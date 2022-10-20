ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area

Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
Faced with rising temperatures, Marin County is ready to take the heat, health officer says

Following a record-setting heat wave in September, Marin County Supervisors recently discussed plans for future hot days and provided tips on preventing heat-related illness. Public Health Officer Matt Willis presented his department’s response to recent extreme heat events. The county, cities and towns are collaboratively refining plans and forecasting heat risks using the National Weather Service systems.
Wind Advisory Surprises Bay Area Residents

Bay Area residents are used to windy conditions happening, but some tell told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they didn’t expect the strong winds that blew through times during the day. There were some adjustments being made to handle it. Alameda resident Chris Brown went to San Francisco from...
Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
People displaced after house fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple people have been displaced after a house fire Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened at 1978 46th Ave. in the Outer Sunset neighborhood. It is unknown at this time how many people were displaced. The blaze was a 1-alarm fire. Black smoke was […]
Vegetation Fire Along Highway 4 in Antioch Blocking Lanes

A hillside vegetation fire along westbound Highway 4 near I-160 in Antioch is blocking two lanes of traffic as Contra Costa County Fire is on scene working the incident. The fire broke out around 6:40 am Monday morning and was 30×30 in size upon arrival of a fire investigator. By the time Engine 88 arrived on scene, the fire had spread to 1-acre in size. CHP was requested to block lanes.
Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday

OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
Here Are Two More Ghost Stories From San Francisco Chefs

It’s spooky season and stories of haunted Bay Area restaurants are popping up left and right. Now we’re back with stories from two chefs who say they had ghostly experiences in the same Mission District kitchen. Chef Siska Silitonga doesn’t believe in ghosts or consider herself superstitious. But...
AWARD-WINNING CAVALLO POINT LODGE UNVEILS THREE NEW DINING EXPERIENCES

Cavallo Point has officially opened the doors to three new restaurant concepts, reinvigorating the culinary experience for guests and locals with the debut of Sula, Sula Lounge and Farley. As a quintessential Bay Area respite, Cavallo Point is an idyllic retreat where guests are invited to create long-lasting memories, enjoy an immersive destination with well-being experiences, and dine on exquisite locally-inspired cuisine. The culinary experience at Cavallo Point is synonymous with the Bay Area lifestyle through history, landscape, environment and perspective, where diners are able to view the pastoral landscape of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and the iconic skyline of San Francisco from an exceptional vantage.
PG&E warns of power shutoffs in 11 California counties

Napa and Sonoma counties are among the 11 in northern California where PG&E might cut off electricity to customers due the risk of wildfires in the area. Pats of northern Napa and Sonoma counties are likely to lose power on Sunday and Monday, PG&E said.
