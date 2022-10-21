ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CBS Minnesota

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections.The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot — hold onto it and hand it in at a polling place or election office on Nov. 8.The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early. There has been no...
Rolling Stone

Pro-Trump Georgia Officials Plotted to Swipe Voting Data. We Caught Them

Weeks before President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Donald Trump’s legal team went to Georgia in a last-ditch effort to find election fraud. Led by lawyer Sidney Powell, the team copied data from voting machines in Coffee County. The effort represented a new front in the MAGA assault on elections, with Trump’s team colluding with friendly local election officials to pull sensitive data out of election equipment. That search has landed Trump’s team in court, with groups charging Powell and company of potentially compromising sensitive data in a failed, partisan effort to overturn the 2020 election. The illegal data breach in Coffee County is now being investigated by a district attorney looking into Republican attempts to overturn the election here. The Washington Post and CNN, among others, have reported extensively on the developments in Coffee County, which come with an undercurrent of the unknown about what exactly the purpose was for the illegal data breach.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Salon

Armed men "watch over" ballot drop box in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Video footage released Friday night showing armed individuals sitting near a ballot drop box in Mesa, Arizona is heightening alarm over right-wing intimidation efforts as early voting kicks off across the United States.
AOL Corp

Georgia voters are breaking early voting records

Nearly half a million Georgians have cast their ballots in the midterm elections through three days of early voting, according to Georgia’s secretary of state, blowing past the previous record three-day totals in 2018 and keeping pace with a historic 2020 turnout in the presidential election. "One of the...
Ohio Capital Journal

Election-denying Secretary of State candidate asks state supreme court to allow ‘election observers’

An Ohio Secretary of State candidate who denied the validity of the 2020 election has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to compel the use of election observers in the November election. Terpsehore Maras, a podcaster who has also espoused QAnon conspiracy theories, filed a lawsuit against incumbent Secretary of State Frank LaRose, hoping to compel […] The post Election-denying Secretary of State candidate asks state supreme court to allow ‘election observers’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot

The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied. A 4-3 majority, comprised of the court’s three liberals and its conservative chief justice, ordered LaRose to place Athens County Democrat Tanya Conrath on […] The post Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
