College Football HQ

Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

Monday Night Football looks a lot different in the 2022 NFL season. This year, ESPN brought on former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts. ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football ...
Yardbarker

Raiders bounce back, thrash the Texans 38-20

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Houston Texans on Sunday and beat them 38-20. This win improved the Raiders’ record to 2-4 and dropped the Texans 1-4-1 on the season. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said he thought the team played a full 60 minute game. “Good to win...
Yardbarker

Raiders' Offense Leads the Way to Victory 38-20 over the Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders turned to running back Josh Jacobs to get their season going in the right direction. Jacobs rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns as the Raiders came off their bye week and pulled away from the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter for a 38-20 victory on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
CBS Sports

Raiders vs. Texans updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

The Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Houston is on the road again on Sunday and plays against Las Vegas at 4:05 p.m. ET Oct. 23 at Allegiant Stadium. The Texans have a defense that allows only 19.8 points per game, so the Raiders' offense will have their work cut out for them.
