ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Sean O’Malley defeats Petr Yan at UFC 280

Tonight’s UFC 280 main card featured a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight matchup between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan. O’Malley (16-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since July’s UFC 276 event, where his bout with Pedro Munhoz was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke. Prior to that inconclusive result, ‘Suga’ had earned three stoppage wins in a row over opponents Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva.
bjpenndotcom

UFC 280: ‘Oliveira vs. Makhachev’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Abu Dhabi for Saturday’s UFC 280 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Do Bronx’ was most recently seen in action at May’s UFC 274 event, where he extended his current win streak to eleven in a row with a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here). However, because he missed weight by half a pound, Oliveira was forced to vacate the title and was ineligible to take it home that evening in Phoenix.
wrestlingworld.co

Jey Uso Disobeys The Tribal Chief, Attacks Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown

The issues within The Bloodline have continued to be pushed to the forefront of the stable in recent weeks and, this week’s SmackDown, despite Roman Reigns’ absence, showed his lack of control. Reigns told The Bloodline not to engage with Logan Paul this week, a message that Sami...
MMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC 280 last night

Last night (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured forth to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for UFC 280. Boasting a pair of title fights and several other potential title eliminator match ups, the pay-per-view (PPV) event was clearly one of the year’s best. Though it took some time for the event to heat up, things were rolling by the time the main card was underway, resulting in an ... odd night of action.
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Aljamain Sterling TKO’s TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280

Tonight’s UFC 280 event was co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring Aljamain Sterling taking on TJ Dillashaw. Sterling (22-3 MMA) entered the contest on a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273. ‘Funkmaster’ had not tasted defeat since being brutally knocked out by Marlon Moraes in December of 2017.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 280 results: Aljamain Sterling dominates injured T.J. Dillashaw for second-round TKO

ABU DHABI – UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling showed once again why he’s an unstoppable force on the ground. Sterling’s (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) grappling was on full display as he dominated former champion T.J. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) en route to a second-round TKO in the co-main event at Etihad Arena on Saturday. Dillashaw’s left shoulder became dislocated early in the first round, and it hampered him in the second after it was popped back in.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Khabib Nurmagomedov: Islam Makhachev is No. 1 pound-for-pound, Alexander Volkanovski next fight

ABU DHABI – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Islam Makhachev is the best fighter and wants him to prove it against Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) captured the vacant lightweight title when he ran through Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) to score a second-round submission win in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena. In his corner was his mentor Nurmagomedov, who was elated to pass on the throne to his protege.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Charles Oliveira, T.J. Dillashaw after UFC 280 losses?

It was a disappointing night for Charles Oliveira and T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 on Saturday. Both men failed to leave with championship belts. Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) failed to recapture the lightweight belt in the main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. He succumbed to a second-round submission against Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC). In the co-main event, Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) also failed to reclaim a title when he lost to bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) by second-round TKO.
bjpenndotcom

Paddy Pimblett baffled by Charles Oliveira’s underdog status at UFC 280: “I cannot believe he’s the underdog”

Paddy Pimblett can’t believe Charles Oliveira is listed as the betting underdog for his lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title when he collides with Makhachev (22-1 MMA) on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi. ‘Do Bronx’ was most recently seen in action at May’s UFC 274 event, where he extended his current win streak to eleven in a row with a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here). However, because he missed weight by half a pound, Oliveira was forced to vacate the title and was ineligible to take it home despite defeating ‘The Highlight’ that evening in Phoenix.
FanSided

FanSided

293K+
Followers
556K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy