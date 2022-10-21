Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State sweeps weekend opponents, secures spot in Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State notches sweep, defeats No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Comments / 0