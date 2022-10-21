ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boreal.org

'There's so much at stake': Vice-President Harris visits Twin Cities ahead of midterms

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a reproductive rights policy event on Saturday at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul. Photo: Steven Maturen for MPR News. With just more than two weeks to go until the midterm election, Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in the Twin Cities on Saturday for a roundtable on reproductive rights and a fundraiser for DFL Gov. Tim Walz.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

15 years after collapse, part of 35W bridge is forever preserved in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- More than 15 years after the Interstate 35W bridge collapsed into the Mississippi River, part of the structure has found its final home at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. Two pieces of the bridges' gusset plates were installed in a building currently under construction on campus Saturday morning. The display, which will be central to the future home of engineering, communications and more at St. Thomas, was more than a decade in the making. "I made my first call to MNDOT in 2009 with the idea of capturing some of these pieces for this...
SAINT PAUL, MN
kansascitymag.com

The Church of Scientology took over a unique bank building in KC

Built to impress nearly a century ago, this former bank building’s profile is probably even more formidable in its latest incarnation as the home of Kansas City’s Church of Scientology. Proudly sitting on the corner of Grand Avenue and 18th Street, at seven stories tall and capped with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas Reflector

‘Why me?’: University of Kansas physicist thought $800,000 MacArthur genius grant was a prank

LAWRENCE — The MacArthur Foundation has named a physicist and assistant professor at the University of Kansas a 2022 fellow and awarded him the reputable “genius grant.” The MacArthur Foundation recognized Steven Prohira for his creative work in the advancement of detecting ultra-high energy neutrino particles. According to the MacArthur Foundation, Prohira’s work includes expertise […] The post ‘Why me?’: University of Kansas physicist thought $800,000 MacArthur genius grant was a prank appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
kcur.org

Missouri House 17th District candidate: Mark Ellebracht

Missouri State Rep. Mark Ellebracht is a lawyer, a non-commissioned officer in the Army and has worked as a cement mason. As a Democrat from Liberty, Ellebracht feels that the Republican supermajority in Jefferson City has done some things well and other things poorly. While he recently voted for Gov....
MISSOURI STATE
mspmag.com

Sneak Peek: The Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul

It's been a long time coming, but the Apostle Supper Club and False Eye Doll Lounge is set to open next week across from the Xcel Energy Center. Brian and Sarah Ingram, who also own Hope Breakfast Bar and The Gnome, opened a first outpost of this supper club in Duluth earlier this year. It rotates. "Our landlord here told us about the restaurant space at the top of the Radisson and said he was looking for something cool to put in the revolving restaurant, so it seemed like a great fit," Brian Ingram told me yesterday. "I mean, how many opportunities do you get to create a restaurant that turns?" He assured me that this new one in downtown St. Paul will be a bit different, mainly because the kitchen in Duluth is run on electricity. "We can't have gas lines at the top of the building in Duluth, so we don't have the menu capabilities that we do down here in St. Paul."
SAINT PAUL, MN
kfgo.com

Jensen criticizes Walz over Harris visit

MINNEAPOLIS – Republican challenger Scott Jensen blasted Governor Tim Walz for Saturday’s Twin Cities fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris. Jensen said, during the George Floyd riots, the vice president endorsed a Minnesota group that later bailed a repeat felon out of jail, who then killed a passenger on a light rail platform in downtown Saint Paul.
MINNESOTA STATE
Startland News

Black Pantry expands nationally through online shop; founder works to set new standard for buying Black

Kansas City’s premier boutique for Black-owned essentials always had its sights set on building a national identity, said Brian Roberts, but he needed to prove himself and his business on the local level first.   “A lot of people were pushing me in the beginning to go the website direction, but I didn’t want to do The post Black Pantry expands nationally through online shop; founder works to set new standard for buying Black appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
CJ Coombs

The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic Places

Former Headquarters of Trans World Airlines (TWA).BlueGold73 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some of you might not have heard of Trans World Airlines (TWA). I remember when their planes were active. The former headquarters for TWA is located on Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads District of Kansas City. On November 20, 2002, this building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
wizmnews.com

Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
MINNESOTA STATE
lawrencekstimes.com

Douglas County leader addresses questions surrounding management of Treatment & Recovery Center; commissioners call for community collaboration

Missed details and deadlines surrounding the management of the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County led the county administrator to consider bringing in an out-of-state for-profit management company to assist local nonprofit behavioral health leaders, she said. On Monday, leaders of LMH Health and Bert Nash Community Mental Health...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy