are centered in, and focused on Fairfield County. The acquired news outlets range from the larger Connecticut Post, to small town papers such as the Trumbull Times. In Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District alone, Hearst has acquired the leading town paper in 13 of the 17 towns in the district. The Hearst corporation is a major player in the national network of what is derisively referred to as corporate media, or as it is the open enemy of anything not on the Progressive Left, the ‘Enemedia’ for short. With its editorials and story slant, Hearst has proven itself as no friend of the free-speech rights of Republicans, or any citizen on the right side of the political spectrum. Independent media outlets are practically drowned out of the community conversation and the reporting of news.
