Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
boreal.org
'There's so much at stake': Vice-President Harris visits Twin Cities ahead of midterms
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a reproductive rights policy event on Saturday at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul. Photo: Steven Maturen for MPR News. With just more than two weeks to go until the midterm election, Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in the Twin Cities on Saturday for a roundtable on reproductive rights and a fundraiser for DFL Gov. Tim Walz.
15 years after collapse, part of 35W bridge is forever preserved in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- More than 15 years after the Interstate 35W bridge collapsed into the Mississippi River, part of the structure has found its final home at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. Two pieces of the bridges' gusset plates were installed in a building currently under construction on campus Saturday morning. The display, which will be central to the future home of engineering, communications and more at St. Thomas, was more than a decade in the making. "I made my first call to MNDOT in 2009 with the idea of capturing some of these pieces for this...
Commission’s report shows increasing pay will help Missouri teacher shortage
Roughly 8,000 Missouri teachers make less than $35,000 a year, according to a report released by the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Commission.
Kansas City-area libraries respond to proposed material restrictions for minors
Kansas City-area libraries are commenting on a proposal from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft which would block funding for library books containing sexual content that could appeal to minors.
kansascitymag.com
The Church of Scientology took over a unique bank building in KC
Built to impress nearly a century ago, this former bank building’s profile is probably even more formidable in its latest incarnation as the home of Kansas City’s Church of Scientology. Proudly sitting on the corner of Grand Avenue and 18th Street, at seven stories tall and capped with...
After outcry, U of M will reconsider allowing students to walk for graduation
MINNEAPOLIS — Just days after some University of Minnesota colleges announced plans to consolidate spring graduation ceremonies - and eliminate individual students walking across the stage to receive their diplomas - student backlash has led college leaders to reconsider. Walking can seem like a rite of passage for any...
‘Why me?’: University of Kansas physicist thought $800,000 MacArthur genius grant was a prank
LAWRENCE — The MacArthur Foundation has named a physicist and assistant professor at the University of Kansas a 2022 fellow and awarded him the reputable “genius grant.” The MacArthur Foundation recognized Steven Prohira for his creative work in the advancement of detecting ultra-high energy neutrino particles. According to the MacArthur Foundation, Prohira’s work includes expertise […] The post ‘Why me?’: University of Kansas physicist thought $800,000 MacArthur genius grant was a prank appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcur.org
Missouri House 17th District candidate: Mark Ellebracht
Missouri State Rep. Mark Ellebracht is a lawyer, a non-commissioned officer in the Army and has worked as a cement mason. As a Democrat from Liberty, Ellebracht feels that the Republican supermajority in Jefferson City has done some things well and other things poorly. While he recently voted for Gov....
CBS News
VP Kamala Harris visits Minnesota Saturday to campaign for Dem candidates
Harris will attend a fundraiser for the Walz-Flanagan campaign, and join Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan at a forum to speak about abortion rights. In an exclusive interview with WCCO's Esme Murphy, Vice President Harris said while abortion is legal in Minnesota now, that could change. Ahead of Harris's visit, Republican...
mspmag.com
Sneak Peek: The Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul
It's been a long time coming, but the Apostle Supper Club and False Eye Doll Lounge is set to open next week across from the Xcel Energy Center. Brian and Sarah Ingram, who also own Hope Breakfast Bar and The Gnome, opened a first outpost of this supper club in Duluth earlier this year. It rotates. "Our landlord here told us about the restaurant space at the top of the Radisson and said he was looking for something cool to put in the revolving restaurant, so it seemed like a great fit," Brian Ingram told me yesterday. "I mean, how many opportunities do you get to create a restaurant that turns?" He assured me that this new one in downtown St. Paul will be a bit different, mainly because the kitchen in Duluth is run on electricity. "We can't have gas lines at the top of the building in Duluth, so we don't have the menu capabilities that we do down here in St. Paul."
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota unemployment rate falling fastest in country, North Dakota not far behind
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota appears to still be the place to be if you're looking to successfully land a job. The state's unemployment rate is falling faster than any other state in the country. WalletHub says over the last three years Minnesota's unemployment rate is down one-point-six points to...
kfgo.com
Jensen criticizes Walz over Harris visit
MINNEAPOLIS – Republican challenger Scott Jensen blasted Governor Tim Walz for Saturday’s Twin Cities fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris. Jensen said, during the George Floyd riots, the vice president endorsed a Minnesota group that later bailed a repeat felon out of jail, who then killed a passenger on a light rail platform in downtown Saint Paul.
KMOV
AD Fact Check | Trudy Busch Valentine’s campaign attacking Eric Schmitt’s record
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 2022 campaign countdown continues, and more and more ads are hitting TVs with claims from candidates in both parties. As Democratic candidate Trudy Bush Valentine takes on Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt, we fact-check her campaign’s ad attacking Schmitt’s record. Watch the...
AOL Corp
Missouri can’t let Spire raise Kansas City gas rates again to rake in higher profits
Spire’s proposal to hike natural gas rates for higher profits once more is outrageous. (Oct. 20, KansasCity.com, “Kansas City residents speak out against Spire rate increase. What could happen to gas bills”) After increasing rates last winter, the utility wants to raise our rates again by an average of more than $120 a year.
Black Pantry expands nationally through online shop; founder works to set new standard for buying Black
Kansas City’s premier boutique for Black-owned essentials always had its sights set on building a national identity, said Brian Roberts, but he needed to prove himself and his business on the local level first. “A lot of people were pushing me in the beginning to go the website direction, but I didn’t want to do The post Black Pantry expands nationally through online shop; founder works to set new standard for buying Black appeared first on Startland News.
Former Headquarters of Trans World Airlines (TWA).BlueGold73 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some of you might not have heard of Trans World Airlines (TWA). I remember when their planes were active. The former headquarters for TWA is located on Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads District of Kansas City. On November 20, 2002, this building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Fire forces Cooper Co. town to evacuate; St. Charles Co. sends help
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. — The town of Wooldridge, Missouri, has been evacuated as fires burned across the area. In Cooper County, the fire originated from a combine that caught fire as it was plowing a field, officials told KOMU. Fire agencies in St. Charles County pooled their resources to send...
wizmnews.com
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
lawrencekstimes.com
Douglas County leader addresses questions surrounding management of Treatment & Recovery Center; commissioners call for community collaboration
Missed details and deadlines surrounding the management of the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County led the county administrator to consider bringing in an out-of-state for-profit management company to assist local nonprofit behavioral health leaders, she said. On Monday, leaders of LMH Health and Bert Nash Community Mental Health...
fox9.com
St. Paul high school football players ask for second chance after suspension ends their season
Harding Senior High School football players in St. Paul are asking for a second chance after they were suspended from post-season play. The district made the decision after fights broke out at the end of Harding-Humboldt’s game against Johnson Senior High School on Wednesday.
