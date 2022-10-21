ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Brunswick Township, NJ

2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets

The 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is finally here. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament. These brackets, finalized by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Sunday morning, remain...
Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?

Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location

Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
New Jersey law will allow the state to identify children of military families in public school

TRENTON, NJ – A new bill being proposed in Trenton could alert teachers in the classroom to a student’s military-connectivity status. The bill requires the Department of Education to maintain an indicator for military-connected students in its student-level database.  This would be for U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, National Guard, Coast Guard and Space Force dependents. The goal is to report on the performance of that subset of students overall in comparison to the general student population. “The bill also requires the Commissioner of Education to annually report statistics on the academic engagement and outcomes of these students, The post New Jersey law will allow the state to identify children of military families in public school appeared first on Shore News Network.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Five candidates will vie for the three, three-year seats available on the North Brunswick Board of Education in November

NORTH BRUNSWICK – The November ballot will see five candidates, including three incumbents. They are running for the three, three-year seats available on the North Brunswick Board of Education. Incumbents Barry Duran Harris, who is serving as board president, Coleen M. Keefe, and N. Janelle Zulick will face newcomers...
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
