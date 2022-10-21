Read full article on original website
Voters report intimidation as they tried to use a ballot drop box in this key state
An Arizona voter and his wife were allegedly filmed and photographed as they tried to use a ballot drop box this week, according to a voter intimidation complaint, which is now in the hands of the Department of Justice. CNN's correspondent Kyung Lah reports.
Americans Are Casting Midterm Ballots at Record Rates, Which Means the Results Might Take Longer
In 2018, with Donald Trump in the White House and Democrats desperate to regain power in Congress, nearly half of eligible voters cast ballots, achieving the highest turnout rate for a midterm election in more than a century. This year, the turnout could be even higher. According to University of...
Election deniers in charge of some county election offices are continuing to sow mistrust in the electoral system
A wave of election officials left their posts after suffering harassment. Their exodus has opened the door in some places to election conspiracists.
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections.The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot — hold onto it and hand it in at a polling place or election office on Nov. 8.The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early. There has been no...
Stacey Abrams Organization Handed a Brutal Defeat by Federal Judge
After lingering through the courts for almost four years, a federal judge finally ruled on the claim by Abrams’ founded organization Fair Fight that Georgia’s election laws are inherently unfair to minorities.
Buoyed by Latinos, DeSantis could become the first Republican candidate for governor to win Miami-Dade in 20 years
MIAMI — Florida Democrats are fretting over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity among Latinos, saying they are boosting his chances of becoming the first Republican governor in 20 years to win traditionally blue Miami-Dade County and therefore propelling his chances of a successful presidential run in 2024. Miami-Dade,...
Pro-Trump Georgia Officials Plotted to Swipe Voting Data. We Caught Them
Weeks before President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Donald Trump’s legal team went to Georgia in a last-ditch effort to find election fraud. Led by lawyer Sidney Powell, the team copied data from voting machines in Coffee County. The effort represented a new front in the MAGA assault on elections, with Trump’s team colluding with friendly local election officials to pull sensitive data out of election equipment. That search has landed Trump’s team in court, with groups charging Powell and company of potentially compromising sensitive data in a failed, partisan effort to overturn the 2020 election. The illegal data breach in Coffee County is now being investigated by a district attorney looking into Republican attempts to overturn the election here. The Washington Post and CNN, among others, have reported extensively on the developments in Coffee County, which come with an undercurrent of the unknown about what exactly the purpose was for the illegal data breach.
Federal judge finds that Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in Georgia while trying to overturn the 2020 election results
Trump "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong" but touted them "both in court and to the public," Judge David Carter wrote.
Judge orders Alabama Secretary of State to hand over data on purged voters, denied registration applications
A federal judge has ordered Alabama's top election official to hand over records related to voters who may have been purged from the state's voting rolls after the 2020 election.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's wife told Sen. Kelly Loeffler she didn't 'deserve to be in elected office' in text after 2020 election: report
Tricia Raffensperger blasted Sen. Kelly Loeffler for endangering her whole family by parroting Trump's 2020 election denial lies just to keep her job.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Herschel Walker orders 1,000 fake police badges for Georgia Senate campaign
Republican candidate Herschel Walker is hawking fake police badges to supporters in an effort to take advantage of what pundits considered a gaffe in his tight Georgia U.S. Senate race. Days after Walker whipped out an “honorary badge” during a high-stakes debate with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the retired football...
Arizona Secretary of State Threatens Lawsuit Over County Supervisors Potentially Voting for a Hand Count of Ballots
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) indicated that she will sue officials in one county if they choose to count ballots by hand, a process that’s “time intensive and prone to human error.”. “Any election director in Arizona—the official responsible for overseeing tabulation of ballots—can attest that...
Cleta Mitchell Is Training Thousands of Trump Loyalists to Monitor the Polls on Election Day
This article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly. I don’t care what anybody says. You can tell me I’m ‘the Big Lie.’ Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.”. Cleta Mitchell had just...
Armed men "watch over" ballot drop box in Arizona
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Video footage released Friday night showing armed individuals sitting near a ballot drop box in Mesa, Arizona is heightening alarm over right-wing intimidation efforts as early voting kicks off across the United States.
Georgia voters are breaking early voting records
Nearly half a million Georgians have cast their ballots in the midterm elections through three days of early voting, according to Georgia’s secretary of state, blowing past the previous record three-day totals in 2018 and keeping pace with a historic 2020 turnout in the presidential election. "One of the...
Election-denying Secretary of State candidate asks state supreme court to allow ‘election observers’
An Ohio Secretary of State candidate who denied the validity of the 2020 election has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to compel the use of election observers in the November election. Terpsehore Maras, a podcaster who has also espoused QAnon conspiracy theories, filed a lawsuit against incumbent Secretary of State Frank LaRose, hoping to compel […] The post Election-denying Secretary of State candidate asks state supreme court to allow ‘election observers’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot
The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied. A 4-3 majority, comprised of the court’s three liberals and its conservative chief justice, ordered LaRose to place Athens County Democrat Tanya Conrath on […] The post Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker Georgia Senate poll | Incumbent Democrat way ahead
ATLANTA — Herschel Walker's embattled campaign is far behind Sen. Raphael Warnock with a little more than a month until the November midterms, a new 11Alive poll indicates. The poll finds Warnock with a substantial lead over Walker, 50% to 38%, among 1,076 likely November voters. SurveyUSA conducted the...
