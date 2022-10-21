It's been a long time coming, but the Apostle Supper Club and False Eye Doll Lounge is set to open next week across from the Xcel Energy Center. Brian and Sarah Ingram, who also own Hope Breakfast Bar and The Gnome, opened a first outpost of this supper club in Duluth earlier this year. It rotates. "Our landlord here told us about the restaurant space at the top of the Radisson and said he was looking for something cool to put in the revolving restaurant, so it seemed like a great fit," Brian Ingram told me yesterday. "I mean, how many opportunities do you get to create a restaurant that turns?" He assured me that this new one in downtown St. Paul will be a bit different, mainly because the kitchen in Duluth is run on electricity. "We can't have gas lines at the top of the building in Duluth, so we don't have the menu capabilities that we do down here in St. Paul."

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO