Northern California cools off with frost in SF Bay Area and snow in Sierra
A low-pressure system that dove into Northern California over the weekend ushered chilly air into the Golden State.
SFist
Sandcastle Classic Turns Ocean Beach Into a Sea of Glorious Large-Scale Sand Art
The largest sandcastle contest in northern California returned to Ocean Beach on Saturday, as the 40th annual Leap Sandcastle Classic brought out fourth- and fifth-graders who went against the grain to build sand sculptures that were far more than just castles. It may be news to you that northern California’s...
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
sfstandard.com
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area
Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
Faced with rising temperatures, Marin County is ready to take the heat, health officer says
Following a record-setting heat wave in September, Marin County Supervisors recently discussed plans for future hot days and provided tips on preventing heat-related illness. Public Health Officer Matt Willis presented his department’s response to recent extreme heat events. The county, cities and towns are collaboratively refining plans and forecasting heat risks using the National Weather Service systems.
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896
The Sutro Baths were a large, privately owned public saltwater swimming pool complex in the Lands End neighborhood of San Francisco's Outer Richmond District. The Sutro Baths were built in 1894 and were located north of Ocean Beach, the Cliff House, Seal Rocks, and west of Sutro Heights Park.
NBC Bay Area
Wind Advisory Surprises Bay Area Residents
Bay Area residents are used to windy conditions happening, but some tell told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they didn’t expect the strong winds that blew through times during the day. There were some adjustments being made to handle it. Alameda resident Chris Brown went to San Francisco from...
National Saving Senior Dogs Week: Meet the Bay Area dogs available for adoption
(KRON) — Alice Mayn with Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary in Petaluma joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to introduce us to some lovable senior dogs looking for their FURever homes.
Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
People displaced after house fire in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple people have been displaced after a house fire Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened at 1978 46th Ave. in the Outer Sunset neighborhood. It is unknown at this time how many people were displaced. The blaze was a 1-alarm fire. Black smoke was […]
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to Visit
San Francisco Bay is one of the largest bays on the United States Pacific West Coast. Three big and important cities are located on the coast: San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland.
eastcountytoday.net
Vegetation Fire Along Highway 4 in Antioch Blocking Lanes
A hillside vegetation fire along westbound Highway 4 near I-160 in Antioch is blocking two lanes of traffic as Contra Costa County Fire is on scene working the incident. The fire broke out around 6:40 am Monday morning and was 30×30 in size upon arrival of a fire investigator. By the time Engine 88 arrived on scene, the fire had spread to 1-acre in size. CHP was requested to block lanes.
SFist
PG&E Warning of Public Safety Power Shut-Offs Due to Wind Forecast In North Bay
PG&E on Friday issued a heads-up that the power may be going out in parts of northern Napa and Sonoma counties, as well as nine other counties, due to some high winds in the forecast this weekend. We made it this far into fire season without the usual Red Flag...
Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday
OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
Bob’s Donuts to Open Two New Bay Area Locations
The 62-year-old donut shop is expanding outside of San Francisco, opening in Mill Valley this year and in San Jose in 2023.
PG&E warns power shutoff likely in Napa Co. due to strong winds
PG&E announced a Public Safety Power Shutoff, or PSPS, is likely for Northern Napa County on Sunday.
Eater
Here Are Two More Ghost Stories From San Francisco Chefs
It’s spooky season and stories of haunted Bay Area restaurants are popping up left and right. Now we’re back with stories from two chefs who say they had ghostly experiences in the same Mission District kitchen. Chef Siska Silitonga doesn’t believe in ghosts or consider herself superstitious. But...
Snow, wind and rain enter NorCal forecast. What will Bay Area see?
Far Northern California and Sierra Nevada are more likely than other areas to see precipitation this weekend.
fb101.com
AWARD-WINNING CAVALLO POINT LODGE UNVEILS THREE NEW DINING EXPERIENCES
Cavallo Point has officially opened the doors to three new restaurant concepts, reinvigorating the culinary experience for guests and locals with the debut of Sula, Sula Lounge and Farley. As a quintessential Bay Area respite, Cavallo Point is an idyllic retreat where guests are invited to create long-lasting memories, enjoy an immersive destination with well-being experiences, and dine on exquisite locally-inspired cuisine. The culinary experience at Cavallo Point is synonymous with the Bay Area lifestyle through history, landscape, environment and perspective, where diners are able to view the pastoral landscape of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and the iconic skyline of San Francisco from an exceptional vantage.
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E warns of power shutoffs in 11 California counties
Napa and Sonoma counties are among the 11 in northern California where PG&E might cut off electricity to customers due the risk of wildfires in the area. Pats of northern Napa and Sonoma counties are likely to lose power on Sunday and Monday, PG&E said.
